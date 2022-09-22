Read full article on original website
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
San Antonio Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas & more!
Pasta, pizza, and parmesan cheese are just a few things that come to mind when thinking of the best San Antonio Italian restaurants. While the city is known for its tacos and BBQ, Italian isn’t that far off considering the rich flavors in the cuisine. If you find yourself...
This restaurant has the best horchata in Texas, report says
Are you in the mood to try something new, or maybe if you've experienced the great taste the horchata has brought your tastebuds and want to try it somewhere else?
KENS 5
Street tacos have a whole new meaning with Chef John Meyer | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — From working at AT&T Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys to serving at The Olympics to the World Series, Chef John Meyer has done it all. And now, he's back in the San Antonio area where he grew up, to serve the community. On Neighborhood Eats: Food...
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
flicksandfood.com
Popular Restaurant Opens New Location in Honor of Their Birthday
Popular Restaurant, Taco Cabana, Celebrates 44th Birthday with the Opening of New, Contemporary Restaurant Conversion Design in San Antonio. San Antonio’s popular restaurant, Taco Cabana, has opened their new location at Babcock/Wurzbach. Birthday Celebration. In celebration of Taco Cabana’s 44th birthday (Sept. 21, 2022), TC has announced the opening...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Boba Tea in San Antonio – 10 Best Bubble Tea Houses and Shops Near You
Is there anything better than a big cup of Boba tea or a Bubble tea to wash down a particularly stressful and chaotic day? Its light, soothing and fragrant qualities mixed with some delicious toppings make Boba tea the perfect drink at all times of the day. Below are some...
KSAT 12
San Antonio named third best city in the US for tacos in 2022, study says
SAN ANTONIO – We may be on the heels of Austin, but San Antonio is still one of the best places in the US for tacos, according to a new study. Whether you’re an SA native or are just visiting, the Alamo City is a prime spot for all things tacos at all times of the day -- breakfast, lunch and dinner.
San Antonio's Emily Morgan named one of most haunted hotels in the nation
Built in 1924, the former Medical Arts Building once housed 50 hospital beds and featured a psychiatric ward.
KENS 5
San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest returns this fall at St. Paul Square
SAN ANTONIO — Calling all grilled cheese lovers: a festival dedicated to you is returning to the Alamo City. The SATX Grilled Cheese Fest will take place at the historic St. Paul Square from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. "Celebrate the fall weather with warm, gooey...
KSAT 12
New Southern comfort food restaurant Claudine to open near Pearl on Oct. 12
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio couple behind Little Em’s Oyster Bar and Up Scale are opening their third restaurant in Government Hill near the Pearl. Starting October 12, the eatery will serve customers Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
KSAT 12
San Antonio hotel makes list of spookiest in the country, according to Hotels.com
SAN ANTONIO – It’s spooky season, and sure, you could visit a “haunted house” attraction, or you could spend time at a place that many people swear is actually haunted. A San Antonio hotel has made the list of the most-haunted hotels in the country. The...
KENS 5
This San Antonio golf course also has a hidden gem restaurant inside | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — We’re always taking your restaurant recommendations. And we received one from John who wanted us to check out a locally-owned golf course with true Texas eats!. On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped into the Golf Club of Texas, located on 13600...
All the places in the San Antonio area to celebrate Oktoberfest
Don't forget your dirndls and lederhosen.
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as the Scorpions rocked San Antonio — like a hurricane, of course
Even though the Scorpions became global hitmakers in the 1980s, San Antonio discovered the band early thanks to KISS-FM and its pioneering DJs, including the late Joe Anthony. Appropriately, the legendary German metal act dipped into its classic catalog for Saturday's show at Freeman Coliseum — including "Make It Real," "The Zoo" and "Coast to Coast" — while mixing in the monster hits and more recent material.
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
themercedesenterprise.com
Chicano leaders meet at San Antonio’s UTSA
SAN ANTONIO — If you thought the Raza Unida Party was dead, think again. “Nombre shuttup,” Nephtali de Leon said, a Chicano Literary poet who attended the National Raza Unida Party 5Oth Anniversary Reunion. The founding members of the Raza Unida Party may be older, but they are...
I tried chicken fingers from Chick-fil-A, Zaxby's, and Raising Cane's, and a beloved chain let me down
I tried three meals, which each came with fries and a drink, from popular fast-food chains in my Southern city, and I was surprised by the best.
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
