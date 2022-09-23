ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Ex-Scientologist Claims Church Turned Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Kids 'Against' Their Mother With 'Suppressive Person' Order

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLIxA_0i6Vtm9800
Source: MEGA

Mike Rinder, who served as a senior executive within the Church of Scientology for more than 20 years, went into detail about Tom Cruise's strong ties with the religion and how it impacted the actor's marriage to Nicole Kidman and her relationship with their kids.

RadarOnline.com can confirm Rinder wrote about the now-exes in his upcoming memoir, A Billion Years: My Escape from a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ch9Zl_0i6Vtm9800
Source: News Licensing / MEGA

Leader David Miscavige had been "pushing hard for celebrities to become more active in promoting Scientology," wrote Rinder in a newly released excerpt, adding that Cruise had no shortage of star power or influence as his career skyrocketed.

"With Tom as Miscavige's most important asset, the actor's concerns became Scientology's concerns," according to the former head of their Office of Special Affairs.

However, in 1997, Rinder claimed that's when "cracks started to show" in Cruise and Miscavige's relationship.

The actor was away filming Eyes Wide Shut with Kidman, keeping him busy as they shot scenes on the highly secretive closed set in London.

"Losing the day-to-day interaction with Miscavige and spending his time with Nicole had an effect on Tom," claimed the author.

"He was not checking in with Dave or even returning his calls. Miscavige, fretting that Nicole was pulling Tom out of Scientology, sent me to London to meet with Tom's sister Lee Anne at the Dorchester hotel to try to find out what was going on," Rinder alleged.

Lee Anne said everything was fine, but Miscavige supposedly later asked former senior executive Marty Rathbun to help get Cruise "back in the fold."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cN05e_0i6Vtm9800
Source: News Licensing / MEGA

"As Cruise was gradually drawn back into the world of Scientology, he rededicated himself to the cause. This created a distance between him and Nicole," penned Rinder, claiming Rathbun also turned their two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, "against Nicole by indoctrinating them into the Hubbard teachings of Suppressive Persons."

Kidman had been declared a "suppressive person" by church leaders, which meant she did not support Scientology, therefore, should be avoided.

Rinder alleged that Miscavige was "happy" when the power couple ultimately split since it meant the Mission Impossible actor wouldn't be subject to "negative influence."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Church of Scientology for comment.

In 2019, Kidman spoke out about her unwavering devotion to Isabella and Connor amid reports of their rumored rift, confirming family will always come first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KopiK_0i6Vtm9800
Source: ©1996 RAMEY PHOTO AGENCY

"Motherhood is about the journey," she told The Sun. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love."

She added, "They have made choices to be Scientologists. It's our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

Comments / 308

U Mike Mike
3d ago

That's because this is not a place of worshipping the living God or His Son Jesus Christ. This organization is a cult and it is destroying lives.

Reply(20)
184
foxeymom
3d ago

they follow L Ron Hubbard's belief that when the world ends space Martin's will take scientology members into their space ship, also why are getting religious exemption this is a cult who has billions of dollars and they help no one but themselves, they should not be exempt from paying taxes no religion should get any exemption

Reply(5)
113
Mama Bear
3d ago

It's not a religion.... It's a cult. They do not hold the same religious beliefs as Christians, Catholic's, or baptist.

Reply(35)
142
RadarOnline

The Bombshell Secret Princess Diana Took To The Grave REVEALED 25 Years After Her World-Shattering Death

Diana Spencer was handpicked to be then-Prince Charles’ wife because she was young, naïve and a 100 percent blue blood – but some believe that she died never revealing a shocking secret about her birth.RadarOnline.com has learned that Royal author Tina Brown once uncovered strong speculation in high-up circles that Di’s father was NOT the nobleman John Spencer – the Viscount of Althorp, who would later become an Earl.Instead, there are whispers that the Princess may have been an illegitimate baby – a love child from a hush-hush affair between her aristocrat mom Frances Shand Kydd, then Spencer’s wife, and...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot

Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned. The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints. Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Cheryl Burke Settles Nasty Divorce With Matthew Lawrence Days After Spilling About An Unfaithful Ex

Cheryl Burke and her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence have reached an agreement in their bitter divorce, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Dancing with the Stars cast member informed the court of the settlement this week. Burke’s lawyer said the divorce is uncontested and the parties have “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership, including support.” The couple has no children, so child support was not an issue. In court documents, Cheryl and Matthew both noted they signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle. However, the new...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RadarOnline

Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Fights Late Actress' Eldest Son For Control Of Estate As Court Drama Continues To Heat Up

Anne Heche’s ex-boyfriend and her oldest son continue to battle in court over who should be named executor of the late actress’ estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. James Tupper, Heche’s ex-boyfriend whom she shared Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, with, recently claimed Heche named him executor of her estate more than 10 years before her tragic death last month.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

‘Professional Baby Daddy’: Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Attacks Kevin Federline After Pop Star’s Sons Speak Out

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari didn’t hold back his feelings on the pop star’s ex-husband Kevin Federline calling him a “professional baby daddy,” Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Britney and Kevin have been going at it ever since he sat down for an interview last month trashing her. Kevin said their sons 15-year-old Jayden and 16-year-old Sean had distanced themselves from their mother in the past couple of months and skipped out on her wedding to Sam. He said, “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen...
CELEBRITIES
