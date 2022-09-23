Ex-Scientologist Claims Church Turned Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Kids 'Against' Their Mother With 'Suppressive Person' Order

Source: MEGA

Mike Rinder, who served as a senior executive within the Church of Scientology for more than 20 years, went into detail about Tom Cruise's strong ties with the religion and how it impacted the actor's marriage to Nicole Kidman and her relationship with their kids.

RadarOnline.com can confirm Rinder wrote about the now-exes in his upcoming memoir, A Billion Years: My Escape from a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology.

Leader David Miscavige had been "pushing hard for celebrities to become more active in promoting Scientology," wrote Rinder in a newly released excerpt, adding that Cruise had no shortage of star power or influence as his career skyrocketed.

"With Tom as Miscavige's most important asset, the actor's concerns became Scientology's concerns," according to the former head of their Office of Special Affairs.

However, in 1997, Rinder claimed that's when "cracks started to show" in Cruise and Miscavige's relationship.

The actor was away filming Eyes Wide Shut with Kidman, keeping him busy as they shot scenes on the highly secretive closed set in London.

"Losing the day-to-day interaction with Miscavige and spending his time with Nicole had an effect on Tom," claimed the author.

"He was not checking in with Dave or even returning his calls. Miscavige, fretting that Nicole was pulling Tom out of Scientology, sent me to London to meet with Tom's sister Lee Anne at the Dorchester hotel to try to find out what was going on," Rinder alleged.

Lee Anne said everything was fine, but Miscavige supposedly later asked former senior executive Marty Rathbun to help get Cruise "back in the fold."

"As Cruise was gradually drawn back into the world of Scientology, he rededicated himself to the cause. This created a distance between him and Nicole," penned Rinder, claiming Rathbun also turned their two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, "against Nicole by indoctrinating them into the Hubbard teachings of Suppressive Persons."

Kidman had been declared a "suppressive person" by church leaders, which meant she did not support Scientology, therefore, should be avoided.

Rinder alleged that Miscavige was "happy" when the power couple ultimately split since it meant the Mission Impossible actor wouldn't be subject to "negative influence."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Church of Scientology for comment.

In 2019, Kidman spoke out about her unwavering devotion to Isabella and Connor amid reports of their rumored rift, confirming family will always come first.

"Motherhood is about the journey," she told The Sun. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love."

She added, "They have made choices to be Scientologists. It's our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."