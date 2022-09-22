Cumberland man killed in Hamilton crash

A Cumberland County man was killed in a crash in Hamilton Township on Wednesday.

Justin Vanaman was heading west on Millville Avenue when he crossed the centerline into eastbound traffic around milepost 25, according to the preliminary investigation.

He collided with a car driven by Lois Ewen, 80, of Milmay, Buena Vista Township, police said.

Vanaman, 34, of Rosenhayn, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Ewen was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Traffic was diverted around the area for about four hours while the accident was evacuated and debris cleared.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Christen Mandela or Detective Mike Tantum at 609-625-2700.