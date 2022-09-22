ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

Cumberland man killed in Hamilton crash

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 3 days ago

A Cumberland County man was killed in a crash in Hamilton Township on Wednesday.

Justin Vanaman was heading west on Millville Avenue when he crossed the centerline into eastbound traffic around milepost 25, according to the preliminary investigation.

He collided with a car driven by Lois Ewen, 80, of Milmay, Buena Vista Township, police said.

Vanaman, 34, of Rosenhayn, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Ewen was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Traffic was diverted around the area for about four hours while the accident was evacuated and debris cleared.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Christen Mandela or Detective Mike Tantum at 609-625-2700.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey

Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pittsburgh Driver Charged With Killing Two Victims During H2Oi Event In Wildwood

A Pittsburg driver has been charged will killing two people and trying to flee during the H2oi car meetup Saturday, Sept. 24 in Wildwood, authorities announced. Gerald J. White, 37, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Infinity when he struck a 2014 Honda Civic near Burk and Atlantic avenues, and then two pedestrians around 9:35 p.m., Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto said.
WILDWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
City
Buena Vista Township, NJ
Hamilton Township, NJ
Accidents
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
Hamilton Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, NJ
Accidents
City
Rosenhayn, NJ
Cumberland County, NJ
Crime & Safety
WGMD Radio

Shooting Injures Two in Middletown

Middletown Police were called for a shooting on Bunker Hill Road at the roundabout at the entrance to Appoquinimink High School around 9:15 Friday night. There was a football game Friday night between Appoquinimink and Middletown. Police located two gunshot victims who were transported to Christiana Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is continuing – police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Womer at 302-376-9950 or by email at jwomer@middletown.delaware.gov or call Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Man Killed In I-95 Work Zone Crash Earlier This Month

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on September 13, 2022, in the Wilmington area as Michael Faust, 50, of Collingdale, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on...
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

2 Killed, Others Injured at Unsanctioned Wildwood Car Rally; Driver Charged

Two people were killed and another was seriously injured during an unsanctioned car rally that wreaked havoc across in Wildwood, New Jersey over the weekend, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly...
WILDWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
NJ.com

Driver indicted in midnight crash that killed N.J. high school student

A grand jury has Indicted a Millville man in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old passenger two years ago. David Garcia-Aguilar, now 20 years old, was at the wheel of a car on South Wade Boulevard in Millville shortly before midnight on Aug. 31, 2020, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a curb and went airborne before hitting a utility pole and landing on its roof, according to police.
MILLVILLE, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Two Seriously Injured In Knife Attack Saturday Morning

Just before 4:20 on Saturday morning rescue crews and police responded to a home in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Wilmington for reports of a stabbing in progress. Arriving crews found two patients, mad and a woman, both suffering from multiple stab wounds. Both patients suffered serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Two More Teens Shot Friday Night, This Time In The Newark-Area

New Castle County Police, Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Friday at approximately 9:00 p.m., New Castle County Police received multiple calls for a shots fired complaint. Officers responded to the...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NJ.com

Pa. driver indicted in crash that killed N.J. corrections officer

A grand jury has indicted a Pennsylvania motorist on charges that he was intoxicated and driving with a suspended license when he crashed into a disabled car on a New Jersey highway last year, killing an off-duty corrections officer. Trevor M. Annunziata, 28, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, was driving a car...
LANSDALE, PA
MidJersey.News

NJ State Police Bomb Squad Called To Hamilton Township Public Works For Unknown “HazMat”

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 2:50 p.m. the Hamilton Township Police Department and Hamilton Township Fire Department was dispatched to the Hamilton Township Public Works Department at 240 Tampa Avenue for a “Hazardous Materials” incident but the worker reporting the hazmat would not say what it was. About 4 minutes later additional fire units were sent to the scene at Hamilton Public Works Garage for some kind of incident in the hazardous materials storage unit. A short time later a NJ State Police Bomb Unit and members of their Hazardous Materials Team arrived. Fire crews stretched a hose line for protection.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

1 person dead after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to Temple Hospital where that person was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
987thecoast.com

34 Year Old Man Killed in Hamilton Township Crash

34 year old Justin Vanaman of Cumberland County lost his life Wednesday during a head on motor vehicle accident in Hamilton Township. Police say Vanaman’s vehicle crossed the center line of Millville Avenue and collided with another vehicle. An 80 year old woman who was driving the other vehicle was hospitalized.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Child On Respirator After Near Drowning At Jersey Shore Motel Pool: Report

A 5-year-old girl was on a respirator after a near-drowning in a motel pool in North Wildwood Thursday, Sept. 22, NJ Advance Media reported. The girl had been staying with her family at the Roman Holiday Resort motel on John F. Kennedy Beach Drive and was seen jumping in and out of the pool with other children on surveillance footage, when she hit her head on another child's elbow and went under the water sometime around 5:50 p.m., the outlet said citing local police.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
4K+
Followers
485
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy