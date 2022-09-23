Boeing to pay $2.5 billion in criminal probe into the 737 Max, $243.6 million in fines to avoid prosecution

Read full article on original website
US charges Boeing with misleading investors on 737 MAX safety, fined $200 mn
US securities officials fined Boeing $200 million over the aviation giant's misleading assurances about the safety of the 737 MAX airplane following two deadly crashes, regulators announced Thursday. They misled investors by providing assurances about the safety of the 737 MAX, despite knowing about serious safety concerns."
The US allegedly used 41 cyber-weapons to steal China’s core technology data
China has accused the U.S. of "hacking" into a Chinese space and aviation university, "stealing" critical technical data. U.S. National Security Agency's (NSA) cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Chinese news media Global Times reported on Thursday, quoting its state sources. "Hackers from abroad were caught sending phishing...
Coinbase CEO: Crypto is up there with chips and 5G as a matter of ‘national security’
Brian Armstrong, CEO and cofounder of crypto exchange Coinbase, warned the industry might be forced offshore if regulators don't change their approach. Is the cryptocurrency industry a matter of national security?. Brian Armstrong, cofounder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, seems to think so, and argues it needs to be...
US adds air-breathing hypersonic missiles to its arsenal
The missile accelerates itself to Mach 5 speed using the oxygen in its surroundings.
Chinese scientists experiment with ethylene and coal power for hypersonic travel
China is one step closer to achieving low cost hypersonic travel. Chinese researchers expect to significantly reduce the costs of commercial hypersonic travel with a novel engine using a combination of ethylene and coal powder, according to an article published by the South China Morning Post (SCMP)on Tuesday. In tests...
China aims to pilot drone swarm with its advanced 'Mighty Dragon' fighters
China's military has suggested its advanced J-20 twin-seat fighter jets might be used in conjunction with drones to increase firepower. The twin-seat J-20s can carry out coordinated reconnaissance, coordinated strikes, and coordinated command missions when coupled with drones, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Sunday, quoting a Chinese military magazine.
Man shoots Russian military commander amid draft protests
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Russian military officer in charge of a local draft to sign men up for the war in Ukraine was seriously injured in a shooting attack amid protests against President Vladimir Putin's widening invasion. The attack was carried out by a Russian conscript Monday in the...
Canada won’t require masks on planes, drops vaccine mandate
TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government announced Monday it will no longer require people to wear masks on planes to guard against COVID-19.. Transport Canada said the existing rules for masks will come off Oct. 1. “We are able to do this because tens of millions of Canadians rolled...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Flutters Around $19K; SEC Case Against Crypto Promoter Ian Balina Faces One Big Problem
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and most other major cryptos declined a day before the U.S. central bank announces its latest interest rate decision. Insights: Should the Ethereum network be subject to U.S. securities law? That question is at the heart of an SEC case against crypto promoter Ian Balina. Catch the...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. The White House said on Friday that after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on a variety of agencies to look at ways to regulate digital assets, the agencies came up with nine reports, covering cryptocurrency impacts on financial markets, the environment, innovation and other elements of the economic system. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the U.S. “advance policy and technical work on a potential central bank digital currency, or CBDC, so that the United States is prepared if CBDC is determined to be in the national interest.” “Right now, some aspects of our current payment system are too slow or too expensive,” Yellen said on a Thursday call with reporters laying out some of the findings of the reports.
Judge tosses most charges against Kansas researcher
A federal judge on Tuesday threw out three of four convictions against a Kansas researcher accused of illegally concealing work he was doing at a Chinese university while working at the University of Kansas, leaving only a conviction for making a false statement on a form. A jury convicted researcher...
Crypto exchange Kraken has no U.S. SEC registration plans, says incoming CEO
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has no plans to delist tokens the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has labeled as securities, or to register with the agency as a market intermediary, said incoming chief executive officer Dave Ripley on Thursday.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Cross Border Payments Are Approved in Russia: Report
The Ministry of Finance and the central bank have found common ground in using crypto for international payments. Russia’s central bank and Ministry of Finance have agreed on legislation to enable cross-border payments using cryptocurrency, according to a report from the Russian outlet Kommersant on Wednesday. The policy change...
Musk says Starlink will be activated in Iran in response to US Secretary of State statement
Elon Musk reacted to Secretary Blinken's statement "to advance internet freedom to Iranians"
Volkswagen's new partnership will develop vehicle-to-grid energy storage
The companies aim to tackle climate change.
Russia has allegedly attacked another nuclear power plant in Ukraine
Ukraine has announced that Russian forces struck the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region in the early hours of Monday, Reuters has reported. The Russian attack resulted in a blast about 1,000 feet (300 m) away from reactors and damaged buildings in the vicinity. The explosion also...
NASA astronaut flies on Russian rocket for the first time since Ukraine invasion
A U.S. astronaut joined two Russian cosmonauts on a trip aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket to the International Space Station (ISS), despite tensions between both countries over Russia's Ukraine invasion. The mission took off from the Russian-run Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 9:54 a.m. EDT (13:54 GMT) on Wednesday, September...
California man accused of punching flight attendant charged
A California man was charged after he allegedly punched a flight attendant in the back of the head on an American Airlines flight, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, of Westminster, California, is charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants, which carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.Le was a passenger on American Airlines flight 377 traveling from San José del Cabo, Mexico, to Los Angeles International Airport on September 21.According to an affidavit from an FBI special agent supporting the complaint, confrontation on the flight began when Le got up from...
New test trials reveal GE's XA100 engine will now power the F-35B
General Electric has completed testing its new-generation XA100 engine under the Adaptive Engine Transition Program (AETP), the firm told The War Zone in an article published on Thursday. It is now looking at installing revolutionary technology into the F-35B stealth fighter. A technical integration study. Originally, the XA100 was being...
