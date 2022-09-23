ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Boeing to pay $2.5 billion in criminal probe into the 737 Max, $243.6 million in fines to avoid prosecution

By Stephen Vicinanza
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
AFP

US charges Boeing with misleading investors on 737 MAX safety, fined $200 mn

US securities officials fined Boeing $200 million over the aviation giant's misleading assurances about the safety of the 737 MAX airplane following two deadly crashes, regulators announced Thursday. They misled investors by providing assurances about the safety of the 737 MAX, despite knowing about serious safety concerns."
ECONOMY
Interesting Engineering

The US allegedly used 41 cyber-weapons to steal China’s core technology data

China has accused the U.S. of "hacking" into a Chinese space and aviation university, "stealing" critical technical data. U.S. National Security Agency's (NSA) cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Chinese news media Global Times reported on Thursday, quoting its state sources. "Hackers from abroad were caught sending phishing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 737 Max#Us Congress#Aircraft#Max#The Justice Department#Boeings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
FAA
The Associated Press

Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. The White House said on Friday that after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on a variety of agencies to look at ways to regulate digital assets, the agencies came up with nine reports, covering cryptocurrency impacts on financial markets, the environment, innovation and other elements of the economic system. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the U.S. “advance policy and technical work on a potential central bank digital currency, or CBDC, so that the United States is prepared if CBDC is determined to be in the national interest.” “Right now, some aspects of our current payment system are too slow or too expensive,” Yellen said on a Thursday call with reporters laying out some of the findings of the reports.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Judge tosses most charges against Kansas researcher

A federal judge on Tuesday threw out three of four convictions against a Kansas researcher accused of illegally concealing work he was doing at a Chinese university while working at the University of Kansas, leaving only a conviction for making a false statement on a form. A jury convicted researcher...
KANSAS STATE
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Cross Border Payments Are Approved in Russia: Report

The Ministry of Finance and the central bank have found common ground in using crypto for international payments. Russia’s central bank and Ministry of Finance have agreed on legislation to enable cross-border payments using cryptocurrency, according to a report from the Russian outlet Kommersant on Wednesday. The policy change...
MARKETS
CBS Sacramento

California man accused of punching flight attendant charged

A California man was charged after he allegedly punched a flight attendant in the back of the head on an American Airlines flight, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, of Westminster, California, is charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants, which carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.Le was a passenger on American Airlines flight 377 traveling from San José del Cabo, Mexico, to Los Angeles International Airport on September 21.According to an affidavit from an FBI special agent supporting the complaint, confrontation on the flight began when Le got up from...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
118K+
Followers
12K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy