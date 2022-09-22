Read full article on original website
Ethereum: Predicting ETH’s likely response to this breakout
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum [ETH] registered a double-digit loss over the last ten days after an expected pulldown from its supply zone and up-channel. The subsequent decline below the EMA ribbons has now created a relatively conducive environment for the sellers.
Can Waves manage another bounce to $4.2 after its recent setback
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin rose to $19.5k, and the bearish order block it registered on lower timeframes has spurned the advances of the bulls. Downside targets include $17.8k. If Bitcoin fell...
Reasons why Ethereum traders may witness short-term gains this weekend
Ethereum [ETH], at the time of writing, was exchanging hands at $1,341. As of 22 September, the alt concluded a 30% retracement from its September high of $1,789. A far cry from what many investors expected from its most important month of the year. On the bright side, the alt was trading at a steeper discount and flashing recovery rally signs.
Why Polkadot intraday traders can look for shorting opportunities
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. USDT Dominance is a metric of the share of the crypto market cap held by USDT. In the past two weeks, this metric was in an uptrend. This showed market participants increasingly choosing to hold the USDT stablecoin rather than any crypto asset, and highlighted periods of selling pressure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ethereum’s ongoing price plunge can be a result of this ‘ghost from ETH’s past’
Ethereum’s [ETH] circulating supply has dropped considerable since the much-awaited Merge. According to data from ultra sound money, the supply of the leading altcoin has increased by just 5,000 and an annualized inflation rate of 0.19% since 15 September. Data from the same source revealed that if a PoW...
Bitcoin [BTC]: Investors should consider these factors before making a decision
Bitcoin’s (BTC) performance over the past month hasn’t made anyone happy, with BTC not recording many upticks on the charts. Even so, opinions are diverse. While some think a price surge could be incoming, others think the cryptocurrency might fall further down the charts. Interestingly, a look at...
Short Binance Coin [BNB] at $300? Here is why a bearish move is likely
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin [BNB] was ranked 7th on CoinMarketCap and was the largest exchange token by market capitalization. It witnessed enormous gains since early 2021. The bear market of the past year saw the coin fall from $650 in November 2021 to $200 in late June.
Will these Solana [SOL] updates finally be enough to push the price
At the time of writing, Solana’s (SOL) seven-day performance was pretty sluggish as it failed to register any promising gains. Though the prevailing crypto-market is a factor behind this performance, there might be other reasons as well. Nonetheless, there have been several positive developments in the Solana ecosystem that have the potential to change SOL’s fate.
Cardano: Vasil’s success talk and what investors should expect now
On 22 September, at 9:44 p.m. UTC, the Cardano Vasil Hard Fork upgrade went live. Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) tweeted on Thursday (22 September) that the hard fork of Cardano’s mainnet had been successful. Input Output Global (IOG), the corporation behind the Cardano blockchain, had delayed this for...
Uniswap: Why Ethereum whales are not the agents needed for a ‘twist of fate’
Uniswap [UNI] broke into the top cryptocurrencies held by the top 100 Ethereum [ETH] whales lately. According to prominent whale tracker, WhaleStats, UNI, shook off competition from other smart contracts protocol to gain the position. Additionally, the automated liquidity protocol was also part of the smart contracts most used by...
Bitcoin ETP set to debut on European stock exchange- Decoding details
Toronto-based Valour Inc. (formerly known as DeFi Technologies Inc.) is set to debut its Bitcoin Carbon Neutral Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP) on Börse Frankfurt, Germany’s largest stock exchange. About the company. According to the press release, Valour Inc. was founded in 2019 and is the first and...
Cardano runs into a resistance zone, can ADA traders anticipate a pullback
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The Vasil upgrade was announced to be a success by IOHK. This upgrade “will bring significant performance & capability enhancements”, and IOHK described it as the most ambitious program of work they’ve undertaken.
Amber Group launches WhaleFin in Japan following acquisition of DeCurret Inc.
Having been acquired by Amber Group, DeCurret Inc, changes its name to ‘Amber Japan K.K.’. DeCurret Inc., a Crypto-Asset Exchange Service Provider (CAESP) registered with Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA), today announced that it has changed its company name to “Amber Japan K.K.” (hereinafter referred to as “Amber Japan”) following the completion of its acquisition by leading global digital asset company, Amber Group. In line with the completed acquisition and its name change, the company will be launching Amber Group’s flagship digital asset platform, WhaleFin, in Japan.
Assessing if Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] price momentum is too good to hold
Shiba Inu [SHIB] has seen quite an uptrend in price lately, with gains of over 2% in the last 24 hours. This has effectively reduced its losses over the last seven days to just around 1.63%. Now, although it is still over 60% off its all-time high, recent moves have been positively received by its holders.
ENS: Why there’s more to the story than a hike in .eth domain name registrations
According to Dune Analytics, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) has recorded a spike in registrations so far this month. Here, it’s worth pointing out that this uptick comes on the back of tremendous growth logged across the month of August. The reasons behind the same are not far-fetched by any...
