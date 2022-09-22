The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing a two-day closure of the East Walnut Street and Roosevelt Street intersection — for sewer work. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. All lane restrictions, closures, detours, and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change. Motorists should anticipate backups, use caution while driving through the work zone, and are encouraged to find alternate routes.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO