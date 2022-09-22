Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
News briefs: Settlement Bar to close; Green Bay revaluations cause sticker shock
GREEN BAY – After more than 44 years serving old-fashioned fried food and cold drinks to locals, tourists and travelers along Hwy. 57, The Settlement Bar, 3254 Bay Settlement Road, announced this week it will close its doors on Oct. 1. The turn-of-the-last-century building was listed for sale Monday...
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/24/22 Julie Riese Memorial Scholarship Recipients Announced
Fond du Lac, Wis. : The Julie Riese Memorial Scholarship Committee has selected two $1,000 recipients for higher education study in the 2022-23 academic year. Scholarship awards were given to Braylee Freund, a graduate of St. Mary’s Springs Academy who will be pursuing a degree at Marian University, and Margaret “Maggie” Sawicki, a graduate of Fond du Lac High School who will be pursuing a degree at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Both women lettered in volleyball, which is an eligibility requirement for the award.
getnews.info
Work with the Best Orthopedic Clinic in Green Bay, WI
One of the biggest lies people tells themselves is that the body will heal independently. There are several times when the body won’t feel 100%. However, for non-fatigue-related issues, it is vital to consult with professionals. Align Clinic Green Bay, WI, is a professional orthopedic clinic with a wide...
thedacare.org
Prepare for Joint Surgery with Provider-Guided Plan for Exercise, Movement
If you’ve been dealing with progressive pain in your knee, hip or shoulder — and decide that you’re ready to proceed with a replacement surgery to help resolve the pain — ThedaCare Orthopedic teams say it’s important to keep moving. In fact, experts at ThedaCare...
seehafernews.com
Acuity Insurance Promotes Three Employees
Three more employees at Acuity Insurance have been promoted. Stacy Blatz is promoted to Associate Actuary. Stacy started her Acuity career in June 2016 as an Actuarial Analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University where she minored in economics and majored in actuarial science – business. Stacy also holds the Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS) professional designation. She resides in Sheboygan Falls.
seehafernews.com
Kiel Native Appointed to the Board Of Directors for Road America
Elkhart Lake’s Road America Inc. recently announced the addition of a Kiel native to its Board of Directors. Christina Laun Fugate is a partner at Ice Miller LLP in Indianapolis. She chairs Ice Miller’s Franchise and Distribution team and is a seasoned commercial litigator. Fugate’s appointment comes in...
WNCY
Dealing With A Nursing Shortage
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – $15,000 — that’s how much HSHS Saint Vincent Hospital is offering in bonuses for many nurses to work for them. Executive Director for Bay Area Workforce Development Board Matt Valiquette says health care is an industry with high demand. “I’m not surprised...
milwaukeeindependent.com
A lack of local loyalty: Why Oshkosh Corp highlights trend by companies to fleece hometowns for subsidies
Despite tens of millions in state and local government incentives, the Wisconsin company is steering billions of dollars of work away from its namesake city. The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents.
seehafernews.com
Benefit Planned for this Weekend in Two Rivers for a Local Woman with Stage 4 Cancer
The public is invited to join the family and friends of Linda Kruck this weekend as they will be hosting a benefit for the local woman who is battling cancer. Linda is battling stage 4 small cell lung cancer, and all proceeds from the event on Saturday (September 24th) will go directly toward her medical bills and equipment.
doorcountydailynews.com
Pandemic, inflation brings change to lunchroom
School lunches are not like what you remember growing up or even what they were before the pandemic. In March 2020, food service at schools like Sturgeon Bay had to switch from serving students in a line to boxing them up for delivery during the summer. For the last two years, school lunches went from being free and reduced for those qualified to complimentary for all as students made their way back into the lunch room. So far this year, the lunchroom operates similarly to what it was before the pandemic, but some factors still linger. For starters, Sturgeon Bay School District Food Service Director Jenny Spude says the option to have a free breakfast as they have had for the last two years stuck around because of all of the positives that surround it.
wearegreenbay.com
Two-day closure for Green Bay intersection begins this week
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a two-day closure of a Green Bay intersection later this week. The two-day closure will take place at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Roosevelt Street, and officials say that it is closed due to sewer work.
wearegreenbay.com
Free, Family Fall Festival this weekend at the Green Bay Botanical Garden
(WFRV) – Enjoy the Fall colors, play games and explore the community’s connection to the Oneida Nation. Local 5 Live gets details on the free, family, fall festival at the Green Bay Botanical Garden at 2600 Larsen Road in Green Bay. Details from gbbg.org:. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 |...
A once in a lifetime day for Oneida
Oneida Nation celebrated the past, present and future of their history and culture on September 23.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with stealing over $10k from person she was the guardian for
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after getting arrested for allegedly stealing tens of thousands from someone she was the guardian for. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 60-year-old Tamara Sandoval is facing two charges related to stealing...
WBAY Green Bay
License to Cruise and crowds return to downtown Appleton
2 major fall events return to downtown Appleton after 3 years. The UW-Green Bay student was 19 when she disappeared. that was 24 years ago.
lawrentian.com
Good food is closer than you think
Octoberfest is back after two-year hiatus
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-The return of one of the Fox Valley’s biggest festivals brought thousands of people to College Avenue in Appleton on Saturday afternoon. After a two-year hiatus, Octoberfest is back in Appleton. Organizers had to cancel it in 2020 because of the pandemic and then last year they had to cancel it again because […]
spectrumnews1.com
Waupaca man's vintage farming equipment is more than just a public draw
SYMCO, Wis. — It’s hard to miss the big red shed while driving along Wisconsin Highway 22 in Symco, said the man who owns it. Ray Much said if you pass by without stopping, you’re missing out on quite the experience. “Makes you feel good,” Much said...
b93radio.com
Rising Sun Cited as Factor in Calumet County Bike Fatality
The sun is being named a factor in a car-bicycle accident that claimed a life in neighboring Calumet County on Thursday morning. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Voland says the accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. when a sixteen-year-old female from Menasha was traveling eastbound on Old Highway Road in the Village of Harrison. The report indicates that as she came upon the bicyclist the brightness of the sun likely made it difficult for the driver to see the 60-year-old Menasha man who was struck. He died before deputies and first responders arrived. The driver is cooperating with officials and names are being withheld until family members are notified.
wearegreenbay.com
Octoberfest and License to Cruise this weekend in downtown Appleton
(WFRV) – Food, beer, music, arts, crafts, and family fun all in the Fox Cities this weekend. Local 5 Live gets a closer look at Appleton’s largest block party happening this weekend. Details from octoberfestonline.org:. A Mile of Fun. College Avenue • Downtown Appleton. Join us Saturday,...
