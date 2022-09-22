ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

hometownbroadcasting.com

9/24/22 Julie Riese Memorial Scholarship Recipients Announced

Fond du Lac, Wis. : The Julie Riese Memorial Scholarship Committee has selected two $1,000 recipients for higher education study in the 2022-23 academic year. Scholarship awards were given to Braylee Freund, a graduate of St. Mary’s Springs Academy who will be pursuing a degree at Marian University, and Margaret “Maggie” Sawicki, a graduate of Fond du Lac High School who will be pursuing a degree at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Both women lettered in volleyball, which is an eligibility requirement for the award.
FOND DU LAC, WI
getnews.info

Work with the Best Orthopedic Clinic in Green Bay, WI

One of the biggest lies people tells themselves is that the body will heal independently. There are several times when the body won’t feel 100%. However, for non-fatigue-related issues, it is vital to consult with professionals. Align Clinic Green Bay, WI, is a professional orthopedic clinic with a wide...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Acuity Insurance Promotes Three Employees

Three more employees at Acuity Insurance have been promoted. Stacy Blatz is promoted to Associate Actuary. Stacy started her Acuity career in June 2016 as an Actuarial Analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University where she minored in economics and majored in actuarial science – business. Stacy also holds the Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS) professional designation. She resides in Sheboygan Falls.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
seehafernews.com

Kiel Native Appointed to the Board Of Directors for Road America

Elkhart Lake’s Road America Inc. recently announced the addition of a Kiel native to its Board of Directors. Christina Laun Fugate is a partner at Ice Miller LLP in Indianapolis. She chairs Ice Miller’s Franchise and Distribution team and is a seasoned commercial litigator. Fugate’s appointment comes in...
KIEL, WI
WNCY

Dealing With A Nursing Shortage

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – $15,000 — that’s how much HSHS Saint Vincent Hospital is offering in bonuses for many nurses to work for them. Executive Director for Bay Area Workforce Development Board Matt Valiquette says health care is an industry with high demand. “I’m not surprised...
GREEN BAY, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

A lack of local loyalty: Why Oshkosh Corp highlights trend by companies to fleece hometowns for subsidies

Despite tens of millions in state and local government incentives, the Wisconsin company is steering billions of dollars of work away from its namesake city. The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents.
OSHKOSH, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Pandemic, inflation brings change to lunchroom

School lunches are not like what you remember growing up or even what they were before the pandemic. In March 2020, food service at schools like Sturgeon Bay had to switch from serving students in a line to boxing them up for delivery during the summer. For the last two years, school lunches went from being free and reduced for those qualified to complimentary for all as students made their way back into the lunch room. So far this year, the lunchroom operates similarly to what it was before the pandemic, but some factors still linger. For starters, Sturgeon Bay School District Food Service Director Jenny Spude says the option to have a free breakfast as they have had for the last two years stuck around because of all of the positives that surround it.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two-day closure for Green Bay intersection begins this week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a two-day closure of a Green Bay intersection later this week. The two-day closure will take place at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Roosevelt Street, and officials say that it is closed due to sewer work.
GREEN BAY, WI
lawrentian.com

Good food is closer than you think

The opinions expressed in The Lawrentian are those of the students, faculty and community members who wrote them. The Lawrentian does not endorse any opinions piece except for the staff editorial, which represents a majority of the editorial board. The Lawrentian welcomes everyone to submit their own opinions. For the full editorial policy and parameters for submitting articles, please refer to the about section.
APPLETON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Octoberfest is back after two-year hiatus

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-The return of one of the Fox Valley’s biggest festivals brought thousands of people to College Avenue in Appleton on Saturday afternoon. After a two-year hiatus, Octoberfest is back in Appleton. Organizers had to cancel it in 2020 because of the pandemic and then last year they had to cancel it again because […]
APPLETON, WI
b93radio.com

Rising Sun Cited as Factor in Calumet County Bike Fatality

The sun is being named a factor in a car-bicycle accident that claimed a life in neighboring Calumet County on Thursday morning. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Voland says the accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. when a sixteen-year-old female from Menasha was traveling eastbound on Old Highway Road in the Village of Harrison. The report indicates that as she came upon the bicyclist the brightness of the sun likely made it difficult for the driver to see the 60-year-old Menasha man who was struck. He died before deputies and first responders arrived. The driver is cooperating with officials and names are being withheld until family members are notified.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Octoberfest and License to Cruise this weekend in downtown Appleton

(WFRV) – Food, beer, music, arts, crafts, and family fun all in the Fox Cities this weekend. Local 5 Live gets a closer look at Appleton’s largest block party happening this weekend. Details from octoberfestonline.org:. A Mile of Fun. College Avenue • Downtown Appleton. Join us Saturday,...
APPLETON, WI

