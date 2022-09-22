ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who walked into police department arrested for intoxication

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
A 41-year-old man who entered the Denton Police Department on Wednesday to request a welfare check for someone, who has a protective order against him, was ultimately charged with public intoxication, according to a police report.

At about 11:18 p.m., a man spoke with police at the department in the 600 block of East Hickory Street. He said he wanted to speak with a supervisor to issue a welfare check on someone. While waiting for a supervisor, the report states he refused to explain to officers why a welfare check was necessary.

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

