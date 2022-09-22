MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced the signing of a multi-phase contract with a leading global building materials manufacturer that will spearhead the development of the Company’s next DriveMod-enabled vehicle platform: electric forklifts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005207/en/ Cyngn announces the signing of a multi-phase contract with a global building materials manufacturer, marking the beginning of the Company’s expansion of DriveMod to electric forklifts. Source: Cyngn

BUSINESS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO