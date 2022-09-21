Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Why the US Air Force decided to buy new versions of a 50-year-old fighter jet
In July 2020, the US Air Force contracted with Boeing for a new F-15 fighter jet, the F-15EX. The jet is meant to replace the Air Force's aging F-15s and supplement its fleet of stealth fighters. Unfortunately, this simple and straightforward project has predictably run into roadblocks. In July 2020,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
US Army's entire fleet of 400 Chinooks is GROUNDED thanks to engine flaw causing fuel leaks: Manufacturer Honeywell says faulty part came from a third party and was found in at least 70 aircraft
The US army has grounded its entire fleet of 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused engine fires. Cynthia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Army, said that the fleet was grounded during the past weekend. The leaks were caused by faulty O-rings that were installed in the Honeywell engines...
Ex-Marine continues military service in US Army
When someone wants to continue their military service beyond their initial contact, it is usually a straightforward process. That was not the case for Spc. Anthony Santos who went from the U.S. Marine Corps to the Army.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Army Pfc. Little Bear accounted for from Korean War
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Pfc. Melvin J. Little Bear, 21, of Standing Rock, South Dakota, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for.
Navy Times
Legendary Army Ranger, who fought in three wars, dies at 97
The soldier for whom the Army’s Best Ranger Competition is named passed away Sept. 11 at age 97. Retired Lt. Gen. David E. Grange, Jr. served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. He enlisted in 1943 and commissioned in 1950 after attending Officer Candidate School.
MilitaryTimes
An F-16 pilot died when his ejection seat failed. Was it counterfeit?
An Air Force investigation of a fatal fighter jet crash in 2020 quietly discovered that key components of the pilot’s ejection seat may have been counterfeit, Air Force Times has learned. First Lt. David Schmitz, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot at South Carolina’s Shaw Air Force Base, died June...
B-24 Liberator pilot killed in WWII accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently that U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. David M. Lewis, 20, of Dallas, killed during World War II in Operation Tidal Wave, was accounted for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MilitaryTimes
National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December
Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the formal end of combat operations in Iraq, the Defense Department is preparing to truly transition the military out of a wartime posture. Which is to say, the National Defense Service Medal is going back into retirement on Dec. 31. The award ―...
B-24 Liberator tail gunner Sgt. Duchene accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Donald R. Duchene, 19, of St. Paul, Minnesota, killed during World War II in Operation Tidal Wave, was accounted for.
US Air Force special operators turned cargo planes into bombers. Now they're showing other militaries how it's done.
The Air Force has shown it can drop "palletized munitions" from its cargo aircraft, and now other militaries want to know how to do it.
Swarm Of 40 Drones Over Fort Irwin An Ominous Sign Of What’s To Come
US Army video screencap via TwitterThe commander of the Army's National Training Center posted a video of a simulated 40-drone swarm attack on a visiting unit at dawn.
101st Airborne D-Day veteran laid to rest
World War II and U.S. Army veteran James “Pee Wee” Martin was laid to rest this week during a service that saw hundreds to honor him in his native Ohio.
Military funeral, flyover honor twin brothers who fought in three wars
The funeral service for U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Cuthbert Pattillo and Lt. Gen. Charles Pattillo in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia was held on Sept. 16.
CNET
It's the US Air Force's 75th Anniversary: Take a Look at the Aircraft It's Flown
The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
americanmilitarynews.com
Photos: 500+ soldiers from 101st Airborne Division attend D-Day vet’s funeral
On Tuesday, over 500 soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division paid their respects at the funeral service of former paratrooper and World War II veteran Jim “Pee Wee” Martin, who died on Sept. 11 at 101 years old. During World War II, Martin fought in several well-known battles, including the invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge.
The 31 Presidents Who Served in the Military
When the 117th Congress convened on Jan. 3, 2021, only 91 – more than one-sixth – of its members were veterans, the lowest number since at least WWII, according to the MilitaryTimes. Serving in the military was once considered essential to attaining higher political office, especially the presidency, and most of America’s chief executives have […]
Flying Saucer Appears On U.S. Aviation Intelligence Office Logo
ODNI/DODAn official flying saucer-adorned aviation intelligence unit logo has appeared drawing significant interest and speculation online.
Our Best Look Yet At Kratos’ Air Wolf ‘Loyal Wingman’ Drone
KRATOSAir Wolf could prove attractive on cost and expendability grounds as procurement of unmanned 'collaborative combat aircraft' heats up.
The Size of the US Military Each Year Since the Korean War
The status of the United States as a global military superpower has remained unchanged since the end of World War II. The size of the U.S. military, however, has changed significantly over the years. Since the mid-1950s, the number of active-duty men and women serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps has […]
Comments / 0