americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
Daily Mail

US Army's entire fleet of 400 Chinooks is GROUNDED thanks to engine flaw causing fuel leaks: Manufacturer Honeywell says faulty part came from a third party and was found in at least 70 aircraft

The US army has grounded its entire fleet of 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused engine fires. Cynthia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Army, said that the fleet was grounded during the past weekend. The leaks were caused by faulty O-rings that were installed in the Honeywell engines...
Navy Times

Legendary Army Ranger, who fought in three wars, dies at 97

The soldier for whom the Army’s Best Ranger Competition is named passed away Sept. 11 at age 97. Retired Lt. Gen. David E. Grange, Jr. served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. He enlisted in 1943 and commissioned in 1950 after attending Officer Candidate School.
MilitaryTimes

National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December

Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the formal end of combat operations in Iraq, the Defense Department is preparing to truly transition the military out of a wartime posture. Which is to say, the National Defense Service Medal is going back into retirement on Dec. 31. The award ―...
americanmilitarynews.com

Photos: 500+ soldiers from 101st Airborne Division attend D-Day vet’s funeral

On Tuesday, over 500 soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division paid their respects at the funeral service of former paratrooper and World War II veteran Jim “Pee Wee” Martin, who died on Sept. 11 at 101 years old. During World War II, Martin fought in several well-known battles, including the invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge.
24/7 Wall St.

The 31 Presidents Who Served in the Military

When the 117th Congress convened on Jan. 3, 2021, only 91 – more than one-sixth – of its members were veterans, the lowest number since at least WWII, according to the MilitaryTimes. Serving in the military was once considered essential to attaining higher political office, especially the presidency, and most of America’s chief executives have […]
