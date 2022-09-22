Read full article on original website
SB Nation
On This Day (25 September 1993): Ten-man Sunderland take a point off Watford!
Yesterday’s On This Day featured focused on 1996, when Premiership Sunderland beat Second Division Watford in the Coca-Cola Cup. Three years earlier though, the two clubs had been on level terms in more than one sense - both sides had finished 1992-93 in the bottom half of the second tier and were expected to do likewise again in the following season, with the idea being emphasised as a match between the pair ended all square on this date in 1993.
Mark Lawrenson claims BBC dropped him because he is ‘65 and a white male’
The former pundit and co-commentator has claimed he was dropped from the BBC’s football coverage this year because of his age and race
Chelsea Defender Talks On Amazing Atmosphere Ahead of Manchester City
Niamh Charles and Chelsea Women hope a sold out stadium will help them bounce back in the WSL this afternoon.
SB Nation
CONFIRMED: Everton complete Allan transfer
The two year Everton career of Allan Marques Loureiro has ended with the midfielder signing a two year contract with Al Wahda in the UAE. The 31-year-old, who made a £21.7m move from Napoli to Merseyside in 2020, has not made a single Premier League appearance this season. Indeed, he was not even on the bench for the squad on Sunday as the Toffees beat West Ham 1-0 at Goodison Park.
SB Nation
Monday September 26th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
BBC
Beth Mead: Arsenal forward says record WSL crowd is 'still just the beginning'
A record Women's Super League crowd is "still just the beginning" for women's football, says Arsenal's Beth Mead. The forward scored in the Gunners' 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham, which was watched by 47,367 at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal's usual home, Meadow Park, has a capacity of 4,500 and was sold out...
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW vs. Manchester City WFC, WSL: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
An unexpected loss to Liverpool to start the Women’s Super League has made this Manchester City encounter even more of a “must win” encounter for Chelsea FC Women. Our rivals have lost their power on paper with several key players leaving their squad this summer, but they remain one of the teams that will be an obstacle to a sucessful title defence.
ESPN
Chelsea beat Man City to bounce back in WSL
Chelsea bounced back from an opening-day loss to beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday. Champions Chelsea slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to newly promoted Liverpool last week, but Fran Kirby's first-half strike and a second-half penalty from Maren Mjelde were enough to get them back on track against City in front of more than 4,000 fans at their Kingsmeadow home ground.
MLS・
SB Nation
What Everton’s Bramley Moore stadium is going to look like when completed
Everton’s new stadium being built at the Bramley-Moore dock is already receiving all sorts of rave reviews well before completion, including possibly being one of the host stadiums for England and Ireland’s bid to hold Euro 2028. The Blues are looking to cash in as well by appointing a consulting firm that will focus on selling the naming rights as well as other commercial opportunities that will come with having the most state-of-the-art world-class facility on Merseyside.
ESPN
Arsenal hammer Tottenham in record-breaking WSL derby
Arsenal ran rampant against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 4-0 victory in front of a record-breaking attendance of 47,367 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Saturday. Spurs, in their fourth season in the WSL, can be considered relative newcomers in the top-tier and Arsenal demonstrated the...
MLS・
SB Nation
AS Roma want to bring in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on loan in January — report
Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah was incessantly linked with a loan departure during the summer, but he ultimately decided to stay after the board and then manager, Thomas Tuchel managed to persuade him that he’s a part of the club’s plans this season. However Chalobah has starred in only one match since then, and while new head coach Graham Potter could provide with much more opportunities, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he has been keeping an eye out for other options.
SB Nation
Can Arsenal Challenge Manchester City for the Premier League Title?
Mikel Arteta’s plan to use Manchester City’s weapons against them seems to be working perfectly. Since adding Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to his squad, Arsenal have become a lot stronger than they’ve been in the last several years. The former City players are playing a key...
SB Nation
SB Nation
England relegated from Nations League A, whatever that means
So I’ve been road tripping up and down the California and Oregon coasts this weekend, which I assure you is far more interesting and exciting than any international action that may have been going on, but this is not a road trip blog, this is a Chelsea blog, so let’s see what some of our players who did not have the week off have been up to over the last couple days.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, September 26
Good morning everyone. you may be asking, what is this picture today? it is one, according to getty, of sheffield united playing against spurs at white hart lane. the date is from some time ago. Separately, i would like to note that today’s track is in honour of pharaoh sanders, who died this weekend.
SB Nation
West Ham 0-2 Manchester United: Reds keep momentum going
Manchester United picked up an impressive 2-0 win over West Ham at Chigwell Construction Stadium and kept pace with the rest of the rivals. With Chelsea to play Manchester City later and Liverpool to take on Everton in the Merseyside derby, a win was going to be a boost for United. And they left no stone unturned in their efforts to do just that.
BBC
Marseille and Nice given stadium bans by Uefa after crowd trouble
Marseille and Nice will play their next European home games behind closed doors as punishment for recent crowd trouble. Uefa charged Marseille following unrest in their Champions League tie with Eintracht Frankfurt on 13 September. Nice, meanwhile, were punished after their Europa Conference League tie with Cologne on 8 September...
UEFA・
SB Nation
International Magpie Roundup: Friday, September 23rd
The last international break before the 2022 Qatar World Cup has arrived. It sucks because that means there is no Magpie football going, but it also does not suck, because that means there is Magpie football just around the corner, and oh, that also means that there are some International Magpies worth writing about!
SB Nation
Everton could have a major injury reprieve
The last few days have been tense for Evertonians as we have been waiting for an update regarding the injury sustained by Nathan Patterson in their Nations League game against Ukraine. The youngster had been called offside close to the Ukrainian goal line, and after a quick retake, was racing back to cover his man when he appeared to slip on the surface and may have caught his studs in the turf.
SB Nation
Arsenal Women 4 – 0 Spurs Women: Brutal Defeat at the Emirates
Tottenham Hotspur Women fell 4-0 to Arsenal Women in a North London Derby played in front of nearly 50,000 spectators at the Emirates. At no point did Spurs make the game look particularly competitive to the record breaking crowd. Spurs’ starting lineup was a bit of an eyebrow raiser. I’m...
