ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville man acquitted in child molestation case

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x51xT_0i6Un19n00
Jose Hernandez Jr.

A Gainesville man was acquitted Wednesday, Sept. 21, of child molestation allegations after a trial in Hall County Superior Court.

Jose Hernandez Jr., 31, was charged in a formal accusation in September 2021 with two counts of child molestation. The allegations were that he touched a young girl in early 2017, and Hernandez was originally arrested at his workplace in February 2020.

Hernandez’s attorney Blake Poole said the girl’s story did not add up and lacked credibility.

“It changed from the very first time she made the outcry, the second time she was interviewed and her testimony on the stand,” Poole said. “All three recitations of her story, each of those times it varied.”

Poole said there were inconsistencies in the timeline of events.

“What remained consistent was that it happened when she was in third grade in 2017, and we just were able to show that was mathematically impossible,” Poole said.

The jury deliberated for two hours Wednesday before returning its verdict of not guilty.

“While juries don’t always do what we as prosecutors ask, we will always do all we can to hold molesters accountable for their actions for the protection of and support of child victims,” Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said in a statement.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case with another teen victim

ATLANTA — A man and a woman already facing human trafficking charges now face charges in a separate case, this time for a 16-year-old girl. Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit opened a new case against Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, who were already facing charges involving a 14-year-old girl in Fulton County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

19-year-old racer caught driving 133 mph in Powder Springs, sheriff says

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he was caught going over 130 miles per hour on Powder Springs parkway. The Powder Springs Police Department says that officers were working in the area of CH James Parkway early Saturday morning when they spotted two car racing through the area.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Child
fox5atlanta.com

Inmate killed during 'incident' at Fulton County jail, sheriff says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident at the Fulton County Jail that ended with one inmate dead. Officials with the Fulton Sheriff’s Office say their investigators and agents working with the Fulton County DA’s Office, and the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating an incident at the jail involving three detainees.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Violent Crime
thechampionnewspaper.com

Gang member sentenced to life by DeKalb judge

Officials from DeKalb County District Attorney’s office said investigators used clues from a trio of suspects’ social media accounts to arrest three men allegedly connected to a murder, one of whom recently received a life sentence. William Moore-Earvin of Stone Mountain was sentenced to life without parole plus...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier case: Criminal profiler warns of possible 'budding serial killer' after missing mom's murder

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Debbie Collier was last seen on Sept. 10 — and found dead the next afternoon 60 miles away after sending money and a cryptic note to her daughter. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday revealed that investigators have found no evidence of either a suicide or a kidnapping. Detectives have served "several" search warrants and were looking to identify persons of interest.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
9K+
Followers
167
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy