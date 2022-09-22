Read full article on original website
What’s Next for Ethereum in a Post-Merge World?
Vitalik Buterin says improving scalability is Ethereum’s next area of focus. Soon after the genesis of Ethereum, plans were laid for the blockchain to move from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake network. The long-awaited Ethereum Merge took place last week, where over 40,000 viewers tuned in to the livestream...
Azuki Among Latest NFT Projects To Gain VC Funding: Report
Chiru Labs would reportedly be valued at least $300 million once the round closes. At first, Twitter rumor had it that the Azuki NFT project had raised a round of funding that brought its creator company, Chiru Labs, to a valuation of $1.4 billion. That unconfirmed rumor was reportedly an exaggeration.
FPT Software Launches Chipmaking Subsidiary; Produces First Semiconductor Chips
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading ICT company FPT Software has launched a new subsidiary, FPT Semiconductor, marking a key milestone for the company as it enters the booming semiconductor industry. Through the new subsidiary, FPT Software aims to gain a slice of Asia Pacific’s semiconductor market which accounts for 60 percent of global sales 1. IDC projects that worldwide semiconductor revenue will reach $661 billion in 2022, an increase of 13.7 percent over 2021 2. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005082/en/ FPT Tower - FPT Corporation’s headquarter in Hanoi, Vietnam (Photo: Business Wire)
Amazon to hold mid-October sale to capture more holiday spending
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Sunday announced an expected sale for its loyalty-club shoppers, an event like its Prime Day summer marketing blitz that aims to boost holiday revenue and appeal to cost-conscious buyers facing economic turbulence.
Latest in Crypto Hiring: Law Firm Adds ex-SEC, CFTC Pros
The former agency execs to lead Willkie Farr & Gallagher’s digital practice with former CFTC chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo. Law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher hired digital asset attorney Kari Larsen as a partner who will co-lead its digital-focused practice in New York. Larsen joins the firm from Perkins...
What does the Optus data breach mean for you and how can you protect yourself? A step-by-step guide
Optus, Australia’s second largest telecommunications company, announced on September 22 that identifying details of up to 9.8 million customers were stolen from their customer database. The details, dating back to 2017, include names, birth dates, phone numbers, email addresses, and – for some customers – addresses and driver’s licence...
House sellers ‘putting up prices despite rate rises and cost of living crisis’
House sellers have continued to raise their asking prices despite borrowers facing higher interest rates and the cost of living squeeze, data from property portal Rightmove shows. The average price of a home coming to market increased by £2,587, or 0.7% month-on-month in September to £367,760, according to the company....
The Architect’s Guide to Building in the Metaverse
As we progress to the next generation of the internet with Web3 and the metaverse, several disciplines such as architecture, design and real estate stand to change. Technological innovations create exciting new possibilities for digital real estate, leasing, advertising and anyone building in the metaverse. For architects, the metaverse is...
