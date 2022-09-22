ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Comments / 0

Related
pleasantviewrealty.com

1244 North 10th Street, Manitowoc, WI, USA

A MUST SEE!! The main floor boasts of upgraded Brazilian hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space and 1 full bath. There is an updated kitchen with granite countertops and appliances included. A huge living room with large windows and a gas fireplace joins to a sun-filled dining room. A wonderful 4-season room with 4 patio doors connecting to the outdoor patio wraps up the main level. The lower level includes a very large rec room for additional living space. There is an additional room for use of a den, office, playroom, or even a bedroom. Storage is abundant! Don’t forget about the full bathroom with a tiled shower and dry sauna. Even a hidden toilet below the stairs exist! Book your showing today before this one disappears off the market.
MANITOWOC, WI
wtmj.com

Severe weather passing through Southeastern Wisconsin with damage in it’s wake

Severe thunderstorms moved through Southeastern Wisconsin Sunday evening, many with some cleanup to do. WE Energies reported around 20,000 customers being without power, many in and around Waukesha. Nearly 2000 customers were without power west of Kenosha as well. In West Bend, there was several reports of full trees tipping over from the oversaturated ground. In Campbellsport, siding was ripped off the side of a building.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Sheboygan, WI
Business
Sheboygan, WI
Real Estate
City
Sheboygan, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car crash near 35th and Forest Home

MILWAUKEE - A car crashed and ended off the roadway near 35th and Forest Home Avenue in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, Sept. 25. When a FOX6 News crew was on the scene, a tow truck operator was in the process of getting the car out from the gully that it landed in.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft; police seek to ID woman

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a person who they say stole $747 worth of fragrances from the Ulta Beauty store on Falls Parkway on Friday, Sept. 23. Officials say the woman pictured in this post was in the store just...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#North Side#Personal Property#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#Lot Size Per Assessor#Dryer Property Taxes
wearegreenbay.com

Two-day closure for Green Bay intersection begins this week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a two-day closure of a Green Bay intersection later this week. The two-day closure will take place at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Roosevelt Street, and officials say that it is closed due to sewer work.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car fire; body with gunshot wound found inside vehicle

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting near 15th and Congress in Milwaukee early Sunday, Sept. 25. A 26-year-old man died from his injuries. Initially, Milwaukee firefighters were called to the area for a car fire. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a body inside the vehicle. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home

CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
CEDARBURG, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Greater Milwaukee Today

Red Circle Inn under new ownership

NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According...
NASHOTAH, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Panera Bread opens in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto participated in the grand opening of Panera Bread at 12630 W. Capitol Drive. Robin Pullmann, the general manager, stands next to Ponto at the Panera Bread location. Instead of a ribbon cutting, they separated a bread ribbon.
BROOKFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Overnight shooting in Green Bay has police searching for suspects

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on the 1400 Block of Chicago Street, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a release, officers were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. on Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy