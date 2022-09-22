ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Ohio Capital Journal

Name-calling in politics grabs headlines, but it could backfire in the 2022 midterm elections

Spending on political advertising is setting records in the midterm elections. But evidence shows that negative messages might discourage voters from casting ballots altogether. As the 2022 midterms get closer, political attacks in campaign advertisements are on the rise. In November, Rep. Paul Gosar shared an anime cartoon video showing him physically attacking Rep. Alexandria […] The post Name-calling in politics grabs headlines, but it could backfire in the 2022 midterm elections appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
UPI News

2 U.S. veterans captured by Russia in Ukraine return home

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Two U.S. military veterans who were captured by Russian forces while fighting alongside Ukraine have returned home, according to a statement from one of their families. Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh arrived in their native Alabama on Saturday after months in Russian captivity, Dianna Shaw, Drueke's...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

