'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee ‘aware’ of White House call to rioter as ex-president facing legal peril
New excerpts from Maggie Haberman’s interviews with Donald Trump reveal the former president’s thoughts on spurious voter fraud lawsuits, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Mitch McConnell and what he was doing as a mob of his supporters breached the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021. The House select...
Opinion: Liz Cheney was right about Trump. And enough Republicans just might agree
Liz Cheney vowed to campaign against election deniers in November and declared that if Donald Trump becomes the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, then "I won't be a Republican." More conservatives should follow her example, writes Dean Obeidallah.
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Name-calling in politics grabs headlines, but it could backfire in the 2022 midterm elections
Spending on political advertising is setting records in the midterm elections. But evidence shows that negative messages might discourage voters from casting ballots altogether. As the 2022 midterms get closer, political attacks in campaign advertisements are on the rise. In November, Rep. Paul Gosar shared an anime cartoon video showing him physically attacking Rep. Alexandria […] The post Name-calling in politics grabs headlines, but it could backfire in the 2022 midterm elections appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
2 U.S. veterans captured by Russia in Ukraine return home
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Two U.S. military veterans who were captured by Russian forces while fighting alongside Ukraine have returned home, according to a statement from one of their families. Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh arrived in their native Alabama on Saturday after months in Russian captivity, Dianna Shaw, Drueke's...
