Public Safety

Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
UPI News

2 U.S. veterans captured by Russia in Ukraine return home

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Two U.S. military veterans who were captured by Russian forces while fighting alongside Ukraine have returned home, according to a statement from one of their families. Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh arrived in their native Alabama on Saturday after months in Russian captivity, Dianna Shaw, Drueke's...
Salon

Russia faces severe consequences if nuclear weapons are used against Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin (MIKHAIL TERESHCHENKO/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will face "catastrophic consequences" if he follows through with this threat of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine once Russia's anticipated annexation of Eastern Ukrainian territories is completed this week.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Shooting at Russian draft office as protests and anger spread

A gunman has been held for opening fire and injuring one senior official at a draft office where Russians were being enrolled for service in Ukraine, officials said. Videos of the incident in Russia’s Irkutsk region showed the gunman, who has been identified as 25-year-old Ruslan Zinin, firing at least one shot. The Independent could not verify the footage.
