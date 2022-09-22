Read full article on original website
‘Played to their potential:’ What Vandy’s Clark Lea said about Alabama
Early in the second quarter, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea made the type of call you’d need to upset a dynastic program like Alabama. Down 7-3, the Commodores went for a 4th-and-1 on their on 34-yard line. Somewhat predictably, Will Anderson swallowed quarterback AJ Swann. And on the next...
Bryce Young's Performance Against Vanderbilt Shows True Potential of Alabama's Offense
The Crimson Tide's junior quarterback threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in the team's victory over the Commodores.
Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday
The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...
Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin launches charity golf tournament
The inaugural Randall L. Woodfin Charity Golf Tournament has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24, at Highland Park Golf Course, 3300 Highland Ave. The tournament will start at 8 a.m. The Birmingham mayor is working with a group of business leaders to raise money to support the Penney Foundation, a...
ABC 33/40 News
Patrons respond to concerns of overcrowded bars and restaurants on Tuscaloosa's The Strip
It's game day in Tuscaloosa as Alabama faced off against Vanderbilt on Saturday. "People are ready to celebrate. Everyone comes and it's so much fun," said University of Alabama senior Skyler Pitchell. Plenty of people were walking along The Strip on Saturday before the Crimson Tide's conference opener and many...
Comeback Town: No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham.
Commercial Dispatch
120-foot cross raised along Highway 25, south of Starkville
After three years of planning, fundraising and problems finding a location, the Cross of Christ for Starkville was raised on Thursday morning. “It’s very exciting, obviously,” said Bob Daniels, president for the citizen organization that coordinated the effort. “It’s been three years since we first started talking about it, and we’ve been looking forward to this day for a while. Some of us had said it’s hard to believe it’s here. We didn’t think it would ever get here.”
Boater missing in Lay Lake identified
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The body of the missing boater was located around 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as David Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. His body was located near the same location he went missing in Spring Creek on Lay Lake. A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday […]
wcbi.com
CMSD lays down the rules for K-8 students at events
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The rules have changed at the Columbus High football field. Here is what you need to know before you go. Kindergarten students through 8th grade must be with an adult at school events. Children will not be allowed to attend events like football games if they are without a grown-up. Children must remain with the adult at all times. In fact, unescorted students in K-8 will be escorted from school events. High school-age siblings will not count as a student’s guardian.
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: The Mississippi National Guard deployed to the Mexican border
No, that headline is not from now but from 1916. Friction between the U.S. and Mexico quickly arose after Pancho Villa’s raid on Columbus, New Mexico, in 1916. Then after Gen. “Black Jack” Pershing led U.S. troops into Mexico in pursuit of Villa and did not withdraw back to the U.S. when demanded by Mexico, the two neighbors almost went to war. Fearing war with Mexico, President Woodrow Wilson called up much of the National Guard. The Columbus and West Point companies were called up as infantry, and the Aberdeen was called up and became the machine gun company. This marked the end of the old local militia units as such.
birminghamtimes.com
Why Some Women in Birmingham Are Overlooking The Dangers of BBL Surgeries
Before deciding to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Kelsey—a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills, Alabama, resident preparing to have her procedure done—reached out to her own circle of experts. “I talked to my homegirls that have actually had the procedure because I wanted a real-life opinion and to see...
wtva.com
Three caught following auto burglaries at apartment complex near MSU
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's deputies in Oktibbeha County say they caught three people in connection with some auto burglaries at an apartment complex near the Mississippi State University campus. The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office posted the news on Facebook Sunday morning about the string of burglaries at the...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS
Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
wtva.com
One dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A late night early morning shooting in East Columbus has left a 24 year old Columbus man dead. First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Lehmberg Road at the Country Air Apartments. Lowndes County Coroner...
Now Open: Six new Birmingham restaurants to add to your list
There’s something undeniably joyful about celebrating the opening of a long-awaited restaurant. We watch the buildup on social media as owners post photos of construction on Instagram, inviting us to watch their progress. From permit approvals to décor, it’s fun to watch the process of opening a new restaurant unfold. And even more fun when owners finally post the “Grand Opening” announcement.
A Tuscaloosa Mother’s Heartbreaking Plea to the Community
A Tuscaloosa mother lost her son to gun violence and she's making a plea to the Tuscaloosa community ahead of an upcoming event in the city. "Try to understand our pain," Lolita Richey said while speaking on the upcoming anti-gun violence rally in Tuscaloosa. Richey lost her son to gun...
Homicide investigation underway after Tuscaloosa apartment complex shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night and left one man dead. According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers arrived to the 400 block of 8th Avenue NE, River Road apartments around 11 p.m. on reports of a shooting . Upon arrival, officers found a man dead […]
WWII aircraft viewing happening this weekend in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, people across central Alabama will have the chance to get up close to a vital piece of history. Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport will be showcasing WWII planes, many with fascinating backstories. At the Shelby County Airport, this vintage blue and yellow plane is quite the eye catcher. It’s an 80-year-old […]
