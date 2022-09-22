ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Midwest Viking Festival aims to break down myths about Viking life

GREEN BAY, Wis. — You’ll usually find Wade Kaiser working at the Advanced Power Systems Laboratories at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan. The Midwest Vikings Festival is being held at UW-Green Bay this Friday and Saturday. Re-enactors show other aspects of Viking life besides their rough and...
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Octoberfest is back after two-year hiatus

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-The return of one of the Fox Valley’s biggest festivals brought thousands of people to College Avenue in Appleton on Saturday afternoon. After a two-year hiatus, Octoberfest is back in Appleton. Organizers had to cancel it in 2020 because of the pandemic and then last year they had to cancel it again because […]
APPLETON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

F-16s made their final flyover at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you attended the Green Bay Packers’ home opener Sunday night you witnessed some history: the final flyover of the Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon. In the night sky above Lambeau Field Sunday, it was a moment Col. Charlie Merkel won’t soon...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two-day closure for Green Bay intersection begins this week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a two-day closure of a Green Bay intersection later this week. The two-day closure will take place at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Roosevelt Street, and officials say that it is closed due to sewer work.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balloon Animals#The Green Bay Packers#Spooktacular
getnews.info

Work with the Best Orthopedic Clinic in Green Bay, WI

One of the biggest lies people tells themselves is that the body will heal independently. There are several times when the body won’t feel 100%. However, for non-fatigue-related issues, it is vital to consult with professionals. Align Clinic Green Bay, WI, is a professional orthopedic clinic with a wide...
GREEN BAY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

9/24/22 Julie Riese Memorial Scholarship Recipients Announced

Fond du Lac, Wis. : The Julie Riese Memorial Scholarship Committee has selected two $1,000 recipients for higher education study in the 2022-23 academic year. Scholarship awards were given to Braylee Freund, a graduate of St. Mary’s Springs Academy who will be pursuing a degree at Marian University, and Margaret “Maggie” Sawicki, a graduate of Fond du Lac High School who will be pursuing a degree at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Both women lettered in volleyball, which is an eligibility requirement for the award.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Capitol Civic Center to Feature Four Live Shows During the Next Week

The stage at Manitowoc’s Capitol Civic Centre should be quite busy with live performances over the next week. During an appearance on WOMT’s Be-My-Guest, Executive Director P.J. Albert told us about the first of four scheduled shows at the capitol, tonight. “We have Vegas McGraw, which is a...
MANITOWOC, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Watch: Late game field goal lifts Ghosts to win over Fond du Lac

KAUKAUNA — A Kaukauna field goal with under a minute left was the difference as the Ghosts defeated Fond du Lac 30-28 Friday at Bank of Kaukauna Stadium. Kaukauna moves to 3-1 in the Fox Valley Association, 4-2 overall, ahead of Friday’s showdown against league co-leader Neenah. Kaukauna...
KAUKAUNA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Sports
lawrentian.com

Good food is closer than you think

The opinions expressed in The Lawrentian are those of the students, faculty and community members who wrote them. The Lawrentian does not endorse any opinions piece except for the staff editorial, which represents a majority of the editorial board. The Lawrentian welcomes everyone to submit their own opinions. For the full editorial policy and parameters for submitting articles, please refer to the about section.
APPLETON, WI
UPMATTERS

Maroons playing through adversity on and off the field

MENOMINEE, (Mich.) – Watching the Maroons on the field, you would never know what they are facing off the field. It’s an unprecedented situation, which is still far from being resolved. “We’ve been told that there has been asbestos spotted at rates where we can not be allowed...
MENOMINEE, MI
seehafernews.com

Kiel Native Appointed to the Board Of Directors for Road America

Elkhart Lake’s Road America Inc. recently announced the addition of a Kiel native to its Board of Directors. Christina Laun Fugate is a partner at Ice Miller LLP in Indianapolis. She chairs Ice Miller’s Franchise and Distribution team and is a seasoned commercial litigator. Fugate’s appointment comes in...
KIEL, WI
seehafernews.com

Acuity Insurance Promotes Three Employees

Three more employees at Acuity Insurance have been promoted. Stacy Blatz is promoted to Associate Actuary. Stacy started her Acuity career in June 2016 as an Actuarial Analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University where she minored in economics and majored in actuarial science – business. Stacy also holds the Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS) professional designation. She resides in Sheboygan Falls.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Pandemic, inflation brings change to lunchroom

School lunches are not like what you remember growing up or even what they were before the pandemic. In March 2020, food service at schools like Sturgeon Bay had to switch from serving students in a line to boxing them up for delivery during the summer. For the last two years, school lunches went from being free and reduced for those qualified to complimentary for all as students made their way back into the lunch room. So far this year, the lunchroom operates similarly to what it was before the pandemic, but some factors still linger. For starters, Sturgeon Bay School District Food Service Director Jenny Spude says the option to have a free breakfast as they have had for the last two years stuck around because of all of the positives that surround it.
STURGEON BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant

The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
MANITOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy