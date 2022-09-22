Read full article on original website
Midwest Viking Festival aims to break down myths about Viking life
GREEN BAY, Wis. — You’ll usually find Wade Kaiser working at the Advanced Power Systems Laboratories at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan. The Midwest Vikings Festival is being held at UW-Green Bay this Friday and Saturday. Re-enactors show other aspects of Viking life besides their rough and...
Octoberfest is back after two-year hiatus
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-The return of one of the Fox Valley’s biggest festivals brought thousands of people to College Avenue in Appleton on Saturday afternoon. After a two-year hiatus, Octoberfest is back in Appleton. Organizers had to cancel it in 2020 because of the pandemic and then last year they had to cancel it again because […]
F-16s made their final flyover at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you attended the Green Bay Packers’ home opener Sunday night you witnessed some history: the final flyover of the Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon. In the night sky above Lambeau Field Sunday, it was a moment Col. Charlie Merkel won’t soon...
Two-day closure for Green Bay intersection begins this week
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a two-day closure of a Green Bay intersection later this week. The two-day closure will take place at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Roosevelt Street, and officials say that it is closed due to sewer work.
Green Bay police apologize to Dillon, discipline officer
Packers running back A.J. Dillon has received an apology from the Green Bay police chief for the way an officer treated him during an exhibition soccer match at Lambeau Field.
News briefs: Settlement Bar to close; Green Bay revaluations cause sticker shock
GREEN BAY – After more than 44 years serving old-fashioned fried food and cold drinks to locals, tourists and travelers along Hwy. 57, The Settlement Bar, 3254 Bay Settlement Road, announced this week it will close its doors on Oct. 1. The turn-of-the-last-century building was listed for sale Monday...
Free, Family Fall Festival this weekend at the Green Bay Botanical Garden
(WFRV) – Enjoy the Fall colors, play games and explore the community’s connection to the Oneida Nation. Local 5 Live gets details on the free, family, fall festival at the Green Bay Botanical Garden at 2600 Larsen Road in Green Bay. Details from gbbg.org:. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 |...
Bay Beach Amusement Park announces last weekend of the season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As summer comes to a close, so do some of our summer traditions and activities. Bay Beach Amusement Park in Green Bay has announced its final weekend of the 2022 season. We hope to see you for one more day of family fun! As...
Work with the Best Orthopedic Clinic in Green Bay, WI
One of the biggest lies people tells themselves is that the body will heal independently. There are several times when the body won’t feel 100%. However, for non-fatigue-related issues, it is vital to consult with professionals. Align Clinic Green Bay, WI, is a professional orthopedic clinic with a wide...
9/24/22 Julie Riese Memorial Scholarship Recipients Announced
Fond du Lac, Wis. : The Julie Riese Memorial Scholarship Committee has selected two $1,000 recipients for higher education study in the 2022-23 academic year. Scholarship awards were given to Braylee Freund, a graduate of St. Mary’s Springs Academy who will be pursuing a degree at Marian University, and Margaret “Maggie” Sawicki, a graduate of Fond du Lac High School who will be pursuing a degree at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Both women lettered in volleyball, which is an eligibility requirement for the award.
Capitol Civic Center to Feature Four Live Shows During the Next Week
The stage at Manitowoc’s Capitol Civic Centre should be quite busy with live performances over the next week. During an appearance on WOMT’s Be-My-Guest, Executive Director P.J. Albert told us about the first of four scheduled shows at the capitol, tonight. “We have Vegas McGraw, which is a...
Watch: Late game field goal lifts Ghosts to win over Fond du Lac
KAUKAUNA — A Kaukauna field goal with under a minute left was the difference as the Ghosts defeated Fond du Lac 30-28 Friday at Bank of Kaukauna Stadium. Kaukauna moves to 3-1 in the Fox Valley Association, 4-2 overall, ahead of Friday’s showdown against league co-leader Neenah. Kaukauna...
Good food is closer than you think
The opinions expressed in The Lawrentian are those of the students, faculty and community members who wrote them. The Lawrentian does not endorse any opinions piece except for the staff editorial, which represents a majority of the editorial board. The Lawrentian welcomes everyone to submit their own opinions. For the full editorial policy and parameters for submitting articles, please refer to the about section.
Benefit Planned for this Weekend in Two Rivers for a Local Woman with Stage 4 Cancer
The public is invited to join the family and friends of Linda Kruck this weekend as they will be hosting a benefit for the local woman who is battling cancer. Linda is battling stage 4 small cell lung cancer, and all proceeds from the event on Saturday (September 24th) will go directly toward her medical bills and equipment.
Maroons playing through adversity on and off the field
MENOMINEE, (Mich.) – Watching the Maroons on the field, you would never know what they are facing off the field. It’s an unprecedented situation, which is still far from being resolved. “We’ve been told that there has been asbestos spotted at rates where we can not be allowed...
Kiel Native Appointed to the Board Of Directors for Road America
Elkhart Lake’s Road America Inc. recently announced the addition of a Kiel native to its Board of Directors. Christina Laun Fugate is a partner at Ice Miller LLP in Indianapolis. She chairs Ice Miller’s Franchise and Distribution team and is a seasoned commercial litigator. Fugate’s appointment comes in...
Acuity Insurance Promotes Three Employees
Three more employees at Acuity Insurance have been promoted. Stacy Blatz is promoted to Associate Actuary. Stacy started her Acuity career in June 2016 as an Actuarial Analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University where she minored in economics and majored in actuarial science – business. Stacy also holds the Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS) professional designation. She resides in Sheboygan Falls.
A once in a lifetime day for Oneida
Oneida Nation celebrated the past, present and future of their history and culture on September 23.
Pandemic, inflation brings change to lunchroom
School lunches are not like what you remember growing up or even what they were before the pandemic. In March 2020, food service at schools like Sturgeon Bay had to switch from serving students in a line to boxing them up for delivery during the summer. For the last two years, school lunches went from being free and reduced for those qualified to complimentary for all as students made their way back into the lunch room. So far this year, the lunchroom operates similarly to what it was before the pandemic, but some factors still linger. For starters, Sturgeon Bay School District Food Service Director Jenny Spude says the option to have a free breakfast as they have had for the last two years stuck around because of all of the positives that surround it.
DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant
The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
