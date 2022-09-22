Read full article on original website
Related
Rockin' K Farms reveals their 2022 corn maze design... and it's very Texas!
ROBSTOWN, Texas — It's Fall, y'all! Though the temperatures may not be giving off the Autumn vibes... Rockin' K Farms is here to get you in the mood of the season. A trip to the farm has become a South Texas tradition. There are pumpkin patches, hay rides, yard games, food and of course, the iconic corn maze.
Sandi's Diner opening Monday in old Hamlin Fountain & Gifts location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Great news for Corpus Christi! Sandi's Diner will open at their new location, the former Hamlin Pharmacy, on Monday, Sept. 26. After more than 60 years, Hamlin Fountain and Gifts, which originally opened as Hamlin Pharmacy with a full diner and gift shop, closed on May 7.
Vigils will be held for London students involved in ATV crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An ATV accident occurred over the weekend, sending 3 London students to the hospital. The information is limited at this time on the students conditions. County Commissioner, Brent Chesney created a post to his social media page stating that two prayer vigils will be happening...
Sno-Ball has been keeping Corpus Christi 'cool' for 50 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sno-Ball is celebrating their 50th anniversary this month. Their award-winning Sno-Ball recipe has been passed down for generations and continues to be a huge success. The family owned business has been keeping Corpus Christi "cool" for 5 decades. What was originally a humble mom and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria Fire Department welcomes, promotes members during ceremony
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Fire Department Chief Tracy Fox hosted a New Hire and Promotional Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 16. The Victoria Fire Department continues to support its current members as they promote and develop within the organization. The follow individuals received promotions during the ceremony:. Tyler Laqua was...
mysoutex.com
Berclair Mansion tours
The Berclair Mansion will be open for tours Sunday, Sept. 25.. The first tour begins at 1 p.m. and the second tour begins at 2:30 p.m. Unfortunately, guests arriving after 2:45 p.m. cannot be accommodated. The cost is $10 per person regardless of age. Cash or check only. No reservations...
Dairy Queen® drops off several blizzard treats at The Victoria Television Group
VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Sept. 23, a Dairy Queen representative dropped off small-sized blizzards at The Victoria Television Group. Blizzards included the following flavors:. 3 SNICKERS® Brownie Blizzard® Treats. 3 Reese’s Take 5 Blizzard® Treats. 3 Very Cherry Chip Blizzard® Treats. 2 OREO®...
Bee County sheriff concerned about drugs packaged to attract children
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bee County sheriff is worried about drugs being packaged to look enticing to children. A social media post from the Bee County Sheriff's Office said officials confiscated drugs, weapons and money from a home just north of Beeville during a Wednesday drug bust. Some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputies determine no active threat on middle school campus
The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office issued an update, “The VSCO has determined through investigation that there is no active threat at the campus. Deputies will be remaining on campus for the time being. The campus is operating normally and safe. – Sheriff Marr.”. VICTORIA, Texas- Deputies are...
New sober living facility in downtown Corpus Christi
The Broken Chains Homeless project has five locations dedicated to helping those battling homelessness and substance abuse.
What to expect on Community Crossroads
VICTORIA, Texas – Here’s a look at what you can expect to see on Community Crossroads this weekend. We hear from the City of Victoria, the Victoria Regional Airport, the Cuero ISD Education Foundation and we also take in a musical performance by Catt Wolf. All showtimes are...
Local leaders at odds over disbursement of $180 million in Hurricane Harvey money
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just about every city and county leader from across the Coastal Bend packed into a room for a Council of Governments meeting Friday. Almost $180 million from the General Land Office is set to be divided up among the 11-county area. It's money that local leaders didn't have to apply for that will go to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey that shook the Coastal Bend in 2017.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
Is your child's daycare safe? Childcare advocates warn against unlicensed facilities
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four people have been arrested in Lockhart in connection to an alleged sexual assault at a Texas daycare center. It calls into question the safety protocols that are in place, to make sure that children are being handed to the right caregivers. The incident occurred...
Multiple arrests made at Corpus Christi home
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple arrests were made at a home off Pasadena Place and Santa Fe Street. 28-year-old Joshua Morales was arrested for an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Corpus Christi police. Three other women, 23-year-old Caitlin Edwards, 25-year-old Miranda Gonzalez and...
mysoutex.com
Beeville edged past Corpus Christi West Oso 10-9 in team tennis competition on Aug. 29 in Beeville. Beeville’s girls won five of six singles matches. No. 2 Layla Ramon defeated Sierra Reyes 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 Ava-Chanel Olivares beat Ginger Figueroa 6-4, 7-4; No. 4 Sofia Alaniz won over Dezirea Coleman 6-1, 6-2; No. 5 Krislynn Cuellar beat Mia Benavidez 6-1, 6-0; and No. 6 Kaitlynn Martinez defeated Reanna Garcia 6-1, 6-2. Beeville had two victories in boys singles. No. 4 Jordan Padron outlasted Jashaud Johnson 6-2, 4-6, 10-7; and No. 5 Aaron Rosas defeated Jordan Cox 6-0, 6-2. Beeville’s Lila McFall and Augustus Rucker teamed for an 8-2 win in mixed doubles over Clara Roznovsky and Nick Martinez. Beeville had two wins in girls doubles. Alaniz and Destinee Gonzales defeated Figueroa and Coleman 6-3, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles and Allison Arthur and Gabriella Estrada beat Benavides and Garcia 6-1, 6-2 in No. 3 doubles. Beeville (2-0) will return to action on Sept. 19 when it hosts Rockport-Fulton at 4:30 p.m. •cslavik@mysoutex.com•
The Beeville Lady Trojans won two of five matches at the Goliad Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 25 and 27. Beeville ended the tournament with a 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 victory over Victoria St. Joseph. Harper Green had 10 kills and seven digs. Aaralyn Del Bosque recorded nine digs, two assists,...
Man hit by car in restaurant parking lot near Ray High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in a restaurant parking lot on South Staples Street near Ray High School. It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. The incident also took place near Ray High School's Homecoming Parade celebration. According to...
energyintel.com
US' Driftwood LNG Teeters as Corpus Christi Locks in Supply
The Cheniere Energy LNG juggernaut continues to roll, with the company this week striking a deal ensuring an initial 1.7 billion cubic feet of supply for its expanding Corpus Christi LNG export project along the Texas Gulf Coast. The Permian Basin’s bounty of associated gas could be a curse if...
EPA May Block 1st TX Seawater Desalination Plant
The Environmental Protection Agency has concerns about water quality and could refuse recognition of a permit to build a Seawater Desalination Plant in the Port of Corpus Christi. The world's largest inland desalination plant is The Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination Plant which is in El Paso and turns brackish groundwater...
2 local residents arrested, charged following execution of search warrants
VICTORIA, Texas – Local officials arrested and charged two local residents following an execution of search warrants. On Wednesday, Sept. 22, members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force conducted an ongoing investigation of narcotic traffickers in Victoria. They executed a search warrant, as part of this effort, in the 3500 block of Linda Drive.
Comments / 0