International CCS Knowledge Centre to provide independent expertise to Alberta carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) projects
Support Will Help Government of Canada Achieve its Aggressive Emissions Targets. The International CCS Knowledge Centre (the Knowledge Centre) is pleased to partner with Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) to provide successful applicants of the ERA’s Carbon Capture Kickstart with up to 200 hours of support on their pre-construction design and engineering studies for carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) projects, with funding provided by ERA. The Knowledge Centre will provide consultation service and technical advice to project developers in order to reduce risk and maximize the value of these multi-billion-dollar CCUS projects for Albertans.
House sellers ‘putting up prices despite rate rises and cost of living crisis’
House sellers have continued to raise their asking prices despite borrowers facing higher interest rates and the cost of living squeeze, data from property portal Rightmove shows. The average price of a home coming to market increased by £2,587, or 0.7% month-on-month in September to £367,760, according to the company....
PROTECTING ENVIRONMENT WINS WAREHOUSE PROJECT OF YEAR FROM PLASTICS PIPE INSTITUTE
Miles of HDPE Pipe Used for Underground Stormwater Control System. To protect the environment of this area on the Pennsylvania/Maryland border, a new warehouse facility with a 1.5 million square foot building elected to use not one but five large underground stormwater storage units. The need for the watertight system that would be under the loading and parking areas was due to karst topography and the created impervious area of some 83 acres. One of the largest buildings and sites in Franklin County, the project used more than 17 miles of large diameter, corrugated high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe to construct the five large underground detention beds, one of which has 24,500 ft (4.64 miles) of 60-inch diameter pipe. It was named Project of the Year by the Drainage Division of the Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. (PPI), the major North American trade association representing the plastic pipe industry.
