Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
q973radio.com
Why Are People In Shreveport Buying Halloween Candy Early?
We’re a little over a month away from Halloween… There’s plenty of time to stock up on candy — so, why are some people already buying candy in Shreveport?. 18% of us say we’ve always started stocking up on Halloween candy. Now, maybe those people just have better willpower than I do because I can almost guarantee you that, that Halloween candy would not be lasting till Halloween at my house! LOL.
q973radio.com
A Gorgeous Week Is Coming To Shreveport
After a hot and humid weekend, dry and comfortable air is returning behind a cold front, and that will give us calm and pleasant weather throughout the week. Hurricane Ian, which will eventually become a powerful hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to stay east of the ArkLaTex later in the week.
Gas Leak In Shreveport Neighborhood Keeps Residents From Homes
A gas leak has shut down parts of a central Shreveport neighborhood. The shutdown is keeping some residents from their home at this time. The gas leak was reported just after 10am this morning near McCormick Street & Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. Just a few blocks away from Betty Virginia Park and Forest Park Cemetery.
KSLA
House fire reported in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a house fire Sunday afternoon in the city’s Clover subdivision. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire on Karen Street was reported at 3:46 p.m. Up to 14 fire units and three police units responded; those numbers have since fallen to...
Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire
An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
KSLA
House fire on Fairy Avenue
Twenty small businesses in the ArkLaTex donated money, items and services to be raffled off. The parish says they plan to have another event like this soon. A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Fashion Prize kicks off in October. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM...
Several Louisiana parishes hit with robo-calls about fake ‘active shooters’ at schools
(KLFY) -- A number of parents across Louisiana are reporting robo-calls being made to their phones that sound like they are coming from school districts and are warning of an active shooter. But according to Louisiana State Police these calls are all fake, and no schools have faced an active shooter situation.
East Texas woman arrested after police chase injures officer
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer. Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car […]
Natchitoches Times
Dollar store combo build underway in Campti
Town of Campti Councilwoman Bence Nicholas confirmed a Family Dollar store is under construction at 3035 Hwy 71/84 just north of the Campti Quick Stop Convenience Store. Nicholas said the store will be a combined Family Dollar and Dollar Tree location. According to the franchise website, the combo stores are...
KSLA
Man shot 3 times while driving on W. 70th
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police discovered a man was been shot as he was driving on West 70th Street toward Louisiana Highway 3132. At 11:29 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, officers responded to a dispatch for a shooting on West 70th. They discovered that a male was driving on West 70th Street between Meriwether Road and Walker Road when a gray Lincoln passed him and someone fired shots at him.
KTBS
4 Shreveport men indicted on homicide, rape charges
SHREVEPORT La. - Two Shreveport men were charged for recent murders, including one of a 13-year-old girl, and two other Shreveport men were charged for sex crimes during the September session of the Caddo Parish Grand Jury. In its session ending Thursday, the grand jury indicted Kenmiccael Dano Ray and...
KSLA
Caddo Parish deputy injured in wreck; 2 others taken to hospital
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has been injured in a wreck; two other people were also taken to the hospital. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Grimmett Drive and Freestate Boulevard. A spokesperson with CPSO says a GMC pickup truck was headed west on Freestate when the driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign. The pickup truck t-boned a CPSO patrol unit that was headed northbound on Grimmett.
KSLA
SPD names 2 officers involved in shooting of man with machete
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The two officers involved in the shooting of Bradley Schneider have been named. On Sept. 23, SPD announced that Officers Samantha Gwin and Amanda Gill were placed on administrative leave until the completion of the investigation into the incident. On Aug. 25th, Gwin and Gill were...
bossierpress.com
Armed Robbery-Home Invasion Suspect Sought
The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying. a suspect wanted in connection to a crime that happened on September 22. Bossier City Police detectives are looking for a black male they believe may be involved. or may have information related to an armed...
