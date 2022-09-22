ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q973radio.com

Why Are People In Shreveport Buying Halloween Candy Early?

We’re a little over a month away from Halloween… There’s plenty of time to stock up on candy — so, why are some people already buying candy in Shreveport?. 18% of us say we’ve always started stocking up on Halloween candy. Now, maybe those people just have better willpower than I do because I can almost guarantee you that, that Halloween candy would not be lasting till Halloween at my house! LOL.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

A Gorgeous Week Is Coming To Shreveport

After a hot and humid weekend, dry and comfortable air is returning behind a cold front, and that will give us calm and pleasant weather throughout the week. Hurricane Ian, which will eventually become a powerful hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to stay east of the ArkLaTex later in the week.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Gas Leak In Shreveport Neighborhood Keeps Residents From Homes

A gas leak has shut down parts of a central Shreveport neighborhood. The shutdown is keeping some residents from their home at this time. The gas leak was reported just after 10am this morning near McCormick Street & Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. Just a few blocks away from Betty Virginia Park and Forest Park Cemetery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

House fire reported in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a house fire Sunday afternoon in the city’s Clover subdivision. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire on Karen Street was reported at 3:46 p.m. Up to 14 fire units and three police units responded; those numbers have since fallen to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Bossier City, LA
Entertainment
Shreveport, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Bossier City, LA
KSLA

House fire on Fairy Avenue

Twenty small businesses in the ArkLaTex donated money, items and services to be raffled off. The parish says they plan to have another event like this soon. A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Fashion Prize kicks off in October. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Cabrera
Person
Jeff Timmons
Person
Drew Lachey
Natchitoches Times

Dollar store combo build underway in Campti

Town of Campti Councilwoman Bence Nicholas confirmed a Family Dollar store is under construction at 3035 Hwy 71/84 just north of the Campti Quick Stop Convenience Store. Nicholas said the store will be a combined Family Dollar and Dollar Tree location. According to the franchise website, the combo stores are...
CAMPTI, LA
KSLA

Man shot 3 times while driving on W. 70th

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police discovered a man was been shot as he was driving on West 70th Street toward Louisiana Highway 3132. At 11:29 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, officers responded to a dispatch for a shooting on West 70th. They discovered that a male was driving on West 70th Street between Meriwether Road and Walker Road when a gray Lincoln passed him and someone fired shots at him.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

4 Shreveport men indicted on homicide, rape charges

SHREVEPORT La. - Two Shreveport men were charged for recent murders, including one of a 13-year-old girl, and two other Shreveport men were charged for sex crimes during the September session of the Caddo Parish Grand Jury. In its session ending Thursday, the grand jury indicted Kenmiccael Dano Ray and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Caddo Parish deputy injured in wreck; 2 others taken to hospital

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has been injured in a wreck; two other people were also taken to the hospital. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Grimmett Drive and Freestate Boulevard. A spokesperson with CPSO says a GMC pickup truck was headed west on Freestate when the driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign. The pickup truck t-boned a CPSO patrol unit that was headed northbound on Grimmett.
CADDO PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#98 Degrees#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Boy Band
KSLA

SPD names 2 officers involved in shooting of man with machete

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The two officers involved in the shooting of Bradley Schneider have been named. On Sept. 23, SPD announced that Officers Samantha Gwin and Amanda Gill were placed on administrative leave until the completion of the investigation into the incident. On Aug. 25th, Gwin and Gill were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Armed Robbery-Home Invasion Suspect Sought

The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying. a suspect wanted in connection to a crime that happened on September 22. Bossier City Police detectives are looking for a black male they believe may be involved. or may have information related to an armed...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy