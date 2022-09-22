Read full article on original website
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a womanhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two people were shot at an apartment complex in north Houston while enjoying a few drinks outsidehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour aparthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Anti-LGBTQIA+ protestors show up outside of Drag Bingo event at a church in Katy
KATY, Texas - As a scheduled LGBTQIA+ event happened inside of First Christian Church in Katy Saturday evening, protestors from both sides of that portion of Morton Ranch Road could be seen and heard by drivers passing through. The place of worship, known for accepting members of the LGBTQ community...
Friendswood’s Shipley Do-Nuts Moving from Decades-Old Location
Guests will soon be able to grab that blueberry cake donut and coffee through a convenient drive-thru window.
momcollective.com
Your Ultimate Guide to the Texas Renaissance Festival
Huzzah, ladies! It is almost time for the most enchanting, exciting and always entertaining Texas Renaissance Festival! If you have never ventured up to the Magnolia area to partake in this event, you need to take that trip this season. I have been going every year for the past 25 years, oftentimes dressed to impress, and always have a rousing good time. Let me give you all the info and tips for making this a fun family adventure this fall.
My children were born in New York but now live in Texas. I sometimes wish we had never moved.
The author moved following her then-husband and is staying in Texas for their kids. She wishes she had never left New York City.
Main Squeeze Juice Co. brings smoothies, cold-pressed juice to new location in Missouri City
Main Squeeze Juice Co. officially opens its new Missouri City location with a grand opening celebration from Sept. 23-25. (Courtesy Main Squeeze Juice Co.) Fast-casual juice and smoothie bar concept Main Squeeze Juice Co. has officially opened a new franchise location in Missouri City for the first time. Main Squeeze...
The Woodlands-based Zanti Cucina Italiana to launch River Oaks outpost in November
The eatery specializes in made-from-scratch Italian dishes while also offering a bar area with a mixology and wine program. (Courtesy Zanti Cucina Italiana) Zanti Cucina Italiana, an Italian restaurant the opened in The Woodlands in 2019, announced plans Sept. 23 to open a second location in early November at the River Oaks Shopping Center, 1958 W Gray St., Houston.
Click2Houston.com
🍕 The future of pizza arrives in Houston: This machine can make your favorite pizza in less than 3 minutes
HOUSTON – Ever wanted to order a pizza as fast as three minutes? It’s now possible, thanks to a new machine that’s taking pizza carryout by storm. PizzaForno, the only North American automated artisan pizzeria has plans to expand throughout the Houston area. Along with two units...
Family-owned restaurant Zully’s Latin American Kitchen serves Willis community
Pupusas ($2.99) are handmade masa tortillas filled with cheese and a choice between pork, chicken, beans, loroco flower buds, jalapeno and shrimp. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) After owning and operating Carbonero in Huntsville for over a decade, Elvyn Guevara and his family decided to embark on a new adventure in...
Honor Society Coffee Co. brings new shop to Tomball
Honor Society Coffee Co. is located at 105 Houston St., Tomball. (Courtesy Billy Schiel) Honor Society Coffee Co. will open Sept. 23 at 8 a.m. in Tomball, co-owner Billy Schiel confirmed to Community Impact Newspaper. In addition to its food and drink menu, the shop also offers a selection of bagged coffee and other merchandise. Honor Society Coffee Co. is owned by Schiel and Mathew Brantner and located at 105 Houston St., Tomball, with indoor and outdoor space for patrons to enjoy. www.facebook.com/honorsocietycoffeeco.
houstoniamag.com
10 Houston-Area Antique Shops That Never Get Old
From imported items to one-of-a-kind vintage finds, it’s out with the new and in with the old. Thrifting is in, from shopping second-hand vintage clothes that model forgotten times to collecting accent furnishings or colorful trinkets. Another way to embrace a vintage style is through antiquing. There’s no better feeling than looking for—and scoring—one-of-a-kind items that become the perfect staple piece in your home.
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are several resources seniors living in the Houston area need to know about
HOUSTON – The following is a collection of resources specific to the Houston area as well as more generalized information for seniors living in Texas. Houston Seniors Agencies, Departments, and Centers. 1. The Harris County Area Agency on Aging: A government office within the Houston Health Department responsible for...
austinmonthly.com
This Waterside Hotel Dazzles with Coastal Dining, A Swim-Up Bar, and Plenty of Meeting Space
It’s an all-too-familiar dilemma for Texas business owners: You want to find a place for a productive, invigorating corporate retreat for your team, but you also desire a location that will keep your staff relaxed and entertained once the workday is done. Enter South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference...
Time to Party: Voodoo Doughnuts Opening Their Fifth Location in Texas
Voodoo Doughnuts is expanding in Texas and adding their fifth location in Katy, TX!. Their other Texas locations include two in Houston, one in Cypress and one in Austin. No other details about the new location have been given; and there really hasn't been an update on the new location- but judging by the comments, everyone sounds super excited for it!
Search continues for missing Houston-area middle school teacher
A Houston-area middle school teacher has not been located since Thursday, news outlets report.
First shipping container restaurant food park opens in Montgomery County
The Deck Food Park is operating under a soft opening prior to the grand opening Oct. 15. (Courtesy The Deck Food Park) The Deck Food Park, the first food park utilizing Conex shipping containers in Montgomery County, celebrated its soft opening at 5802 FM 1488 Road, Magnolia, on Sept. 16.
Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?
I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen in works for Tomball
Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen is expected to open in mid-November. (Courtesy Pexels) Ever Mendoza, the owner of Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen, said the Tex-Mex restaurant is planning a mid-November opening. Mendoza said the restaurant will include breakfast and a full bar menu. The eatery is planned for 30006 Hwy. 249, Ste. H, Tomball. www.facebook.com/fajitas.margaritas.
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas, and more!
When you think of Houston, Italian food is probably not what comes to mind. But one of the best parts of living in Houston is just how diverse the restaurant scene is. And if you find yours googling “Best Italian Restaurants near me”, we have you covered!. Whether...
TikTok Suggests That Schools in Texas Are Charging Students to Use the Bathroom
“Are we running a school or a f--king business?" questions TikTok user @its.rigby.bitch as she reads the Student Fee Policy aloud for a school district in Texas. While paying fees as a student is a norm, the items students appear to be getting charged for are not normal (think: having a desk and using the bathroom). Don't believe me? See for yourself.
