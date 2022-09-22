ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Your Ultimate Guide to the Texas Renaissance Festival

Huzzah, ladies! It is almost time for the most enchanting, exciting and always entertaining Texas Renaissance Festival! If you have never ventured up to the Magnolia area to partake in this event, you need to take that trip this season. I have been going every year for the past 25 years, oftentimes dressed to impress, and always have a rousing good time. Let me give you all the info and tips for making this a fun family adventure this fall.
The Woodlands-based Zanti Cucina Italiana to launch River Oaks outpost in November

The eatery specializes in made-from-scratch Italian dishes while also offering a bar area with a mixology and wine program. (Courtesy Zanti Cucina Italiana) Zanti Cucina Italiana, an Italian restaurant the opened in The Woodlands in 2019, announced plans Sept. 23 to open a second location in early November at the River Oaks Shopping Center, 1958 W Gray St., Houston.
Honor Society Coffee Co. brings new shop to Tomball

Honor Society Coffee Co. is located at 105 Houston St., Tomball. (Courtesy Billy Schiel) Honor Society Coffee Co. will open Sept. 23 at 8 a.m. in Tomball, co-owner Billy Schiel confirmed to Community Impact Newspaper. In addition to its food and drink menu, the shop also offers a selection of bagged coffee and other merchandise. Honor Society Coffee Co. is owned by Schiel and Mathew Brantner and located at 105 Houston St., Tomball, with indoor and outdoor space for patrons to enjoy. www.facebook.com/honorsocietycoffeeco.
10 Houston-Area Antique Shops That Never Get Old

From imported items to one-of-a-kind vintage finds, it’s out with the new and in with the old. Thrifting is in, from shopping second-hand vintage clothes that model forgotten times to collecting accent furnishings or colorful trinkets. Another way to embrace a vintage style is through antiquing. There’s no better feeling than looking for—and scoring—one-of-a-kind items that become the perfect staple piece in your home.
Time to Party: Voodoo Doughnuts Opening Their Fifth Location in Texas

Voodoo Doughnuts is expanding in Texas and adding their fifth location in Katy, TX!. Their other Texas locations include two in Houston, one in Cypress and one in Austin. No other details about the new location have been given; and there really hasn't been an update on the new location- but judging by the comments, everyone sounds super excited for it!
Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?

I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen in works for Tomball

Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen is expected to open in mid-November. (Courtesy Pexels) Ever Mendoza, the owner of Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen, said the Tex-Mex restaurant is planning a mid-November opening. Mendoza said the restaurant will include breakfast and a full bar menu. The eatery is planned for 30006 Hwy. 249, Ste. H, Tomball. www.facebook.com/fajitas.margaritas.
