ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer opens up 16-point lead in Michigan governor’s race

By Julia Shapero
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3vlB_0i6TVala00

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) expanded her lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon to 16 points in a poll from the Detroit Free Press released on Thursday.

Fifty-five percent of likely voters said they would support the current governor, compared to the 39 percent who said they would back the Trump-endorsed GOP candidate, the poll found . Six percent were undecided.

Whitmer’s lead has grown by 5 points since an August Free Press poll that showed her at 50 percent and Dixon at 39 percent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJaMO_0i6TVala00

Some Republican strategists have voiced concerns recently that hard-line GOP candidates, like Dixon, may be alienating voters . Dixon said in an interview in August that she only supported abortion exceptions if the life of the mother is in danger and suggested that rape victims could heal through giving birth.

Abortion was a top issue among likely Michigan voters in the Free Press poll, tied with inflation at 24 percent.

Whitmer is also leading Dixon in favorable ratings. While 52 percent of likely voters rated Whitmer favorably, only 24 percent said the same of Dixon. Both candidates had 44 percent unfavorable ratings.

The current governor is drawing on bipartisan support for her reelection bid, with more than 150 Michigan Republicans launching Republicans for Whitmer this month.

The Free Press poll was conducted by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, Mich., from Sept. 15 to 19 with 600 likely voters and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
KTSM

El Pasoan named Texas Apartment Association’s 1st Hispanic president

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Apartment Association announced the installation of an El Pasoan as the organization’s incoming president, who will be the group’s first Hispanic president. Demetrio Jimenez, co-owner of Tropicana Properties in El Paso, has served on the Texas Apartment Association’s Executive Board for more than five years. He is just […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
KTSM

Mums the word: A homecoming tradition as big and varied as Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High-school students wear homemade mums on the last day of homecoming spirit week. The tradition has been in Texas since the 1930s. Mums are homemade arrangements that are worn around your neck. They include ribbons, arts and crafts, and personal touches. Each mum is made differently and ranges in size. […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Get free vaccines & boosters in El Paso; Participating Walmart locations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services is holding outdoor pop-up events at several Walmart locations across Texas this month. This includes two Walmart locations in El Paso that will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines or boosters with no appointment, insurance or ID needed. On Saturday Sep. 24, vaccines and […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Republicans#Governor Of Michigan#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#The Detroit Free Press#Gop#August Free Press
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy