I quit the Army to become a mom. My 6-year-old was recently diagnosed with cancer, and now I'm quitting my new job to be the best mom for him.

Read full article on original website
Related
Please stop trauma dumping on me just because I had cancer. It only reminds me of my own horrific experiences.
When people find out I had cancer twice and that I have type 1 diabetes, they often tell me their medical horror stories. I wish they'd stop.
Father-of-three diagnosed with brain tumour claims doctors missed it for 12 years
A man who has been diagnosed with a life-altering brain tumour has claimed it was missed by doctors for 12 years. Ben Jones, from Merthyr Tydfil in Wales, believes that medical professionals at Prince Charles Hospital failed to identify the tumour after undergoing numerous brain scans in 2010 and 2014.
I'm an American who gave birth in Italy. My C-section was free, and my daughter gets money until age 18.
The author shares how she felt respected and heard during her birth and recovery, which included four days at the hospital at no cost.
My Wife Of 52 Years Just Died. My Grief Is So Overwhelming, I Can Barely Cope.
"They say you never forget your first love. In my case, Diane was the only girl I ever loved."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I thought my little girl had ice in her eye from a snowball fight – the reality was devastating
A MUM has warned other parents after she thought her little girl had ice in her eye from a snowball fight – but the reality was devastating. Gina Hickson, 29, thought an unusual white glow in her three-year-old daughter Darcey-Rose’s left pupil was down to her getting ice in it.
Woman left with hole in her face after getting fillers which turned out to be silicone
A woman was left with a horrific hole in her face after a friend offered to give her cosmetic fillers. Gina Anderson had decided, after turning 40, that she wanted to get some light work done to her face, hoping that it would make her 'look better'. But what Gina...
Who Is The Hook on GENERAL HOSPITAL?
Residents of Port Charles are living under a shadow of fear as two people have been attacked and one victim is dead. And the question on everyone’s mind is: Who is The Hook on GENERAL HOSPITAL?. After Ava and Brando were both attacked by a dark figure wielding a...
Popculture
Another Duggar Family Member Expecting First Baby
The Duggar family continues to grow! Former Counting On star Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Wissmann are expecting their first child together. They married in March at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska after a five-month courtship. "From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mom Who Left Her Baby for an Hour Backed Online: 'I've Had Enough'
A post about a first-time mom who is "fed up" and decided to go out for an hour without her baby has gone viral on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online forum. In a post shared on Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum under the username Mamabearv, the mother of the 4-month-old said: "I love my baby and being with her," but "I rarely have time to myself."
When an ER doctor becomes an ER patient
Pushed through the ER entrance on a gurney. A voice directed the medics to a treatment bay. Hands removed my shirt and attached wires to my chest and finger. Monitors stood at my head, passing judgments. I eyed the fast heart rate and low oxygen level in my blood as if the numbers belonged to someone else. In Providence, Rhode Island, where I'm an ER doc, these monitors are my allies. Now, I was in a North Carolina ER, sweat-soaked, breathing hard, caked in vomit, and my scalp a bloody mess.
My period was 2 months late, but I wasn't pregnant. Turns out it's probably perimenopause.
Perimenopause is the likely reason why my period was 2 months late. I'm in my early 40s and thought I might be pregnant at first.
A man went to hospital with stomach pain. He died eight hours later after doctors found a huge fish bone had pierced his guts.
A man died after an almost inch-long fish bone got lodged in his small intestine and caused an infection, according to a report. The unnamed 61-year-old farmer had experienced worseningtummy pain and an expanded abdomen, vomiting, and constipation for three days before he went to an emergency room in Mannar in northern Sri Lanka.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pregnant Doe Is Hit By A Truck, Gives Birth On Impact, & Both Fawns Miraculously Survive
Nature is sometimes a weird balancing act between the tragic and the miraculous. Take a place like Yellowstone National Park, for instance. Just bursting with life and natural beauty, the place is a miracle in itself. An incredible reflection of God’s creation. But then on the other hand… life in Yellowstone is brutal.
Bride shocks husband and guests with dramatic transformation during wedding day
One bride-to-be decided to have a dramatic haircut on the morning of her wedding, much to her groom's surprise. We all know a lot of prep goes into planning a wedding, from the dress to the decorations, to the mid-morning hair chop. Okay, maybe not the last one, but it...
Family left devastated after discovering they were visiting the wrong grave for 43 years
A grieving family has been left heartbroken after discovering they had been visiting the wrong grave for more than 43 years. You can only imagine how Sylvia Ross, 67, and her daughter Lynette felt after finding out about the blunder. All those years, they had been going to the same...
How to get a crying baby to sleep in bed in 13 minutes, according to scientists
Scientists believe they have identified the best way to calm down a crying baby and get them to sleep in their cot in just 13 minutes.It involves walking around for five minutes while carrying the infant, making sure to minimise abrupt movements, followed by around eight minutes of sitting while holding the baby before finally laying them down in the cot for sleep.The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Current Biology, offer an “immediate solution for infant crying”, unlike other popular sleep training methods – such as letting babies cry until they fall asleep themselves.Dr Kumi Kuroda, of...
Upworthy
Elderly couple who lived in home for three decades leaves adorable note to the newlyweds moving in
A home is much more than just four walls and a roof that protects you from the elements. If those four walls could talk, they would share everything from your lowest moments to the times when you felt most loved and happy. From the big milestones to the nuances in the everyday mundane, they see and know you more than anyone else in your life and hence hold a special meaning for most people. Especially those who spent decades of their lives in one home, growing and evolving together, even as the world outside races through seasons, presidents, social trends and technological advancements.
parentherald.com
A Simple Nose Bleed in Pregnancy Can Be a Sign That Mom and Baby Are in Danger
At 37 weeks pregnant, Krissy LePage found herself unexpectedly in a hospital where a doctor told her the baby needed to be delivered as soon as possible because she was very sick. LePage could not believe what was suddenly happening. Hours prior, she was just at their home, sitting on...
A doctor in India stuck in traffic abandons his car and runs 45 minutes to perform surgery
That's what you call dedication!
msn.com
How Your Hair And Nails Change As You Age
The effects of aging aren't always welcome. From wrinkly skin to extra pounds, sometimes getting older can feel less than ideal. But if we're lucky enough to age, our bodies will undergo a multitude of natural changes, and some of those even include differences in our hair and nails. So what's normal?
Comments / 0