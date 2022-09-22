BOX ELDER, S.D.– Douglas High School and Middle School art students showcase their talent for homecoming week. Some Box Elder city street plows were their canvas of expression. The art project called “Paint the Plow” was a partnership between the City of Box Elder and the Douglas School District. At the start of the fall semester students made designs they wanted featured on the plows. Once all submissions were in, students voted on their favorites to be featured in the homecoming parade. Winners for the middle school design were Shaylee LaCroix and Demetrius Waters. Both winning designs were recognized for their representation of Douglas Middle School values.

