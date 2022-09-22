Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Check out these 29 photos of Douglas School District students celebrating homecoming
BOX ELDER, S.D.– Douglas High School and Middle School art students showcase their talent for homecoming week. Some Box Elder city street plows were their canvas of expression. The art project called “Paint the Plow” was a partnership between the City of Box Elder and the Douglas School District. At the start of the fall semester students made designs they wanted featured on the plows. Once all submissions were in, students voted on their favorites to be featured in the homecoming parade. Winners for the middle school design were Shaylee LaCroix and Demetrius Waters. Both winning designs were recognized for their representation of Douglas Middle School values.
sdpb.org
SDPB to provide coverage of the 57th Annual Buffalo Roundup
In partnership with South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and the South Dakota Department of Tourism, SDPB will provide coverage of the 57th Annual Buffalo Roundup live from Custer State Park Friday, September 30, at 10:30 am CT (9:30 am MT). The event will be televised live on SDPB2/World Channel,...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Students ride frisbees down the M after dedication and ribbon cutting
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the end of Rocker Days nears its end, South Dakota Mines holds its traditional picnic and whitewashing of the M on Friday at Founders Park and M Hill. There was also a dedication and a ribbon cutting for the M, that was renovated over the summer.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish football team downs Belle Fourche
BELLE FOURCHE — Spearfish scored touchdowns on its first four possessions Friday night and defeated Belle Fourche 40-12 in high school football at Lou Graslie Field. The contest provided a down note for the Broncs as their Homecoming festivities wound down. “It was awesome to watch our offense come...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Rapid City Rush’s Fan Fest brings family-focused hockey fun
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Fans and families turned out for the fourth annual Rapid City Rush Fan Fest on Saturday. With everything from pumpkin painting to axe throwing, the Monument Ice Arena hosted laughs, smiles and cheers — something we’ll be having a lot more of as we get closer to the start of hockey season.
Black Hills Pioneer
Kitchen fire closes Cheyenne Crossing
LEAD — Firefighters from Spearfish Canyon, Spearfish, Lead and Deadwood were able to contain a kitchen fire at Cheyenne Crossing, Friday evening. The fire call came in at about 10:15 p.m. No injuries were reported, but damage is still being assessed. On Saturday morning yellow caution tape blocked off the parking lot from public access, as employees worked to load food and other items from the kitchen. A notice on the restaurant’s social media page reports that Cheyenne Crossing will be closed until further notice.
newscenter1.tv
Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out the Hops & Hogs Craft Beer Festival in Deadwood
DEADWOOD, S.D. – If you are a craft beer lover, the Hops & Hogs Craft Beer Festival is where you will want to be this weekend. Beer + Bacon! How can you go wrong? Enjoy craft beer with unique bacon dishes as part of Deadwood’s finest selections. September...
KEVN
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The peak color change in Spearfish Canyon is expected this week. The swath of trees near the hydro plant building at Devil’s Bathtub trailhead, the bowl at Savoy, and Roughlock Falls are the closest to nearing peak color change, according to a release from The Spearfish Chamber.
newscenter1.tv
Five Below at Rushmore Crossing will hold grand opening
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Five Below, one of the new stores opening at Rushmore Crossing, will have its grand opening Sept. 30. The store is also hiring, and anyone interested can apply at fivebelow.com. The store opening comes alongside many changes to Rushmore Crossing, including the opening or planned-opening...
KEVN
Hold on to your hats, it is going to be windy!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The wind will be sustained at 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Some places could see wind gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. So, if you are driving a high-profile vehicle this afternoon make sure you take it slow. Highs today will range from the upper 60s to low 70s with gradually clearing skies later this afternoon. For tomorrow we will continue to see windy conditions with highs in the upper 60s to low 80s.
Black Hills Pioneer
Fire at Spearfish rifle, pistol range driven in strong winds
SPEARFISH — A grass fire began at the Spearfish rifle and pistol range Saturday afternoon. Fire crews responded around 4 p.m.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Rapid City teen found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say a teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe. Journey Two Bulls was last seen in the unit block of Waterloo Street wearing a blue hoodie, black cargo pants, multi-colored shoes and glasses.
newscenter1.tv
“Unpermitted” camps spark safety concerns in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- The origin of Monday’s fire near Star Village was traced back to an “unpermitted camp” and was “determined to be human caused”, according to a release from the Rapid City Fire Department. The population of those without homes in Rapid City has...
Man with gun robs Rapid City casino
Rapid City police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect after a casino robbery over the weekend.
KEVN
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s medical journey
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN.
News Channel Nebraska
Head-On Crash In Box Elder Kills 1, Injuries 4
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says one person was killed and 3 injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on a Pennington County road inside the Box Elder City limits. Names have not been released. The Patrol says the fatality was the 50-year old male driver of a westbound car...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made in choking death of woman
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man is under arrest and facing manslaughter charges in connection to an altercation Thursday evening. A group of passengers in an app-based food delivery vehicle stopped at a restaurant on Endeavour Boulevard after consuming alcohol according to police. There, 28-year-old Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City got into a physical altercation with 31-year-old Danielle Houchin.
newscenter1.tv
Now that the Fish Fire has been extinguished, officials are evaluating what went right
RAPID CITY, S.D. – At the end of July, the Fish Fire started as a result of a campfire that got out of control south of Sundance, Wyoming. The fire then went on to burn almost 6,800 acres across state, county, BLM, USFS, private and public land. Take a look back at our coverage during the fire for a more in depth timeline.
KELOLAND TV
drgnews.com
