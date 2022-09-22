ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

New Yakima shop lives up to its name — Good Times N Tattoos

Everyone is getting tattoos these days. And Good Times N Tattoos is creating safe space for queer and BIPOC communities, collecting permanent body art and piercings, in the Yakima Valley and beyond. Their approach seems to be working — the new shop was voted Best Tattoo Shop and Best New...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: The 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade

Scenes from the 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Great Prosser balloon rally floats away this weekend

PROSSER, Wash.- The 33rd annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally is this weekend, September, 23-25. The free, family-friendly event features colorful balloons and pilots from across the northwest. Balloons launch from the Prosser airport every morning at sunrise (around 6:15 a.m.). The weekend will also include, balloon night glows, a harvest...
PROSSER, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Here Are All the Rides at the Fair This Year! [GALLERY]

The Central Washington State Fair in Yakima begins on Friday, September 23rd and ends on Sunday, October 2nd. There is so much about this year’s fair to look forward to, from the food, to the concerts, cooking demonstrations, STEM exhibits, PBR Rodeo, livestock and agriculture exhibits, and what kids all over the Yakima Valley are looking forward to the most, THE RIDES AT THE FAIR!
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

The 4 Best Places to play Pool in Yakima

Whether you're a professional or just an amateur Pool is a fun and exciting game for everyone. If you've never played let us convince you that this is a fun time for everyone. Growing up we had a family friend who owned a pool table, we found ourselves over there every day after school, it gave us something healthy and competitive to do.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

What Yakima Can’t Bring to the Central Washington State Fair

If you’re attending the fair this year for the food or any other reason don't forget about the increase in security. Kathy Kramer, President and CEO of State Fair Park urges everyone to check the items that are banned from entering the gates. Kramer says "for those folks that carry and have conceal permits - we are NOT allowing concealed weapons into the Fair. We are conducting wanding at all gates and increased bag checks. We will have lots of signage at the gates for prohibited items."
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sarg Hubbard Park completely closed Sept. 24

YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park will be completely closed from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 24, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Greenway. This closure impacts all uses, which includes foot traffic, recreation and cycling. Anyone who tries to come to the park will be turned away.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Top 5 Places in Yakima for You to Hit the Dance Floor

Are you looking to bust a move, or just blow off some steam on the dance floor? Then we've got just the place for you, five in fact. People are still getting used to life after the pandemic, so we thought what better way to help you get back than naming off some great spots in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Let Yakima Transit Drive You to The Central Washington State Fair

Every year many who attend the fair avoid parking and traffic problems by grabbing a ride to the fair from Yakima Transit. You can do that again this year. A press release from the city says the buses will be providing rides to the Central Washington State Fair throughout its 10-day run. Shuttle buses will run continuously from three locations at Gateway Center (home to Target and other stores).
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Lights in the sky over the Columbia Basin

Benton County Wash. — From Pasco to Prosser, video and pictures show what appears to be a ring of lights in the sky moving in a circular motion. Space-X reportedly launched 52 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Florida at approximately 4:32 p.m. Pacific time yesterday evening, could this be what graced our skies last night?
PROSSER, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed until further notice

YAKIMA, Wash. – Sarg Hubbard Park closed Saturday and Sunday to give an FBI dive team from the east coast space to search for Lucian Munguia. According to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page, the park will remain be closed until further notice. Sandra Munguia, the missing 4-year-old’s mom, posted...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Thousands Expected To Watch Yakima’s Sunfair Parade

It's time for the 61st annual Sunfair Parade in downtown Yakima on Saturday, September 24. The parade starts at 10:00 am and follows the same route starting at the corner of 16th and Yakima Ave and winding its way down Yakima Avenue to Naches Avenue. The Sunfair Parade board selected...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

See This Beautiful Horse Take a Dip in a Yakima County Pool

A horse walks into a pool. The homeowner says, “Why the long face...AND WHY ARE YOU IN MY POOL?”. This summer has been an extremely hot one in Yakima County. We saw temperatures reach over 107 degrees on some days. Needless to say, it was a brutal summer. That is why we really don’t blame this adorable horse for taking a dip in a Yakima County resident’s pool.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

City staff recommends switch to paid parking in downtown Yakima

Yakima city staff is recommending a switch to paid parking for on-street stalls and city lots in downtown Yakima. In a memo to the Yakima City Council, City Manager Bob Harrison recommended the city charge $1 per hour for parking between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the downtown area Mondays through Saturdays, with no charges for Sundays.
YAKIMA, WA
