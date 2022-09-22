Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
New Yakima shop lives up to its name — Good Times N Tattoos
Everyone is getting tattoos these days. And Good Times N Tattoos is creating safe space for queer and BIPOC communities, collecting permanent body art and piercings, in the Yakima Valley and beyond. Their approach seems to be working — the new shop was voted Best Tattoo Shop and Best New...
Yakima Herald Republic
Lucian Munguia is confident, smart and sea-loving, family says as they continue to search
Lucian Munguia is independent, confident, capable and smart. These are the traits described by his family that give them hope as they continue searching for the 4-year-old, who has been missing from Yakima for two weeks. Lucian was last seen Sept. 10, walking across the parking lot of Sarg Hubbard...
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: The 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade
Scenes from the 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
nbcrightnow.com
Great Prosser balloon rally floats away this weekend
PROSSER, Wash.- The 33rd annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally is this weekend, September, 23-25. The free, family-friendly event features colorful balloons and pilots from across the northwest. Balloons launch from the Prosser airport every morning at sunrise (around 6:15 a.m.). The weekend will also include, balloon night glows, a harvest...
Here Are All the Rides at the Fair This Year! [GALLERY]
The Central Washington State Fair in Yakima begins on Friday, September 23rd and ends on Sunday, October 2nd. There is so much about this year’s fair to look forward to, from the food, to the concerts, cooking demonstrations, STEM exhibits, PBR Rodeo, livestock and agriculture exhibits, and what kids all over the Yakima Valley are looking forward to the most, THE RIDES AT THE FAIR!
You Can Find This Yummy Lemon Cheesecake Ice Cream in Yakima Here
This Lemon Cheesecake Ice Cream I found is so yummy that I have got to rave about it. I found the lemon cheesecake in a grocery store in Yakima and it is so delicious that I am afraid it will be pulled off the shelves. It seems whenever I fall in love with something, it disappears or is no longer available.
The 4 Best Places to play Pool in Yakima
Whether you're a professional or just an amateur Pool is a fun and exciting game for everyone. If you've never played let us convince you that this is a fun time for everyone. Growing up we had a family friend who owned a pool table, we found ourselves over there every day after school, it gave us something healthy and competitive to do.
What Yakima Can’t Bring to the Central Washington State Fair
If you’re attending the fair this year for the food or any other reason don't forget about the increase in security. Kathy Kramer, President and CEO of State Fair Park urges everyone to check the items that are banned from entering the gates. Kramer says "for those folks that carry and have conceal permits - we are NOT allowing concealed weapons into the Fair. We are conducting wanding at all gates and increased bag checks. We will have lots of signage at the gates for prohibited items."
Your Out-of-Town Friends Must See Amazing Video Featuring Yakima
Maybe you have friends and family who have never been to Yakima. Perhaps you're interested in hiring a perfect job candidate from out of the area, who has either heard the worst or perhaps just doesn't know anything about Yakima. This video is a must-see. KING 5 TV in Seattle...
nbcrightnow.com
Sarg Hubbard Park completely closed Sept. 24
YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park will be completely closed from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 24, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Greenway. This closure impacts all uses, which includes foot traffic, recreation and cycling. Anyone who tries to come to the park will be turned away.
Top 5 Places in Yakima for You to Hit the Dance Floor
Are you looking to bust a move, or just blow off some steam on the dance floor? Then we've got just the place for you, five in fact. People are still getting used to life after the pandemic, so we thought what better way to help you get back than naming off some great spots in Yakima.
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
Let Yakima Transit Drive You to The Central Washington State Fair
Every year many who attend the fair avoid parking and traffic problems by grabbing a ride to the fair from Yakima Transit. You can do that again this year. A press release from the city says the buses will be providing rides to the Central Washington State Fair throughout its 10-day run. Shuttle buses will run continuously from three locations at Gateway Center (home to Target and other stores).
Central Washington non-profit to have first emergency overnight shelter for minors experiencing homelessness in Yakima Valley
YAKIMA - A Yakima non-profit got almost 200,000 dollars to make an emergency overnight shelter for minors experiencing homelessness. This would be the first licensed one in the county, said Rod's House executive director, Mark James. Rod's House will develop an 18-bed emergency overnight shelter in Yakima. Ten beds for...
KEPR
Lights in the sky over the Columbia Basin
Benton County Wash. — From Pasco to Prosser, video and pictures show what appears to be a ring of lights in the sky moving in a circular motion. Space-X reportedly launched 52 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Florida at approximately 4:32 p.m. Pacific time yesterday evening, could this be what graced our skies last night?
FOX 11 and 41
Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed until further notice
YAKIMA, Wash. – Sarg Hubbard Park closed Saturday and Sunday to give an FBI dive team from the east coast space to search for Lucian Munguia. According to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page, the park will remain be closed until further notice. Sandra Munguia, the missing 4-year-old’s mom, posted...
Thousands Expected To Watch Yakima’s Sunfair Parade
It's time for the 61st annual Sunfair Parade in downtown Yakima on Saturday, September 24. The parade starts at 10:00 am and follows the same route starting at the corner of 16th and Yakima Ave and winding its way down Yakima Avenue to Naches Avenue. The Sunfair Parade board selected...
How Many Castaways From Washington State Have Been on Survivor?
Can You Name All The Washington State Castaways On Survivor?. It's hard to imagine but the TV series Survivor has been going for 43 seasons, getting its start in 2000. Yakima and Ephrata Have Had Castaways On The TV Show Survivor. 626 contestants have been on the show through the...
See This Beautiful Horse Take a Dip in a Yakima County Pool
A horse walks into a pool. The homeowner says, “Why the long face...AND WHY ARE YOU IN MY POOL?”. This summer has been an extremely hot one in Yakima County. We saw temperatures reach over 107 degrees on some days. Needless to say, it was a brutal summer. That is why we really don’t blame this adorable horse for taking a dip in a Yakima County resident’s pool.
Yakima Herald Republic
City staff recommends switch to paid parking in downtown Yakima
Yakima city staff is recommending a switch to paid parking for on-street stalls and city lots in downtown Yakima. In a memo to the Yakima City Council, City Manager Bob Harrison recommended the city charge $1 per hour for parking between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the downtown area Mondays through Saturdays, with no charges for Sundays.
