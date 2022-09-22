Read full article on original website
5 Scenic Chairlift Rides & Experiences for a Color-Drenched Fall in Michigan
Scenic Chairlift Rides & Immersive Color Experiences. Chasing fall colors in Michigan is a perennial favorite. Once cooler weather sets in, Michiganders grab their sweaters and cameras and head for the road, in search of great views, cider, and other fall favorites. We enjoy the creative ways we can enjoy...
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Warmer October outlook and what it could mean for leaves
It takes shorter daylight hours and cooler temperatures for the leaves to change. Temperatures for the first week of October look to be warmer than average.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments bringing the Christmas spirit to Metro Detroit
Captain Kirk and the Starship Enterprise. Everyone has a favorite Hallmark Christmas ornament. What started in 1973 with some simple glass balls and yarn now incorporates the best of pop culture, and this November, Metro Detroiters will have the opportunity to view some of the rarest, most collectible Hallmark ornaments when more than 7,000 go on display at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.
Could Michigan Beer Cost More Soon Thanks To An Extinct Volcano?
Michigan is known for our love of beers, and the large amount of craft breweries you can find in the state. We're also the home of Beer City, USA: Grand Rapids. But, what happens if the beer stops flowing in Beer City? That's a real possibility due to a recent nationwide shortage for one key ingredient.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gatsby’s is the place for steak and from-scratch vegan food
BAY CITY, MI — Gatsby’s Seafood & Steakhouse specializes in steaks, but it also offers from-scratch vegan options with a full vegan menu and meatless specials every Wednesday. Manager Dan Auger said Gatsby’s, located at 203 Center Ave. in downtown Bay City, is known for “steaks and seafood,...
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Michigan
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home
You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
First Freeze Coming Very Soon to Your Closest Michigan City
I don't know about you but I have many flowers in the front yard and in the back yard and they're not ready to see the first freeze anytime soon. And what about those Michiganders who have herbs and veggies still in the garden? They are very delicate when it comes to freezing temperatures.
Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan
In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
Storms move through West Michigan
Over a thousand people were left without power Sunday night after strong storms moved through West Michigan.
'Udder mess' on Northern Michigan road as milk truck overturns, spilling thousands of gallons on pavement
It was an “udder mess” after a milk truck overturned in Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Livingston Township, just west of Gaylord.
Michigan Breaks World Record with Suspension Bridge: What You Need to Know
SkyBridge Michigan will debut as the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge and open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The bridge, located at Boyne Mountain Resort, will offer resort guests and northern Michigan visitors a unique year-round activity. SkyBridge Michigan is positioned between the peaks of McLouth...
Superman Ice Cream: Yeah, It’s a Michigan Original, but How, When & Where?
When was the last time you enjoyed some Superman ice cream?. I had some just before writing this article. Even though the colors remain the same – blue, red and yellow – the flavors sometime vary. The blue seems to be always Blue Moon flavored. Even though the Blue Moon flavor has never positively been identified, some say the taste resembles either almonds, marshmallow, and various fruity cereals like Trix, Froot Loops, Lucky Charms, etc.
This Is Michigan's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
Draft report: How Michigan managed COVID-19
Hello, today is Monday. How did the state of Michigan manage the Coronavirus pandemic?. “Well coordinated.” That’s how a 177-page “after-action” draft report described Michigan’s overall response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortcomings and suggestions for improvement were also identified. The draft reveals that state government’s...
Panning For (and Finding) Gold At Lake Superior, Michigan
We’ve talked about gold being found in small quantities at Lake Superior before, and with that come the believers, the finders, and the pooh-poohers. Some people still don’t believe gold can be found at our Great Lakes, and others feel like “so what? It’s not enough to get rich on!”
