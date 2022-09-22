ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
PHOENIX, AZ
Complex

Celtics Staffer Involved With Ime Udoka Reportedly Organized Nia Long’s Travel Plans

We now have more details about Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. As previously reported, the Boston Celtics suspended the head coach after learning he had an “intimate relationship” with a female staffer. Though the relationship was described as consensual, the woman reportedly accused Udoka of making “unwanted comments” toward her, which prompted the Celtics to get involved. After conducting a series of internal interviews, the team decided to suspend Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season over “violations of team policies.”
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving’s message about the Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics experienced something of a messy divorce. Understandably, there are still a lot of hurt feelings stemming from that. The ugly dynamic between the two sides was on full display when Celtics fans called for Irving’s arrest and he was the victim of an ugly bottle-throwing incident.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today

Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Matt Barnes Has Troubling Comment About Ime Udoka

There appears to be some unearthed details regarding the Ime Udoka situation in Boston. ESPN NBA analyst Matt Barnes initially defended the Celtics head coach after the organization hit him with a one-year suspension for taking part in an affair with a female staff member. But after getting some more...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Fires Back After Ben Simmons Called Him Out: "The Reason Why People Don't Know What's Going On Is Because You Ain't Talking."

Ben Simmons stirred the pot this week after starring in a revealing interview with former teammate JJ Redick. The Brooklyn Nets star is getting ready to face a new season with a different team and took his chance to talk about all the stuff that happened in the past year and how he's feeling ahead of the 2022-23 season.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ime Udoka’s mistress handled his travel, Nia Long’s move

A new report published on Saturday shared a detail about Ime Udoka’s affair. TMZ Sports reports that Udoka’s mistress handled travel planning for the Boston Celtics head coach. Not only did the woman make team-related travel arrangements for Udoka, but the woman also reportedly helped make some arrangements for Udoka’s long-time girlfriend, actress Nia Long.
