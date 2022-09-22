ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defendernetwork.com

￼Houston Mayor blasts 5th Ward cleanup plans

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a plan submitted to Texas environmental regulators to remediate legacy rail yard contamination in a north Houston neighborhood won’t be sufficient after the city’s health department found toxic chemicals in soil samples near the yard. “The remediation measures that the [Texas Commission on...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Eric Benet & Friends to headline annual Houston Black Heritage Fest

Next month, the Foundation for Black Heritage & Culture (FBHC) will open its doors to the greater Houston community to “Re-Discover Our Own Backyard” at the 6th Annual Houston Black Heritage Festival (presented by title sponsor Southeast Management District). The two-day celebration will take place at Emancipation Park on October 8th and 9th from 4 PM to 10 PM. Grammy-nominated R&B singer Eric Benet will headline the festival’s main stage.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Jimmie’s Journey: Around Town – week of September 19

9-25-22 Thursday, I attended the Worthing vs. Scarborough game at Butler Stadium. Both teams have been experiencing a rough start to the season. Worthing came in at 0-3 and Scarborough came in at 1-2. On paper, it looked like Scarborough might have been the favorite to go 2-2 after this game. However, Worthing had other plans. Worthing kept the Scarborough offense in check all night. By half time Scarborough had no answer for what Worthing would throw at them. Worthing would go on to win 55-0 in the end. Worthing faces Kashmere next, while Scarborough looks to take on Yates.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Top 10 Reasons HBCUs deserve more love

Now, I may not be the perfect person to put this list together, seeing that I attended two PWIs (predominantly white institutions) and taught at another. That said, my HBCU roots run deep. One of my great uncles coached at Morris Brown back in the day. My wife is a Texas Southern University (TSU) graduate. My oldest child is also an HBCU alumna (Tuskegee…T-U, YOU KNOW). And I was blessed to work at TSU for nearly a decade.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
defendernetwork.com

Mayor Turner welcomes dignitaries to Houston Africa Energy Summit

Yesterday Mayor Sylvester Turner welcomed African heads of state, African ministers, Houston-based energy executives, and business leaders to the inaugural Houston – Africa Energy Summit. The two-day event began on Thursday, Sept. 22 with a red-carpet arrival in front of the Julia Ideson Building across from Houston City Hall.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy