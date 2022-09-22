9-25-22 Thursday, I attended the Worthing vs. Scarborough game at Butler Stadium. Both teams have been experiencing a rough start to the season. Worthing came in at 0-3 and Scarborough came in at 1-2. On paper, it looked like Scarborough might have been the favorite to go 2-2 after this game. However, Worthing had other plans. Worthing kept the Scarborough offense in check all night. By half time Scarborough had no answer for what Worthing would throw at them. Worthing would go on to win 55-0 in the end. Worthing faces Kashmere next, while Scarborough looks to take on Yates.

