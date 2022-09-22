This home in Oneonta, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 28,468 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Steve Gold. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The former “manure house” is now a chic 3-story, 2-bedroom cottage home known as Cellar House, which features a loft bedroom and vaulted ceiling, and the former “Feedhouse” is now a cozy 1-bedroom, 1-bath, cottage w/a deck overlooking the 270+ acre backyard. Original gas 6 burner stove w/oven and warmer is right out of the 1930’s, as is the original “Icebox” refrigerator, which is still in use, along with the copper accessory sink in the butler’s pantry and massive ceramic sink with built in dish drain! The first “Public House” tavern was built on this site in 1840, then the original schoolhouse in 1850. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. This 4-car garage features an attached breezeway w/deep stained wood and glass library, a full bath, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and cavernous hardwood floors, perfect for championship sized pool table with oak scorer, ping pong table, and some original table games that decidedly use zero electric. West of the Gameroom Garage is the single, fully fenced tennis court.

REAL ESTATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO