Winston-salem, NC

Big news for Clemson

Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
CLEMSON, SC
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wake Forest Hype - The Fuse is Lit

Welcome back my friends. For the first time this season I’m excited about a Clemson football game. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve been excited to watch Clemson play the first three weeks of the season, but I wasn’t excited about the game, because the outcome was a foregone conclusion. Georgia Tech, Furman, and La Tech weren’t going to knock off the Tigers. I commend them for their efforts, but every player on the opposing team with two brain cells to rub together knew they were taking a loss before they put on their pads. This game is different...in some ways.
CLEMSON, SC
