Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Swinney updates injury status of team after Wake Forest game
During his Zoom conference call with the media Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on the injury status of his team following the Tigers' 51-45 double-overtime win over Wake (...)
Why NC State football should feel good about its chances at Clemson for ACC showdown
“We pride ourselves on the way we play,” NC State LB Drake Thomas said. “We want to play aggressive, we want to play hard, we want to play physical. But we want to play confident, too. We want to play with a little bit of swagger.”
backingthepack.com
ESPN College GameDay to feature NC State and some other school in South Carolina
After years of waiting and speculating when it might happen, ESPN is taking College GameDay to Clemson, SC to feature a football match with NC State. People with “sauces” were throwing around rumors late last night that this was a done deal, and it seems like those were correct.
Herbstreit chimes in on Clemson-Wake Forest
During ESPN’s College GameDay from Knoxville this morning, Kirk Herbstreit chimed on fifth-ranked Clemson’s matchup at No. 21 Wake Forest. “This is a good one right here, Clemson and Wake,” (...)
Big news for Clemson
Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
Swinney asked about three DBs who didn't make trip to Winston-Salem
Following fifth-ranked Clemson's 51-45 double-overtime win at No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday in Winston-Salem, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about Sheridan Jones, Andrew Mukuba and Malcolm (...)
Yardbarker
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods
Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
shakinthesouthland.com
Wake Forest Hype - The Fuse is Lit
Welcome back my friends. For the first time this season I’m excited about a Clemson football game. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve been excited to watch Clemson play the first three weeks of the season, but I wasn’t excited about the game, because the outcome was a foregone conclusion. Georgia Tech, Furman, and La Tech weren’t going to knock off the Tigers. I commend them for their efforts, but every player on the opposing team with two brain cells to rub together knew they were taking a loss before they put on their pads. This game is different...in some ways.
College Football World Reacts To Wild Wake Forest-Clemson Game
What a finish down in Winston-Salem. The Clemson Tigers and Wake Forest set the bar high for the rest of college football Saturday with a double-overtime thriller that saw Dabo Swinney's team move to 4-0 on the year. The college football world reacted to the wild Week 4 game. We'll...
Multiple Clemson starters out against Wake Forest
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Clemson will be without multiple starters for its ACC showdown with Wake Forest at Truist Field. The team has released its travel roster for today's game, and defensive backs (...)
Clemson giving newly offered DB something to think about
Ahead of its matchup against the Demon Deacons this weekend, Clemson offered a Wake Forest commit on Thursday. Yesterday morning, Khalil Barnes woke up to a missed call from Mickey Conn. Barnes had gone to (...)
Yardbarker
Dabo Swinney jokes about Clemson's stressful OT win over Wake Forest
Saturday’s game between Clemson and Wake Forest was a wild overtime affair that saw the two teams put up a combined 96 points. In a game like that, no wonder it took a few years off Dabo Swinney’s life. Swinney joked after the Tigers’ 51-45 overtime victory that...
Kickoff time and television for FSU vs. Wake Forest announced
Florida State will host Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will begin at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The crucial Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division game will be broadcast by ABC. FSU defeated Boston College, 44-14, on Saturday...
Snap Judgments: Georgia football gets a wake-up call in another home victory
The Georgia Bulldogs returned to Sanford Stadium on Saturday for a showdown with MAC foe Kent State before the Bulldogs dive fully into SEC play. It wasn’t always pretty, but the Bulldogs ultimately did enough to get by with a 39-22 victory. Saturday’s performance is sure to be one...
WATCH: Fight breaks out between drivers during race at Martinsville Speedway
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — Tempers boiled over during the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon. As can be seen in the video, Andrew Grady had to be carried away after attacking Davey Callihan while he was still inside of his car. Both racers placed toward the bottom pole positions of Heat […]
Roanoke Valley Senior Golf Tour Wrapping Up Another Successful Season
Golf continues to hold its own in terms of popularity among amateur players. While the PGA, LPGA, European and LIV Tours continue to shatter records monthly in terms of heretofore unheard-of monetary purses and the Golf Channel is bringing most TOURS to the airwaves each week, amateur golf still has its place with the diehards […]
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
1 hit in Lexington, taken to hospital, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Thursday night and taken to the hospital, according to the Lexington Police Department. The pedestrian was hit around 8:45 p.m. and has non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on any possible charges at this time. This is a developing story.
WYFF4.com
Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
Man killed by train in Westminster
A Westminster man was killed by a train Friday Night, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
