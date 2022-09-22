ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU opens as favorite vs. Wake Forest

Florida State opens as a 4.5-point favorite over Wake Forest for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. contest, according to William-Hill/Caesars Sports Book. The No. 23 Seminoles, who are enjoying their first 4-0 start since 2015, play host to No. 22 Wake Forest this weekend (pending an incoming hurricane projected to hit landfall in the Big Bend early on Friday morning. The Demon Deacons (3-1) are coming off a double-overtime loss to No. 5 Clemson and the Seminoles enjoyed an easy 44-14 win over Boston College.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Saturday's victory over Kent State

Saturday's game against Kent State wasn’t Georgia’s best performance of the season, but the Bulldogs made enough plays to avoid potential disaster. The No. 1 Bulldogs overcame an uncharacteristic three-turnover performance by relying on big plays from tight end Brock Bowers and leaning on a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort on its way to a 39-22 win. Saturday’s victory stood as a so-so showing all around for Georgia, which had its share of miscues and had to settle for three field goals but still generated enough offense to keep Kent State in check in the second half.
