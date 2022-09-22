Read full article on original website
FSU opens as favorite vs. Wake Forest
Florida State opens as a 4.5-point favorite over Wake Forest for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. contest, according to William-Hill/Caesars Sports Book. The No. 23 Seminoles, who are enjoying their first 4-0 start since 2015, play host to No. 22 Wake Forest this weekend (pending an incoming hurricane projected to hit landfall in the Big Bend early on Friday morning. The Demon Deacons (3-1) are coming off a double-overtime loss to No. 5 Clemson and the Seminoles enjoyed an easy 44-14 win over Boston College.
Sunday evening update: Dabo Swinney discusses corner play, pass-rush, D.J. Uiagalelei
One day after Clemson's win at Wake Forest on Saturday, head coach Dabo Swinney answered additional questions from the media during his Sunday evening availability.
Kickoff time and television for FSU vs. Wake Forest announced
Florida State will host Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will begin at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The crucial Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division game will be broadcast by ABC. FSU defeated Boston College, 44-14, on Saturday...
Georgia football: Bulldogs' shaky win over Kent State sparks national media reaction
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kent State Flashes at home Saturday, 39-22. The game was not a pretty one for Georgia, which entered as a 45-point favorite but turned the ball over three times in the win. As for Kent State, quarterback Collin Schlee completed 14 of 21...
Snap Judgments: Georgia football gets a wake-up call in another home victory
The Georgia Bulldogs returned to Sanford Stadium on Saturday for a showdown with MAC foe Kent State before the Bulldogs dive fully into SEC play. It wasn’t always pretty, but the Bulldogs ultimately did enough to get by with a 39-22 victory. Saturday’s performance is sure to be one...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Saturday's victory over Kent State
Saturday's game against Kent State wasn’t Georgia’s best performance of the season, but the Bulldogs made enough plays to avoid potential disaster. The No. 1 Bulldogs overcame an uncharacteristic three-turnover performance by relying on big plays from tight end Brock Bowers and leaning on a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort on its way to a 39-22 win. Saturday’s victory stood as a so-so showing all around for Georgia, which had its share of miscues and had to settle for three field goals but still generated enough offense to keep Kent State in check in the second half.
