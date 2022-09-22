Read full article on original website
Improving Illinois Town Hall on 9/20Adrian HolmanAurora, IL
Will County Career Fair on 9/20Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Old Campground Flea Market on 9/17Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
Blood donation drives in Will County from 9/16 to 9/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL

Chicago Man Killed in Seneca Motorcycle Crash
Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s office is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a 69-year-old Chicago man. Callahan states the crash appears to have occurred Saturday, September 17th on Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca. According to family and friends, Contreras Eulalio, 69,...

Donald “Smitty” Smith of Braidwood 1953 - 2022
Donald “Smitty” Smith, age 69, of Braidwood, IL passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home. Born June 3, 1953 in Joliet, IL to the late Franklin D. and Dorothy Mae (nee Arnold) Smith. He graduated from Reed-Custer High School with the class of 1971. Donnie...

Naperville Man Killed in Morris Tree Related Incident
One person was killed in a tree related incident in 1000 block of Quail Drive in Morris around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 22nd. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said the owner of the property Chenping Ni, 58, of Naperville and owner of the property at Quail Drive, was trimming tree limbs from a ladder. While trimming the tree, a limb came back and knocked Chenping off of the ladder causing him to fall to the ground.

Several Entertainment Acts Set For Grundy Co. Corn Festival
Several entertainment acts are set for the Grundy County Corn Fest this year. Corn Fest Committee Vice Chairman Jim Maskel was in our studios talking about the entertainment scheduled for Friday, September 30th. He also said great music is set for Saturday. Your browser does not support the audio element.

No Arrest Made in Gippers Double Homicide
Two men from Joliet were shot and killed in an outside pavilion area at Gippers Sports Club and Eatery in the 8400 block of East Pine Bluff Road around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24th. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said 33-year-old Darius Travis and 25-year-old Dameonta Terry-Travis were pronounced...

Mayor Chris Brown Provides Updates on New Morris Sign & Downtown Speaker System
Morris Mayor Chris Brown was in our studios on Thursday talking about a new Morris sign along Route 47 near Chapin Street. Your browser does not support the audio element. Brown said lights will be added to the plaza area in the future. Your browser does not support the audio...

Police Blotter for Friday, September 23rd
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 44-year-old, Gavin Gaddis, on a Grundy County warrant for...

Grundy County Grand Jury Indictments, September 21st
Several individuals were indicted by a Grundy County grand jury on Wednesday, September 21st. Michelle Bumpous, 48, of Wilmington was indicted for unlawful possession of meth, a class three felony. Eric Wegener, 37, of Lockport was indicted for the unlawful possession of fentanyl, a class four felony. Justin Mikel, 31,...

Channahon Trustees Grant Liquor License To Local Business
A new establishment will be opening in the Village of Channahon. Village of Channahon President Missey Moorman Schumacher recently spoke with WCSJ about the lucky dogs that will be coming to town. Schumacher said the restaurant is also applying for a liquor and gaming license. Your browser does not support...

South Dakota Man Accused of Possessing Stolen Motor Vehicle
An out-of-state man is facing a felony charge in Grundy County. Leto Czar, 44, of Sioux Falls South Dakota was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Czar was taken in to custody following a traffic stop in the 1700 block of...

Names of Gippers Shooting Victims Released, Incident Remains Under Investigation
Two people were killed in a shooting that occurred at Gippers in Grundy County. Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley explained what happened. Briley said the Will-Grundy County Major Crimes Task Force was called to the scene. Your browser does not support the audio element. Briley said more than 50 that...

Serenity Now In Morris Hospital’s New Garden
Over three years of planning and preparations preceded the opening of Morris Hospital’s new Serenity Garden. Adjacent to the hospital’s main entrance, an outdoor area now offers patients, visitors and staff a quiet and peaceful place for reflection. Accessible through a dedicated doorway off the main lobby, a variety of seating areas display varying levels of privacy, including a semi-private meditation space separated by foliage.

Latest News From Grundy County 4-H
Grundy County 4H Youth Development Educator Shannon Range was a recent guest on WSCJ’s People R Talking, sharing some of the latest 4H news and happenings with local listeners. Your browser does not support the audio element. Range said there’s plenty of activities and a variety of ways for...

Latest LaSalle County Covid-19 Figures
The LaSalle County Health Department has released their latest Covid-19 figures. A male in his 80’s and a male in 100’s are the latest to pass away from the Covid-19. There have been a total of four hundred-ninety COVID-19 related deaths in LaSalle County. LaSalle County has had...

Grundy Co. Board Discusses Future Use of Building on Dwight Road
The Grundy County Board last week discussed the future of a building on Dwight Road. An update was provided by Grundy County Board Chairman Chris Balkema. Balkema said several old documents are stored inside the building. Your browser does not support the audio element. Balkema said the county will continue...

Fairbury Police Investigating False 911 Call
The Fairbury Police Department is investigating a false 911 call. The Fairbury Police Department was called to the Prairie Central High School homecoming for a report of an active shooter with two fatalities around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 24th. Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and secured the...

Saratoga School Board Approves Purchase of 16 New Buses
Two bus related items were approved by Saratoga School Board members on Monday. Here is Superintendent Ashley Ringler. Ringler spoke about the costs associated with the two bus items. Your browser does not support the audio element. Morris High School and Morris Elementary District 54 will also help pay for...

Morris School District 54 Getting a New Science Curriculum
The Morris Elementary District 54 School Board on Monday approved changes to their curriculum. Superintendent Shannon Dudek explains the details. Dudek also said the district will be getting a new science curriculum. He also outlined the cost associated with adding the new curriculum. Your browser does not support the audio...
