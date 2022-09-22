One person was killed in a tree related incident in 1000 block of Quail Drive in Morris around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 22nd. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said the owner of the property Chenping Ni, 58, of Naperville and owner of the property at Quail Drive, was trimming tree limbs from a ladder. While trimming the tree, a limb came back and knocked Chenping off of the ladder causing him to fall to the ground.

MORRIS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO