ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 0

Related
qvpr.com

Jacks stun Bears with dominant performance

Scoring on the ground, through the air, and on defense, the Quincy Jacks football team trounced the visiting Brewster Bears tonight, 34-6. The Jacks shut out the Bears until the fourth quarter. Brewster got to the end zone with about a 50-yard pass with six minutes remaining. The Bears then tried for a two-point conversion, but it failed.
QUINCY, WA
kpq.com

City of Wenatchee Grants Over $1.5 Million to Homeless Task Force

The City of Wenatchee granted the Columbia River Local Homeless Housing Task Force over $1.5 million for a safe RV parking center along with 34 additional beds. On Sep. 22, City of Wenatchee Community Development Director Glen DeVries presented to the council a grant to provide 34 low barrier shelter beds at the St. Francis House.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Leavenworth Oktoberfest has an identity crisis; it's why two groups are dueling over the trademark moniker in court

LEAVENWORTH - The city of Leavenworth and Projekt Bayern are asking a judge to settle their differences over the legality of having a non-Leavenworth-based event label itself as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." Both the city of Leavenworth and Projekt Bayern have retained legal counsels to square off in Spokane’s U.S. District court...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
Wenatchee, WA
Sports
Wenatchee, WA
Education
kpq.com

Four Vehicle Collision Blocks US 2 for Four Hours

A four vehicle collision in Leavenworth closed down US 2 for nearly four hours while Washington State Patrol investigated the scene Saturday night. At 4:24 p.m., a gray 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was going eastbound on US 2. When they turned around a right corner at MP 95, the Chevrolet crossed the center lane and hit a red 2017 Toyota in the opposite lane.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Umpires#Wenatchee High School
kpq.com

Leavenworth City Council Appoints Tibor Lak for Vacant Seat

Leavenworth City Council swore in Tibor Lak to the council Friday. City of Leavenworth Communications Analyst Christie Voos said the council picked Lak due to his previous experience on Leavenworth City Council. Lak previously served on the council for three terms before losing his seat in 2016. He is also...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

SWAT Team Apprehend Suspects Involved in Fatal Shooting in Cashmere

Update: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Chelan County Sheriff Deputies were called out to a male in his 20s suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the 100 block of Aplets Way in Cashmere. The victim died while on route to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Video footage revealed the vehicle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATED: Four people in the hospital after wreck in Chelan County

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - According to Washington State Patrol four people are in the hospital after a four vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Weber, a car was driving eastbound on State Route 2 near milepost 95, about 4 and a half miles from Leavenworth, when they miscalculated a turn and crossed the center line.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Two arrested in Cashmere homicide investigation

CASHMERE — One person was shot dead late Friday in Cashmere and two men were in custody Saturday morning as Chelan County sheriff's deputies investigated the incident. Neither the victim nor the suspects were identified in a Saturday morning press release from the sheriff's office. Deputies said they were summoned about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way, in the heart of downtown Cashmere, for a single victim with fatal gunshot wounds.
CASHMERE, WA
kpq.com

2 Alarm Fire Burns 10 acres in Swakane Canyon

Investigators are looking into the cause of a two alarm fire that was put out in less than three hours Thursday afternoon north of Wenatchee. The first call came into the Rivercom dispatch center at 2:39pm about the fire in Swakane Canyon off on U.S. 97A. The fire was quickly...
WENATCHEE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Suspects arrested after one person shot and killed in Cashmere

CASHMERE, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office CCSO confirmed that one person was killed in a shooting near Cashmere. With help from the East Cascade Regional SWAT Team and Columbia River Drug Task Force, suspects from the shooting were taken into custody without incident. Right now, the CCSO does...
CASHMERE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy