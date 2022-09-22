Read full article on original website
qvpr.com
Jacks stun Bears with dominant performance
Scoring on the ground, through the air, and on defense, the Quincy Jacks football team trounced the visiting Brewster Bears tonight, 34-6. The Jacks shut out the Bears until the fourth quarter. Brewster got to the end zone with about a 50-yard pass with six minutes remaining. The Bears then tried for a two-point conversion, but it failed.
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Grants Over $1.5 Million to Homeless Task Force
The City of Wenatchee granted the Columbia River Local Homeless Housing Task Force over $1.5 million for a safe RV parking center along with 34 additional beds. On Sep. 22, City of Wenatchee Community Development Director Glen DeVries presented to the council a grant to provide 34 low barrier shelter beds at the St. Francis House.
ifiberone.com
Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found
The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
kpq.com
Four Vehicle Collision Blocks US 2 for Four Hours
A four vehicle collision in Leavenworth closed down US 2 for nearly four hours while Washington State Patrol investigated the scene Saturday night. At 4:24 p.m., a gray 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was going eastbound on US 2. When they turned around a right corner at MP 95, the Chevrolet crossed the center lane and hit a red 2017 Toyota in the opposite lane.
kpq.com
Moses Lake Murder Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania After Nationwide Warrant Issued for his Arrest
Alleged murder suspect Charles Bergman was found in Pennsylvania Friday night, after Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest. Lincoln County Sheriff Gabe Gants wrote that his office reached out to the U.S. Marshal Service for assistance on arresting Bergman for the alleged murder of his wife Theresa Bergman.
kpq.com
Douglas County First Responders Tend to Two Brush Fires and Two Water Rescues Last Weekend
Douglas County Fire District #2 had a busy weekend after responding to two water rescues and two brush fires. On Saturday around 3 p.m., first responders were called out to a water rescue at Lincoln State Park after two jet skis crashed into each other. After 30 minutes of searching...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man running on SR-26 dies after running on highway, hit by car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a person who was running in the eastbound lane of SR-26 has died after being hit by a car. WSP said the 26-year-old man was running westbound near Royal City. The driver of the car who hit him...
kpq.com
Leavenworth City Council Appoints Tibor Lak for Vacant Seat
Leavenworth City Council swore in Tibor Lak to the council Friday. City of Leavenworth Communications Analyst Christie Voos said the council picked Lak due to his previous experience on Leavenworth City Council. Lak previously served on the council for three terms before losing his seat in 2016. He is also...
kpq.com
SWAT Team Apprehend Suspects Involved in Fatal Shooting in Cashmere
Update: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Chelan County Sheriff Deputies were called out to a male in his 20s suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the 100 block of Aplets Way in Cashmere. The victim died while on route to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Video footage revealed the vehicle...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATED: Four people in the hospital after wreck in Chelan County
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - According to Washington State Patrol four people are in the hospital after a four vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Weber, a car was driving eastbound on State Route 2 near milepost 95, about 4 and a half miles from Leavenworth, when they miscalculated a turn and crossed the center line.
ncwlife.com
kpq.com
2 Alarm Fire Burns 10 acres in Swakane Canyon
Investigators are looking into the cause of a two alarm fire that was put out in less than three hours Thursday afternoon north of Wenatchee. The first call came into the Rivercom dispatch center at 2:39pm about the fire in Swakane Canyon off on U.S. 97A. The fire was quickly...
KHQ Right Now
