Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment Goes Before Voters in 2022 Election
In November’s election, Illinois voters will be asked whether they wish to add constitutional protections for workers who are seeking to unionize. Specifically, the Workers’ Rights Amendment question on the 2022 ballot will ask voters whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, so that they may negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
Herald & Review
Collective bargaining amendment brings national labor fight to Illinois ballot
Atop ballots throughout Illinois this fall, voters will be asked whether Illinois should enshrine into the state constitution the right of workers to unionize and collectively bargain, a proposal backed by organized labor to preempt future right-to-work laws but opposed by anti-union groups that contend it will raise taxes and grant unions unprecedented power.
Republicans critical of Pritzker’s pre-election push to purge embattled Democrats
(The Center Square) – With the most recent lawmaker charged with bribery pleading not guilty, statehouse Republicans are critical of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s pre-election push to purge embattled Democrats. After being indicted on bribery charges and lying to the FBI in a case related to the red light...
WSPY NEWS
State Senator not surprised about lawsuits against SAFE-T Act
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says she's not surprised that state's attorneys across Illinois are filing suit against the SAFE-T Act. Portions of the law are already in place. The state's new cash-free bail system is set to begin on January 1. Your browser does not support the audio...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Blagojevich rips into Pritzker for urging state senator to resign his seat
CHICAGO - Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is blasting Gov. JB Pritzker after the incumbent urged a state senator to resign his seat for allegedly taking a bribe. Earlier this week, State Sen. Emil Jones III was hit with federal bribery charges as part of a yearslong investigation involving the politically connected red-light camera company SafeSpeed LLC.
WGNtv.com
Inflammatory ads used in IL governor’s race called into question
CHICAGO — As the Illinois gubernatorial race heats up, Governor JB Pritzker called out a suburban paper for helping a partisan political PAC. As for Darren Bailey, families impacted by Chicago violence call on the Republican candidate to better connect with the city’s brown and Black communities. The...
KFVS12
Illinois lawmakers hope to tackle gun violence with bipartisan ideas
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers continue to discuss the best strategies to address rising gun violence across the state. The House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force heard more ideas from gun control advocates and supporters of the Second Amendment Thursday. Many Democratic lawmakers want to pass an...
wlsam.com
Governor Pat Quinn’s Thoughts on Chicago, Violence, and the Mayoral Race
Ramblin’ Ray, in for John Howell, speaks with Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn. They talk about recent events in Chicago and whether or not Quinn is considering throwing his hat in the ring for Mayor.
RELATED PEOPLE
suburbanchicagoland.com
Pritzker supports criminals and disguises truth about Safe-T Act
Pritzker supports criminals and disguises truth about Safe-T Act. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is trying to distort his record of supporting suspects by easing the punishments on criminals. Pritzker, who has close ties to lobbyists who are pouring millions into his campaign coffers, is seeking to build up his image...
Could Illinois' SAFE-T Act Make It Harder for Prosecutors to Detain Accused Violent Criminals? Legal Experts Weigh In
The state of Illinois will eliminate cash bail entirely in January as part of controversial new legislation that has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge." Under the Pretrial Fairness Act, part of the SAFE-T Act passed by the Illinois General...
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
MT. OLIVE, Ill. – The Miners Union Cemetery is not very big. Located in Mt. Olive, Illinois, and surrounded by farmland, about halfway between St. Louis and Springfield, you wouldn’t notice the cemetery from Interstate 55. It’s a short drive to the cemetery from the interstate; a little...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker calls for two lawmakers’ resignations; fentanyl warning issued
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling on two Democratic lawmakers embroiled in controversies to step down. In a statement issued Thursday, Pritzker said Sen. Emil Jones III and Sen. Michael Hastings should both resign from office. Jones was charged this week with bribery in connection to a red-light camera probe by federal investigators. Hastings is dealing with domestic violence allegations from his wife, accusations he has denied.
advantagenews.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
Effingham Radio
Governor Pritzker Announces Commitment of $2.6 Billion in Soybean and Corn Purchases by Taiwanese Government
Governor Pritzker today announced a letter of intent alongside Taiwanese leaders and dignitaries for the sale of approximately $2 billion of Illinois soybeans and $600 million of Illinois corn over the next two years. The agreement follows a 2019 two-year agreement for over $2.2 billion in crop sales. The intended sales will take place over 2023 and 2024.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nprillinois.org
Retirees need to take action for latest property tax rebate
The State of Illinois is currently providing income and property tax rebates to many who qualify. But some will have to do some extra paperwork to get their money. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois cuts billion-dollar deal to sell soybeans, corn to Taiwan
CHICAGO - The state of Illinois cut a deal to sell $2.6 billion in soybeans and corn to Taiwan. This is the second multi-billion-dollar agricultural deal between Illinois and Taiwan since 2019. Taiwan will receive the soybeans and corn in 2023 and 2024. Illinois has sold Taiwan nearly $30 billion...
New Illinois law may help homeowners sued over solar panels
A home in Belleville is an eyesore, according to a lawsuit filed by the neighborhood homeowner’s association. It’s over the placement of solar panels.
Comments / 0