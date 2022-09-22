ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Marvels’ director admits she was ‘annoyed’ by polarizing ‘Avengers: Endgame’ scene

As the second highest-grossing film in the history of cinema that drummed up a ton of repeat business, Avengers: Endgame clearly captured the hearts and minds of audiences all around the world. However, one scene in particular continues to generate plenty of divisive discourse, and it turns out that The Marvels director Nia DaCosta isn’t a fan, either.
Why is director David O. Russell so controversial?

David O. Russell‘s films are a big deal when it comes to award seasons. The director, producer, and screenwriter has been nominated for five Academy Awards and seven Golden Globes throughout his career. Movies like 2013’s American Hustle, 2004’s I Heart Huckabees, 2010’s The Fighter, and 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook have attracted awards and phenomenal casts, including repeat collaborators like Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Christian Bale.
Giancarlo Esposito becomes another iconic villain in Green Goblin fan art

The Green Goblin has struck fear into Spider-Man and fans since he debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man #14 in 1964. Since then, he’s appeared in five different Spider-Man film adaptations and been cemented into popc ulture. Perennial villain player across genres, television, and movies, Giancarlo Esposito has now been...
An over-the-top action classic drenched in cheese is still worthy of the highest praise

The 1980s was a defining period for action cinema, with musclebound meatheads taking over the genre to prove that bulging biceps were a more than acceptable substitute for any sort of range, or even actual talent as an actor. The biggest beneficiary of all was of course Arnold Schwarzenegger, who used the success of The Terminator as the launchpad to international superstardom, which was cemented the following year when the glorious Commando arrived.
One of the best crime thrillers of the 1990s celebrates 25 years of being underrated

These days, James Mangold is a veteran of big budget blockbusters and acclaimed prestige dramas alike, having helmed The Wolverine, Logan, Indiana Jones 5, Knight and Day, Walk the Line, and 3:10 to Yuma to name but six, but his third directorial effort and breakthrough feature Cop Land still holds up as one of his very best.
Did Sly Stallone and Jennifer Flavin reconcile, or is their love expendable?

Celebrity splits are hardly ground-shaking events even on a slow news day, but last month’s break-up of action star Sylvester Stallone and his spouse of over a quarter century, Jennifer Flavin, did send a minor tremor through the celebrity grapevine. After all, if those two crazy kids can’t make it work, what hope is there for the rest of us?
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix

Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
MCU mainstays beginning to get frustrated with the lack of clarity on Steve Rogers’ whereabouts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for leaving a trail of breadcrumbs throughout its various film and television offerings that can regularly end up being paid off years in advance, so it’s not as if the franchise is famed for leaving plot threads unresolved. However, fans would like to know sooner rather than later what really happened to Steve Rogers.
Even though it’s a galaxy far, far away, some folks don’t care for ‘Andor’ introducing new planets

Andor‘s first three episodes dropped on Wednesday, and most Star Wars fans were left impressed and delighted. Whereas Obi-Wan Kenobi was criticized for the overuse of virtual sets and somewhat wonky storytelling, the latest Disney Plus exclusive makes heavy use of gigantic real sets, great location shooting, and has some of the best writing we’ve seen in the franchise in years.
Turns out, Harry Styles’ description of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ was spot on

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Don’t Worry Darling, which is a movie. The theatrical release of Don’t Worry Darling is a revelation to fans who are discovering that Harry Styles’ spaced-out description of the film is spot-on. Styles’ seemingly disjointed response to what he liked...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ magazine cover reveals new look at Namor

Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor is perhaps the biggest character from Marvel comics being introduced in the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with a new magazine cover giving us our closest look yet at the Mesoamerican-inspired reimagining of the superhero and frequent antihero. Empire Magazine showed off the new cover of...
Best fall movies to put you in the autumn mood

Fall is, for most people, a time when the weather gets chillier, and you tend to start spending more and more time inside. As a result, you have hours to fill that may be filled with a selection of great movies. Now that autumn is upon us, it’s a wonderful time to cozy up with a blanket and your preferred spiced beverage to watch a great fall flick. Some of these movies have very autumnal looks, but others just capture the vibe of the season perfectly. Whether you’re looking to cry, laugh, or do both, the movies on this list should provide you with plenty of entertainment as you send your kids back to school or prepare for holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving.
‘Pearl’ makes a killing at the box office, proving Mia Goth is our new Scream Queen

Mia Goth has confirmed herself as the new scream queen for the 2020s, as Pearl makes a sizable splash at the box office. The prequel to Ti West’s divisive horror flick X has made a name for itself within its opening week, fueling the fire of 2022 being a year for non-franchise films. Off a reported budget of $1 million, the sequel has grossed $6 million domestically making its money back comfortably before any international release.
