Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Assault Suspect in Goleta Shopping Center
The suspect is in custody, reports the Sheriff's Office. More details will be released soon. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta as they search for an assault suspect. At 9:50 a.m. Friday, the Sheriff's Public Information Officer, Raquel...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Missing Elderly Woman Found in Gaviota
Santa Barbara County firefighters found a missing 88-year-old woman in Gaviota on Sunday morning. At 7:46 a.m., a County Batallian Chief was driving on Highway 101 southbound through Gaviota when they observed a swerving SUV with front-end damage. Using their red lights, the firefighters pulled the swerving vehicle over and...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Butterfly Lane Pedestrian Undercrossing Now Open
The Butterfly Lane Pedestrian Undercrossing in Montecito is open following a major improvement project. Some of the upgrades include a new walkway, handrails, fencing, gates, and landscaping.
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Don of Dos Pueblos
It can be said that Nicolas Den is one of the most important people in the history of Goleta. He landed here by chance and never left. Over the course of his life, he changed Goleta and Santa Barbara for the better. It’s remarkable there isn’t a street, or anything in the area named after Den. We won’t cover all his accomplishments on this page, but we’ll hit the highlights and tell you where to learn more.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Over 10,000 Pounds of Trash Collected in Goleta during Coastal Clean Up
The numbers are coming in and reveal that Goleta community members showed up big time for the September 17th Coastal Cleanup Day and Bulky Item Drop Off this past Saturday. The events kicked off SB Creek Week and were once again a great success. In all, the combined events resulted in more than 10,000 pounds of trash collected in Goleta alone.
Santa Barbara Edhat
September Tree of the Month: Paperbark Tree
It is hard to believe that the Paperbark Tree, one of the most drought tolerant trees grown locally, is native to a habitat of brackish swamps, wetlands, and sloughs. This tree’s tolerance for extreme drought, along with its robust and graceful growth habit and attractive evergreen foliage, have made it a commonly planted landscape tree in Santa Barbara since its introduction here in the early 1900s.
Santa Barbara Edhat
10th Heroes of Hospice of Santa Barbara Honors Local Heroes Live
After two years of virtual events, Hospice of Santa Barbara’s (HSB) Heroes of Hospice (HOH) came back big with their in person awards luncheon, and silent auction honoring local heroes at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort's Plaza del Sol. HSB’s Heroes of Hospice Luncheon honored the people and organizations...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Learn More About Electric Cars During National Drive Electric Week
Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD), Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition (C5), Electric Drive 805 coalition, and many other partners are proud to sponsor a variety of free in-person and virtual events during the upcoming National Drive Electric Week (September 23 – October 2). The public is invited to learn about the wide range of electric vehicles (EVs) that can fit many lifestyles and budgets.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta City Council Proclaims September as Lemon Month
Now is the time to find anything yellow you have in your closet and drink some lemonade! It is officially Lemon Month in the City of Goleta. Last night at the Goleta City Council meeting, the Council proclaimed September officially as Lemon Month. Mayor Perotte presented South Coast Chamber of Commerce President Kristen Miller with the proclamation. The presentation also was a chance to welcome back the Goleta Lemon Festival this weekend September 24 and 25th to Girsh Park.
Santa Barbara Edhat
A Slow Stroll at La Purisima
The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
Santa Barbara Edhat
City Connection: Santa Barbara City's New Video Series
With a continued focus on improving communication, prioritizing transparency, and modernizing its approach to connecting and relaying information, the City has launched a new, social-media friendly video series called “City Connection.”. Produced by the City’s video production department, CityTV, the new video series is a quick, fresh look at...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Movies Way Back When: "The House of Scandals" Has Legal Problems
This silent movie with the provocative title was released by Santa Barbara's "Flying A" studio in 1915. It was filmed at the first "Bellosguardo" million-dollar mansion when it was owned by the Graham family. (The present "Bellosguardo" mansion that is described in the book "Empty Mansions" by Bill Dedmon is the ver. 2.0 edition of the mansion, which was built after the 1925 earthquake.)
Santa Barbara Edhat
Edhatter Views of the Delta Heavy Launch
Edhat readers share their photos of the Delta IV Heavy launch from Vandenberg on Saturday afternoon. From Goleta, a shot after the exhaust contrails and way up when they said it was going 1,000 miles per hour. (scroll through the above photos) By Stargazer Ron. A Delta IV Heavy rocket...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Unified Hires Chief Technology Officer
The Santa Barbara Unified School District has hired Tony Ramirez as its new Chief Technology Officer, adding a veteran leader to its district cabinet. Ramirez comes to Santa Barbara after more than four years in the same position in the West Covina Unified School District, where he was named Administrator of the Year for the 2020-21 school year.
