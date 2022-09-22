ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mississippi High School football player Isaiah Strickland died after his car collided with a tractor-trailer full of chickens

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 22

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Nfl Draft#Traffic Accident#Mississippi High School#Raleigh High School#Mhp
nfldraftdiamonds.com

New Jersey HS football player dies after suffering head injury during game

A star New Jersey High School football player is dead as a result of an apparent traumatic brain injury suffered during a game two weeks ago. Linden High School football star Xavier McClain died after an apparent head injury he suffered on the field during a game. The 16-year-old Sophomore...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy