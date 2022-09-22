Mississippi High School football player Isaiah Strickland died after his car collided with a tractor-trailer full of chickens

Read full article on original website
Atlanta high school football captain dies shortly after throwing touchdown at senior-night game
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta high school senior died Wednesday, moments after throwing a touchdown at his school’s senior-night football game, according to his family. Eitan Force was an honors student at Weber High School, where he was a captain on the football team. “Eitan suffered a medical...
2 brothers injured, one left unconscious, in fight after NJ high school football game
Two brothers were injured after being attacked and beaten during a large fight in a McDonald’s parking lot after a New Jersey high school football game Friday night.
Report: The Mother and Sister of an HBCU football player were tragically killed in a car accident leaving his game
Today, we are with heavy hearts after learning that Tyler Smith the standout pass rusher from Alcorn State lost both his Mother and Sister in a tragic accident yesterday, leaving his game. Tyler Smith played at Arkansas-Pine-Bluff before transferring to Alcorn State. The 6’3 edge rusher is a very good...
Two girls help Oklahoma high school football team avoid forfeit
WEWOKA, Okla. — Two high school senior girls helped their high school football team on Friday avoid forfeit, according to Wewoka Public School District. The school district said on social media that due to different reasons, their team was not going to be able to play tonight due to lack of players.
High school football player airlifted Friday after spinal injury, another dies in separate game
NEW JERSEY (WTRF) — A high school football player was airlifted from a Friday night game and underwent spinal surgery, according to reports. Aaron Vantrease, a senior quarterback and player at St. John Vianney in New Jersey said he could not feel his legs and lower body after a hit in a game against Manasquan, […]
Parents, community mourn Linden HS football player who died from on-field brain injury
The parents of a Linden High School football player who died from an injury he sustained on the field are now preparing to bury their son.
Week 5: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the fifth week of the 2022 high school football season. To see scores on the app, click here.
