CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL COMES BACK TO KEY WEST
The Basilica School is bringing Catholic high school back to Key West, and is receiving generous community and parishioner support for its capital campaign. Key West families will have the option of a Catholic high school for the first time since 1986, when the last class graduated from St. Mary’s High School.
Ian Likely to Become Formidable Hurricane But Track for South Florida Improves
Tropical Storm Ian was expected to ramp up in intensity by Sunday over the warm waters of the western Caribbean. But from a South Florida perspective, the forecast track for the future hurricane was trending in a better direction. Ian is expected to become a formidable hurricane, and no one...
STORM UPDATE: TROPICAL STORM IAN IS TRENDING WEST OF FLORIDA KEYS; SCHOOL CLOSURES STILL UNDECIDED
The Florida Keys’ Saturday morning official storm briefing for Tropical Storm Ian contained good news from warning forecast meteorologist Jon Rizzo of the National Weather Service. “We like what we see in terms of trends and guidance. We’re seeing a slight shift west,” Rizzo said. “While we can’t yet...
STORM UPDATE: IAN HEADS ‘WELL WEST’ OF KEYS; TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY IN LOWER KEYS
The Florida Keys are out of “the cone,” but not entirely out of the woods. County schools will be open on Monday and officials request that all cars parked at Key West High School be removed today. Tropical Storm Ian is projected to rapidly intensify into a hurricane...
HOST OF NEW CATEGORIES & WINNERS HIGHLIGHT 2022 BEST OF MARATHON
You asked, we listened. If we’ve learned anything over the past few years, it’s that Marathon residents are extremely passionate about what should – or shouldn’t – constitute a separate category for our city’s annual awards. While the 2021 Best of Marathon awards were distinguished by a staggering number of first-time winners – 28, to be exact – the 2022 iteration of the ceremony saw 11 new categories added at the suggestion of our staff and readers. There’s nothing like winning your first BOM award, or being the first to christen a new category, so without further ado, here are your “new kids on the block.”
POTENTIAL FLOODING IMPACTS FROM TROPICAL STORM IAN BEGIN TO TAKE SHAPE; TROPICAL STORM WATCH EXPECTED FOR LOWER KEYS
As Tropical Storm Ian begins to organize and strengthen, a Tropical Storm Watch is expected to go into effect later today for the Lower Keys from the western end of 7-Mile Bridge through Key West. It will likely upgrade to a Tropical Storm Warning by tomorrow morning. Jon Rizzo, warning...
Miami-Dade, Broward move out of cone as TS Ian continues strengthening
MIAMI – Tropical Storm Ian, poised to strengthen into a menacing hurricane for Florida, took a slight turn on Saturday morning that was enough to reduce the threat to Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Ian turned from west-northwest to west-southwest, and although the clear shift westward has yet to...
STORM UPDATE: COUNTY OFFICIALS WILL MAKE ANY EVACUATION DECISIONS SATURDAY MORNING￼
Florida Keys officials are closely monitoring the tropical depression that’s expected to become a hurricane by Monday. “Any evacuation decisions for the Florida Keys will be made tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 24),” Shannon Weiner, Monroe County’s director of emergency management, said during a countywide Zoom call at noon on Friday.
Monroe County Emergency Management Advises Residents as Tropical Storm Ian Heads to the Keys
Monroe County Emergency Management is coordinating with the National Weather Service – Key West to advise residents on specific details as Tropical Storm Ian heads to South Florida. “At this time, we will not be making any evacuation decisions, sheltering, or subsequent protective measures,” said Monroe County Emergency Management...
KEY WEST CANDIDATE ARRESTED FOR MISDEMEANOR BATTERY
A “difficult family situation” escalated this week, when Kim Highsmith, a candidate for the Key West city commission, and her 18-year-old stepson, Thomas, both were arrested Sept. 20 on misdemeanor battery charges, and released the following day. The arrests occurred hours apart and in different locations on Tuesday,...
SHERIFF PROMOTES 3 TO LOWER KEYS LEADERSHIP
Sheriff Rick Ramsay promoted three members to command staff positions in the Lower Keys this week. Lt. David Smith was promoted to the rank of Captain over District 1, which covers the Lower Keys from the south end of the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West. Joining Smith was newly...
Paramedic, nurse face charges over ‘troubling’ narcotics theft in Florida Keys
MIAMI – As detectives continued to investigate the theft of narcotics from the Monroe County Fire Rescue Trauma Star helicopter program, a nurse and a paramedic faced charges, deputies announced Friday. Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay referred to the case of the stolen morphine and Versed, a benzodiazepine, as...
BREAKING NEWS: CASE DISMISSED FOR KIM HIGHSMITH & STEPSON
No charges will be filed against Key West city commission candidate Kim Highsmith or her stepson, Thomas, both of whom were arrested Tuesday, Sept. 20 on misdemeanor battery charges following a family argument. The State Attorney’s Office filed a notice of “No Action” on behalf of both parties on Friday,...
7 Cuban migrants in custody after coming ashore in Key West
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities stopped seven Cuban migrants who came ashore in Key West. According to investigators, the group made landfall on what they described as “a 15-foot rustic vessel propelled by a diesel engine, Saturday morning. U.S. Border Patrol agents took the migrants into custody...
$519-MILLION BUDGET APPROVED BY MONROE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Monroe county commissioners unanimously adopted a $519-million spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year during a final budget hearing at the Murray Nelson Government Center in Key Largo on Sept. 21. With labor, insurance, utilities, fuel and other costs rising, overall spending in the 2023 budget is up roughly $62 million compared to the adopted 2022 budget.
MARATHON COUNCIL CANDIDATES: WHAT CITY DEPARTMENT ARE YOU INTERESTED IN WORKING WITH?
In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between the nine Marathon City Council candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly sent each prospective council member a series of questions concerning their backgrounds and stances on pressing city issues. The Marathon Weekly will continue to print each candidate’s responses in a Q&A series leading up to the election, where four of the nine candidates will win seats on the city council. Per the referendum passed in August’s primary election, the candidate with the fewest votes who still wins a seat will serve a shorter two-year term, set to expire at the same time as councilman Luis Gonzalez’s. The other three winners will serve three-year terms. Be on the lookout for a candidate forum co-sponsored by the Keys Weekly and Marathon Chamber of Commerce, set for Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Readers who have questions they would like to see answered by Marathon City Council, U.S. House or Florida House candidates may submit them to [email protected] for potential inclusion.
