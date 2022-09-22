ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Comments / 0

Related
keysweekly.com

CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL COMES BACK TO KEY WEST

The Basilica School is bringing Catholic high school back to Key West, and is receiving generous community and parishioner support for its capital campaign. Key West families will have the option of a Catholic high school for the first time since 1986, when the last class graduated from St. Mary’s High School.
KEY WEST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Key West, FL
Sports
City
Key West, FL
keysweekly.com

HOST OF NEW CATEGORIES & WINNERS HIGHLIGHT 2022 BEST OF MARATHON

You asked, we listened. If we’ve learned anything over the past few years, it’s that Marathon residents are extremely passionate about what should – or shouldn’t – constitute a separate category for our city’s annual awards. While the 2021 Best of Marathon awards were distinguished by a staggering number of first-time winners – 28, to be exact – the 2022 iteration of the ceremony saw 11 new categories added at the suggestion of our staff and readers. There’s nothing like winning your first BOM award, or being the first to christen a new category, so without further ado, here are your “new kids on the block.”
MARATHON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Holly
keysweekly.com

KEY WEST CANDIDATE ARRESTED FOR MISDEMEANOR BATTERY

A “difficult family situation” escalated this week, when Kim Highsmith, a candidate for the Key West city commission, and her 18-year-old stepson, Thomas, both were arrested Sept. 20 on misdemeanor battery charges, and released the following day. The arrests occurred hours apart and in different locations on Tuesday,...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

SHERIFF PROMOTES 3 TO LOWER KEYS LEADERSHIP

Sheriff Rick Ramsay promoted three members to command staff positions in the Lower Keys this week. Lt. David Smith was promoted to the rank of Captain over District 1, which covers the Lower Keys from the south end of the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West. Joining Smith was newly...
KEY WEST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Canes#The Domination#Christian#Conchs
keysweekly.com

BREAKING NEWS: CASE DISMISSED FOR KIM HIGHSMITH & STEPSON

No charges will be filed against Key West city commission candidate Kim Highsmith or her stepson, Thomas, both of whom were arrested Tuesday, Sept. 20 on misdemeanor battery charges following a family argument. The State Attorney’s Office filed a notice of “No Action” on behalf of both parties on Friday,...
KEY WEST, FL
WSVN-TV

7 Cuban migrants in custody after coming ashore in Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities stopped seven Cuban migrants who came ashore in Key West. According to investigators, the group made landfall on what they described as “a 15-foot rustic vessel propelled by a diesel engine, Saturday morning. U.S. Border Patrol agents took the migrants into custody...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

$519-MILLION BUDGET APPROVED BY MONROE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Monroe county commissioners unanimously adopted a $519-million spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year during a final budget hearing at the Murray Nelson Government Center in Key Largo on Sept. 21. With labor, insurance, utilities, fuel and other costs rising, overall spending in the 2023 budget is up roughly $62 million compared to the adopted 2022 budget.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

MARATHON COUNCIL CANDIDATES: WHAT CITY DEPARTMENT ARE YOU INTERESTED IN WORKING WITH?

In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between the nine Marathon City Council candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly sent each prospective council member a series of questions concerning their backgrounds and stances on pressing city issues. The Marathon Weekly will continue to print each candidate’s responses in a Q&A series leading up to the election, where four of the nine candidates will win seats on the city council. Per the referendum passed in August’s primary election, the candidate with the fewest votes who still wins a seat will serve a shorter two-year term, set to expire at the same time as councilman Luis Gonzalez’s. The other three winners will serve three-year terms. Be on the lookout for a candidate forum co-sponsored by the Keys Weekly and Marathon Chamber of Commerce, set for Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Readers who have questions they would like to see answered by Marathon City Council, U.S. House or Florida House candidates may submit them to [email protected] for potential inclusion.
MARATHON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy