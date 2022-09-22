ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Louder Than Life wraps up four-day music festival in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louder Than Life came to a close on Sunday with headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Incubus and Alice in Chains. Despite some rain on Sunday morning, more than 40,000 fans were at the Highland Festival Grounds for the final day of the four-day festival. As the sunshine came out, rock and roll fans were ready for their favorite bands to take the stage.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at a Louisville bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted on its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder Than Life festival. The band...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Online registration open for 29th annual 'Throo the Zoo' 5K this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The wildest 5K in Louisville is now open for registration. The 29th annual "Throo the Zoo" 5K run/walk will take place Nov. 12. Participants can race "throo" the Louisville Zoo alongside the animals. All participants will receive a free T-shirt, commemorative finisher medal and a ticket...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 25, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Green, central. Taylor and north central Adair Counties through 430 AM EDT/330 AM. CDT/... At 401 AM EDT/301 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong. thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Greensburg,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, KY
State
Alabama State
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

National Jug Band Jubilee returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Jug Band Jubilee returned to Louisville on Saturday. The free, all-day festival took a two-year break because of the COVID pandemic, but returned on Saturday to the Brown-Forman Amphitheatre at Waterfront Park. People came from all over the country for the 16th year for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumnal Equinox#September Equinox#Spring Equinox#March Equinox#Fall#Sun
wdrb.com

Kiss, Alice Cooper headline Louder Than Life on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kiss, Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie are among the top acts rocking out at Louder Than Life in Louisville on Saturday. Tens of thousands visited the Highland Festival Grounds at the Expo Center to see some of the biggest names in rock 'n' roll perform at the weekend-long festival.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'Alice in Wonderland' scavenger hunt takes over downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in downtown Louisville on Saturday afternoon may have thought they fell down the rabbit hole during a citywide "Alice in Wonderland" themed game. CluedUpp Games hosted a giant, escape-room style scavenger hunt for all ages across Louisville. Dozens of people wore costumes as they searched...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
MADISON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
wdrb.com

WDRB's Keith Kaiser is now a grandpa

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congratulations are in order for WDRB's Keith Kaiser. Pictured with this story is Keith's first grandson, Malachi. Congratulations from all of your WDRB family, Keith!. Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

I-71 South reopens 2 days ahead of schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy stretch of I-71 is back open after it was closed for construction. The stretch of I-71 South between I-265 and I-264 reopened at 5 a.m. Saturday. This is two days ahead of schedule. The closure was originally supposed to last until Monday morning. Early...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 6. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy