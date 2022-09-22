Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Louder Than Life wraps up four-day music festival in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louder Than Life came to a close on Sunday with headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Incubus and Alice in Chains. Despite some rain on Sunday morning, more than 40,000 fans were at the Highland Festival Grounds for the final day of the four-day festival. As the sunshine came out, rock and roll fans were ready for their favorite bands to take the stage.
wdrb.com
Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at a Louisville bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted on its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder Than Life festival. The band...
wdrb.com
Online registration open for 29th annual 'Throo the Zoo' 5K this fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The wildest 5K in Louisville is now open for registration. The 29th annual "Throo the Zoo" 5K run/walk will take place Nov. 12. Participants can race "throo" the Louisville Zoo alongside the animals. All participants will receive a free T-shirt, commemorative finisher medal and a ticket...
wdrb.com
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 25, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Green, central. Taylor and north central Adair Counties through 430 AM EDT/330 AM. CDT/... At 401 AM EDT/301 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong. thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Greensburg,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
National Jug Band Jubilee returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Jug Band Jubilee returned to Louisville on Saturday. The free, all-day festival took a two-year break because of the COVID pandemic, but returned on Saturday to the Brown-Forman Amphitheatre at Waterfront Park. People came from all over the country for the 16th year for...
wdrb.com
Take a tour and learn the rich history of New Albany's Scribner House
NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) -- A home built in the early 19th century has a rich history in New Albany. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Scribner House. Joel Scribner, one of the three brothers who founded the city of New Albany, built the house in 1813, the first frame house in the area.
wdrb.com
Baby reunion in Louisville brings families together that struggled with fertility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A reunion in Louisville on Sunday was on a smaller scale, as dozens of children gathered all with one thing in common. Fertility and Endocrine Associates held its annual baby reunion at the German American Club in Louisville. Attendees are all families who struggled with infertility...
wdrb.com
Thousands of fans attend Louder Than Life in Louisville to rock out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people showed up to the Kentucky Expo Center on Friday ready to rock out for day two of Louder Than Life. The festival has been growing over the years since it began in 2014. Organizers are expecting a massive crowd this year. On Friday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Kiss, Alice Cooper headline Louder Than Life on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kiss, Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie are among the top acts rocking out at Louder Than Life in Louisville on Saturday. Tens of thousands visited the Highland Festival Grounds at the Expo Center to see some of the biggest names in rock 'n' roll perform at the weekend-long festival.
wdrb.com
Color Run at Crosby Middle School douses students in paint, raises money for teachers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Crosby Middle School PTSA held its annual Color Run on Friday to raise money for the school. More than 600 students ran, played tug-of-war, volleyball and anything else that could turn their white shirts all manners of bright colors. They traveled around Douglas Hills Park getting splashed by colored powder.
wdrb.com
'Alice in Wonderland' scavenger hunt takes over downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in downtown Louisville on Saturday afternoon may have thought they fell down the rabbit hole during a citywide "Alice in Wonderland" themed game. CluedUpp Games hosted a giant, escape-room style scavenger hunt for all ages across Louisville. Dozens of people wore costumes as they searched...
wdrb.com
4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
WDRB's Keith Kaiser is now a grandpa
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congratulations are in order for WDRB's Keith Kaiser. Pictured with this story is Keith's first grandson, Malachi. Congratulations from all of your WDRB family, Keith!. Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Norton Healthcare, Habitat for Humanity build new home for Louisville refugee family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare and Habitat for Humanity teamed up to build a refugee family a home. The family fled Somalia 14 years ago to escape war, spending time in Kenya before moving to Louisville in 2016. On Friday, crews raised the roof on their new home. This...
wdrb.com
New parents say they were horrified after given the wrong baby at Norton's
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a parent's nightmare: two newborns were swapped at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital just days after they were born, and members of one of the families say they are still looking for answers from the hospital. The incident happened in December and they've been reeling...
wdrb.com
Weekend closure of Sherman Minton Bridge westbound lanes begins Friday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The planned closure of the westbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge starts Friday night. Crews will close the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 on the bridge for the weekend. Anyone heading from Louisville to New Albany, Indiana will need to take Interstate 65 and Interstate 265 as a detour.
wdrb.com
New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
wdrb.com
I-71 South reopens 2 days ahead of schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy stretch of I-71 is back open after it was closed for construction. The stretch of I-71 South between I-265 and I-264 reopened at 5 a.m. Saturday. This is two days ahead of schedule. The closure was originally supposed to last until Monday morning. Early...
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 6. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
wdrb.com
Newburg Closet helps JCPS families in need with food, clothing, school supplies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Newburg Middle School is helping students and families beyond the classroom. The Newburg Closet was donated last year and is run by the school's Youth Service Center. The closet offers food, clothing and school supplies to students and families in need. "We use this as a...
Comments / 0