Gov. Gavin Newsom has some catching up to do. On Thursday, the governor returned to California after three days in New York City spent touting his administration’s climate policy achievements and coming up with novel insults for his critics and political opponents. On his desk: a stack of roughly 650 bills awaiting his signature or veto before a constitutionally-mandated Sept. 30 deadline.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO