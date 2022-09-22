Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
Canisteo-Greenwood races out to 40-0 lead to down Wellsville in 8-man football (Steve Harrison photo gallery)
The Canisteo-Greenwood football team scored touchdowns the first three offensive series and had a 40-0 halftime lead over Wellsville. A running clock in the second half would speed up the finish and neither team scored. The game was played in Canisteo where Wellsville fell in a playoff game last season....
wellsvillesun.com
Girls soccer: Fillmore improves to 8-0; Wellsville falls to Bath, 8-0; GV/Belfast down Friendship/Scio
ALLEGANY — Two of Western New York’s girls soccer titans traveled along a collision course of supremacy that wound up meeting its intersection off to the west. UndefeatedFillmore went toe-to-toe with the Allegany-Limestone Gators — one of the very best programs in Section VI during the fall season.
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville volleyball picks up fifth win over GV/Belfast
BELMONT — A masterful and dominant start to their game over the road gave the Wellsville Lady Lions a big boost going forward on Thursday, as they were able to roll towards victory in three straight sets over host Genesee Valley/Belfast to gather their fifth win in the first six games by a 25-9, 25-13, 25-13 count.
wellsvillesun.com
Katherine J. Vaughn, 89, Wellsville
Katherine J. Vaughn, 89, of 3052 Madison Hill Road, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Jones Memorial Hospital. She was born in Jacksonville, FL. on September 9, 1933 the daughter of the late Frederick and Pauline (Wimberly) Buttner Sr. On March 16, 1956 in Jacksonville, FL she married Ralph E. Vaughn Sr. who survives.
wellsvillesun.com
2nd Annual Alfred State Open a success
The Alfred Open championship team of Timothy O’Tool, Eric Buchnowski, Ken Strell, Travis Benson. The foursome shot a 62. Seventeen teams competed at the 2nd Annual Alfred State Open organized by the Class of 1978 at the Springville Country Club (Springville, NY). The team of Timothy O’Tool, Eric Buchnowski, Ken Strell, and Travis Benson took home the team honors with a score of 62.
wellsvillesun.com
Bruce D. Guinnip, 73, Scio
Bruce D. Guinnip, 73, of 5936 Fish Road died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He was born September 27, 1948 in Wellsville, the son of the late Glenn and Norma (Lanphear) Guinnip. On August 20, 1977 in Scio he married Dorothy “Dotsie” Wyckoff who predeceased him on November 20, 2014.
wellsvillesun.com
This Saturday: Antlers & Angler’s Fall Fest is free family fun in Belfast NY
Armstrong is hosting their 3rd annual Antlers & Angler’s Fall Fest on Saturday, October 1. This event is being held at the Armstrong facility in Belfast, NY, 6661 NY Route-305, Belfast, NY. There will be fun for all, with activities and entertainment all day long! This year’s festival will...
wellsvillesun.com
This weekend in Allegany County: Willing Fall Fest, The Little Gem, and RAM comes to Belmont
Festivals, art showcases, and a free medical and dental clinic. Looking for something to do this weekend? Don’t forget the Willing Fall Fest is ideal for kids and families, and its FREE. The Little Gem will be holding an open-house on Saturday September 24th, this is a must see...
wellsvillesun.com
Dear Wellsville NY: Stay great, stay safe, and stay strong
A letter from long time resident Mike Howell to his community:. There have been many great people who have made this southwestern NY village what it is today . The ambiance of history, today with yesterday, blends together like that of a Currier and Ives painting. The far end of...
Missing kayaker found early Thursday morning in Concord
Erie County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in responding to the call of a missing kayaker in the Town of Concord late Wednesday night. Read more here:
wellsvillesun.com
Weekend news roundup: Crime, Walgreens, and disciplinary actions
After investigating a dog complaint in the Town of Amity September 5th, Amity-based state police report the arrest of Paul W. Cleveland, 52, of Belmont. He was charged with five counts of torture/injure/not feeding an animal as well as five counts of neglect of an impounded animal. A court appearance is pending.
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged in JCC Taser Incident
An Olean man was charged Friday in connection with the Sept. 9 lockdown and evacuation of the Cattaraugus Campus of JCC. Olean Police charged 34-year-old James M. Hovey with Menacing after allegedly stalking the Jamestown Community College campus with a Taser. Hovey was arraigned and transported to the Cattaraugus County...
Canisteo restaurant permanently closing
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
wellsvillesun.com
Frost Advisory for Allegany and Cattaraugus County
FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT. * WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s, especially in the. valleys, will result in frost formation. * WHERE…Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. * WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Saturday. *...
stepoutbuffalo.com
8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive
Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
wellsvillesun.com
New weekly sale at Giant Food Mart in Cuba and Wellsville!
Www.GiantFoodMart.com has coupons, meal plans, and job applications!
Fire crews respond to structure fire in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Numerous fire departments responded to the scene of a working structure fire in Horseheads on Thursday. The fire occurred at a home on Kiser Road, just off of Lattabrook Road east of the village, sometime before 7 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the side of the house and […]
nyspnews.com
East Aurora woman arrested for DWI
On September 19, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Lindsay A. Wittman., 38, of East Aurora, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the town of Aurora arrested Wittman. During the interview Wittman was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Wittman had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was transported to SP Elma for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Wittman was released with appearance tickets for the town of Aurora court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested on Terroristic Threats Warrant
A Bradford Man was arrested on a bench warrant for terroristic threats. City Police arrested 38-year-old Patrick Carpenter Wednesday afternoon on Tarport Drive behind the Holiday Inn Express. Carpenter was wanted for failure to appear in response to terroristic threats charges. The charges stem from an incident in January when...
wellsvillesun.com
The race for Pennsylvania Governor is coming to Potter County on September 28
Larry’s Sport Center in Galeton will host Doug Mastriano. Mastriano is the Republican nominee in a heated race against current Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Doug retired as a Colonel in November 2017, after 30 years of active-duty service. He’s dedicated his life to fighting for freedom, defending our families, and serving the people of this exceptional nation.
