Wellsville, NY

wellsvillesun.com

Wellsville volleyball picks up fifth win over GV/Belfast

BELMONT — A masterful and dominant start to their game over the road gave the Wellsville Lady Lions a big boost going forward on Thursday, as they were able to roll towards victory in three straight sets over host Genesee Valley/Belfast to gather their fifth win in the first six games by a 25-9, 25-13, 25-13 count.
WELLSVILLE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Katherine J. Vaughn, 89, Wellsville

Katherine J. Vaughn, 89, of 3052 Madison Hill Road, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Jones Memorial Hospital. She was born in Jacksonville, FL. on September 9, 1933 the daughter of the late Frederick and Pauline (Wimberly) Buttner Sr. On March 16, 1956 in Jacksonville, FL she married Ralph E. Vaughn Sr. who survives.
WELLSVILLE, NY
City
Fillmore, NY
City
Wellsville, NY
Wellsville, NY
Sports
City
Hinsdale, NY
City
Belfast, NY
wellsvillesun.com

2nd Annual Alfred State Open a success

The Alfred Open championship team of Timothy O’Tool, Eric Buchnowski, Ken Strell, Travis Benson. The foursome shot a 62. Seventeen teams competed at the 2nd Annual Alfred State Open organized by the Class of 1978 at the Springville Country Club (Springville, NY). The team of Timothy O’Tool, Eric Buchnowski, Ken Strell, and Travis Benson took home the team honors with a score of 62.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Bruce D. Guinnip, 73, Scio

Bruce D. Guinnip, 73, of 5936 Fish Road died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He was born September 27, 1948 in Wellsville, the son of the late Glenn and Norma (Lanphear) Guinnip. On August 20, 1977 in Scio he married Dorothy “Dotsie” Wyckoff who predeceased him on November 20, 2014.
SCIO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Dear Wellsville NY: Stay great, stay safe, and stay strong

A letter from long time resident Mike Howell to his community:. There have been many great people who have made this southwestern NY village what it is today . The ambiance of history, today with yesterday, blends together like that of a Currier and Ives painting. The far end of...
WELLSVILLE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Weekend news roundup: Crime, Walgreens, and disciplinary actions

After investigating a dog complaint in the Town of Amity September 5th, Amity-based state police report the arrest of Paul W. Cleveland, 52, of Belmont. He was charged with five counts of torture/injure/not feeding an animal as well as five counts of neglect of an impounded animal. A court appearance is pending.
WELLSVILLE, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Charged in JCC Taser Incident

An Olean man was charged Friday in connection with the Sept. 9 lockdown and evacuation of the Cattaraugus Campus of JCC. Olean Police charged 34-year-old James M. Hovey with Menacing after allegedly stalking the Jamestown Community College campus with a Taser. Hovey was arraigned and transported to the Cattaraugus County...
OLEAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Canisteo restaurant permanently closing

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
CANISTEO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Frost Advisory for Allegany and Cattaraugus County

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT. * WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s, especially in the. valleys, will result in frost formation. * WHERE…Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. * WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Saturday. *...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive

Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
MEDINA, NY
WETM 18 News

Fire crews respond to structure fire in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Numerous fire departments responded to the scene of a working structure fire in Horseheads on Thursday. The fire occurred at a home on Kiser Road, just off of Lattabrook Road east of the village, sometime before 7 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the side of the house and […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
nyspnews.com

East Aurora woman arrested for DWI

On September 19, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Lindsay A. Wittman., 38, of East Aurora, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the town of Aurora arrested Wittman. During the interview Wittman was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Wittman had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was transported to SP Elma for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Wittman was released with appearance tickets for the town of Aurora court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
EAST AURORA, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Arrested on Terroristic Threats Warrant

A Bradford Man was arrested on a bench warrant for terroristic threats. City Police arrested 38-year-old Patrick Carpenter Wednesday afternoon on Tarport Drive behind the Holiday Inn Express. Carpenter was wanted for failure to appear in response to terroristic threats charges. The charges stem from an incident in January when...
BRADFORD, PA
wellsvillesun.com

The race for Pennsylvania Governor is coming to Potter County on September 28

Larry’s Sport Center in Galeton will host Doug Mastriano. Mastriano is the Republican nominee in a heated race against current Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Doug retired as a Colonel in November 2017, after 30 years of active-duty service. He’s dedicated his life to fighting for freedom, defending our families, and serving the people of this exceptional nation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

