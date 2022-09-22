Read full article on original website
A Netflix-themed pub is opening in Melbourne for one week only
In the age of streaming, it really shouldn’t be surprising that a Netflix-themed pub is opening in Melbourne. The Who’s Watch Inn (get it? get it?) is taking over Carlton’s Clyde Hotel from Wednesday, September 28th to Sunday, October 2nd, transforming an iconic Melbourne pub into a treasure trove of Netflix memorabilia.
Kyle Sandilands calls G Flip and The Temper Trap “clowns”
Kyle Sandilands has called G Flip and The Temper Trap clowns during a live show this morning while weighing in on their halftime performance at the AFL grand final. During the segment on the Kyle and Jackie O show, the hosts were unpacking the halftime show at the AFL grand final which took place over the weekend. The performance featured Robbie Williams, Delta Goodrem, G-Flip, Katie Noonan, Ngairre, Goanna, Tasman Keith, The Temper Trap and Mike Brady. The lineup was largely considered one of the most progressive and diverse that the sport has ever seen.
Kanye West compares Queen Elizabeth II and Kim Kardashian: ‘ I lost my Queen too’
Say what you want about Kanye West, but his social media activity is always interesting. The rapper just made an Instagram Story for the ages, comparing Kim Kardashian with the late Queen Elizabeth II. After months of poor health, Queen Elizabeth II finally died earlier this month aged 96. Tributes...
Brad Pitt launched ‘genderless skincare.’ The internet launched the roasts.
$500 AUD serums and ‘no conservatives’: Brad Pitt and his ‘genderless skincare’ brand Le Domaine are being roasted by the internet. Brad Pitt is in his Gwyneth Paltrow era. Yesterday, the actor launched his ‘genderless skincare’ line, Le Domaine, because that is exactly what the world needs right now: another celebrity skincare line which sells serums for hundreds of dollars. Naturally, it went as well as one would expect – meaning, the internet launched their own roasts.
