ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailyutahchronicle.com

Utah Volleyball Splits Matches For Pac-12 Opening Weekend

The University of Utah volleyball team competed in their first Pac-12 matches of the year over this past weekend, facing off against the Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday and Saturday, respectively. Here’s how the weekend went down. In the opening set, the Buffaloes and Utes traded...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

Utah Football Dismantles Flailing ASU in Tempe

The University of Utah football team picked up a dominant win over Arizona State on Saturday night, moving them to 1-0 in Pac-12 play on the young season. The Sun Devils are in turmoil after firing head coach Herm Edwards last week, and the Utes took advantage of a team in flux with a complete dismantling of ASU, 31-13.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy