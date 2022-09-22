ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

orangecoast.com

Charred Beet Salad from Rum Social

Beets accompanied by smoked yogurt, mustard frill, citrus, cucumber, and avocado. The item is one of many new additions to the dinner menu. Check out our review at Main Course: Rum Social in Laguna Beach.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach September 30 through October 02

Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 and fans can expect another thrilling event with world-class aviation, stunning aerobatics, engaging exhibits, a high-speed boat race around Catalina Island and so much more. This year’s airshow will be headlined by the prestigious U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds which are commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
sandytoesandpopsicles.com

Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House

Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
younghollywood.com

The Most Hype-Worthy Musical Artists Coming to L.A. This Fall!

( © Pedro Gomes/Redferns via Getty Images) As we’ve already recently mentioned, there is no shortage of great new music this Fall. Fortunately, with new music dropping, it only makes sense that L.A. has an impressive line-up of concerts happening within the coming months. To help you keep track of all the great artists coming to town, here’s our list of the hottest artists performing in L.A. this Fall!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Irvine, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Irvine, CA
Irvine, CA
Society
KTLA

Iconic L.A. hot dog stand reopens in West Hollywood

Tail O’ The Pup opened its doors in 1946 on La Cienega and Beverly Blvd in West Hollywood. This hot dog stand quickly became an iconic spot and was beloved by Angelinos, celebrities and tourists. They reopened their doors on the corner of Santa Monica and La Cienega Blvd. Co-founder of the 1933 Group, Dmitri […]
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
idesignarch.com

Modern Oceanfront Luxury Home with Timeless Appeal

This contemporary coastal home in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California enjoys breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Geoff Sumich Design and Nicholson Companies collaborated on the project that offers all the bells and whistles. The home has 8,310 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths and 2 powder rooms. A neutral color palette with modern contemporary furniture provide a fresh luxurious feel.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA

Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
TEMECULA, CA
atomic-ranch.com

Finding and Renovating a Fullerton Forever Home

Hard work, creative visions and clever strategies turn a remodeling nightmare into a Mid Century Modern dream. As they embark on their adventures in house hunting, many people aren’t sure where to look for their Mid Century Modern dream home. But that wasn’t the case with Susan Schroeter and...
FULLERTON, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
coastreportonline.com

Saturday shows return to the OCC Planetarium

The Orange Coast College Planetarium is bringing back its Saturday shows starting Sept. 24. There are four different shows to choose from, each an hour long starting at 1 p.m. and the last showing starting at 4 p.m. They feature different topics from the earth’s dynamic ecosystems, solar systems, and...
ORANGE, CA
AOL Corp

The 21 Best Halloween Events in Los Angeles, from Drive-Throughs to Haunted Houses

Halloween is just around the corner, and Los Angeles is ready to bring on the spooky festivities. Sure, you could spend Fright Night streaming scary movies or organizing Halloween activities for the kids at home, but we recommend checking out one (or more!) of the many fun things to do out on the town. Whether you’re looking for a terrifying haunted house, a family-friendly jack-o-lantern display or a drive-through scream fest, we’ve got you covered with the best Halloween events in Los Angeles for 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico

Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico. It has been days since a 29-year-old Long Beach man was laid to rest. But there is no rest for Maurice Colburt's grieving family as they continue to seek answers and closure from his mysterious death. According to family, Colburt died unexpectedly during a Labor Day weekend trip to Rosarito, Mexico with his friends.
LONG BEACH, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

28 Best & Fun Things to Do in San Clemente (CA)

Looking for the best and fun things to do in San Clemente, CA? There are quite some fun places to visit in this city. San Clemente is a city along the coast in Orange County, about sixty minutes from Hollywood Land in California, United States. San Clemente had a population...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
irvineweekly.com

Coca-Cola Co. Celebrates New Office Space In Irvine

While Irvine’s technology sector is well-represented, Coca-Cola will now be part of the local innovation pool representing the food and beverage sector with a newly announced office space. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Coca-Cola Company celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by company executives, and state and local leaders for...
IRVINE, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?

Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in West Covina, CA

Are you looking for a place to dine out in West Covina, California with the people who mean the most to you? Below you’ll find the top 15 Best Restaurants in West Covina. Off from work and want to grab a quick bite at lunchtime? Panera bread is the perfect place for you. The Panera Bread crew offers you exceptional service throughout the day in a very welcoming atmosphere. Their Chipotle chicken and bacon flatbread pizza is the best serving for your dinner cravings.
WEST COVINA, CA

