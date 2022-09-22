Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
orangecoast.com
Charred Beet Salad from Rum Social
Beets accompanied by smoked yogurt, mustard frill, citrus, cucumber, and avocado. The item is one of many new additions to the dinner menu. Check out our review at Main Course: Rum Social in Laguna Beach.
oc-breeze.com
Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach September 30 through October 02
Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 and fans can expect another thrilling event with world-class aviation, stunning aerobatics, engaging exhibits, a high-speed boat race around Catalina Island and so much more. This year’s airshow will be headlined by the prestigious U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds which are commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House
Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
younghollywood.com
The Most Hype-Worthy Musical Artists Coming to L.A. This Fall!
( © Pedro Gomes/Redferns via Getty Images) As we’ve already recently mentioned, there is no shortage of great new music this Fall. Fortunately, with new music dropping, it only makes sense that L.A. has an impressive line-up of concerts happening within the coming months. To help you keep track of all the great artists coming to town, here’s our list of the hottest artists performing in L.A. this Fall!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iconic L.A. hot dog stand reopens in West Hollywood
Tail O’ The Pup opened its doors in 1946 on La Cienega and Beverly Blvd in West Hollywood. This hot dog stand quickly became an iconic spot and was beloved by Angelinos, celebrities and tourists. They reopened their doors on the corner of Santa Monica and La Cienega Blvd. Co-founder of the 1933 Group, Dmitri […]
idesignarch.com
Modern Oceanfront Luxury Home with Timeless Appeal
This contemporary coastal home in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California enjoys breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Geoff Sumich Design and Nicholson Companies collaborated on the project that offers all the bells and whistles. The home has 8,310 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths and 2 powder rooms. A neutral color palette with modern contemporary furniture provide a fresh luxurious feel.
SoCal will be hotter on Monday as heat warnings kick off work week
It was a hot day in Southern California on Sunday and the start of the work week is going to be even hotter.
Panoringan: Trending in Huntington Beach – Five New Restaurants (and One Remodel) Are Making Waves
Visitors often believe beaches are synonymous with summer, but O.C. cities like Huntington Beach are year-round destinations thanks to temperate coastal weather and annual events including the Pacific Airshow. Recently this beach community has upped the ante for local dining. A pandemic may have influenced a need for additional al...
IN THIS ARTICLE
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA
Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
San Bernardino pumpkin patch rated best in California, according to Yelp
Pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween décor and the hopes of slightly cooler weather can only mean one thing; the fall season has started in California. While some break out their fall wardrobe and pumpkin-scented candles in August, there is one seasonal tradition Californians have to wait a bit longer to indulge in – picking the perfect […]
newsantaana.com
Nearly 5,000 packed Mile Square Park for O.C.’s Sunset Classic Car Show and Concert
A crowd of nearly 5,000 people packed Mile Square Park on Saturday, September 17, to celebrate the second annual Sunset Classic Car Show and Concert. “It’s great to bring our community together for an end-of-summer celebration with beautiful classic cars, delicious food, and great music,” said Supervisor Andrew Do, who organized the free community event.
atomic-ranch.com
Finding and Renovating a Fullerton Forever Home
Hard work, creative visions and clever strategies turn a remodeling nightmare into a Mid Century Modern dream. As they embark on their adventures in house hunting, many people aren’t sure where to look for their Mid Century Modern dream home. But that wasn’t the case with Susan Schroeter and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coastreportonline.com
Saturday shows return to the OCC Planetarium
The Orange Coast College Planetarium is bringing back its Saturday shows starting Sept. 24. There are four different shows to choose from, each an hour long starting at 1 p.m. and the last showing starting at 4 p.m. They feature different topics from the earth’s dynamic ecosystems, solar systems, and...
AOL Corp
The 21 Best Halloween Events in Los Angeles, from Drive-Throughs to Haunted Houses
Halloween is just around the corner, and Los Angeles is ready to bring on the spooky festivities. Sure, you could spend Fright Night streaming scary movies or organizing Halloween activities for the kids at home, but we recommend checking out one (or more!) of the many fun things to do out on the town. Whether you’re looking for a terrifying haunted house, a family-friendly jack-o-lantern display or a drive-through scream fest, we’ve got you covered with the best Halloween events in Los Angeles for 2022.
foxla.com
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico. It has been days since a 29-year-old Long Beach man was laid to rest. But there is no rest for Maurice Colburt's grieving family as they continue to seek answers and closure from his mysterious death. According to family, Colburt died unexpectedly during a Labor Day weekend trip to Rosarito, Mexico with his friends.
thetouristchecklist.com
28 Best & Fun Things to Do in San Clemente (CA)
Looking for the best and fun things to do in San Clemente, CA? There are quite some fun places to visit in this city. San Clemente is a city along the coast in Orange County, about sixty minutes from Hollywood Land in California, United States. San Clemente had a population...
irvineweekly.com
Coca-Cola Co. Celebrates New Office Space In Irvine
While Irvine’s technology sector is well-represented, Coca-Cola will now be part of the local innovation pool representing the food and beverage sector with a newly announced office space. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Coca-Cola Company celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by company executives, and state and local leaders for...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In California
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?
Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in West Covina, CA
Are you looking for a place to dine out in West Covina, California with the people who mean the most to you? Below you’ll find the top 15 Best Restaurants in West Covina. Off from work and want to grab a quick bite at lunchtime? Panera bread is the perfect place for you. The Panera Bread crew offers you exceptional service throughout the day in a very welcoming atmosphere. Their Chipotle chicken and bacon flatbread pizza is the best serving for your dinner cravings.
Comments / 1