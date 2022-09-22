Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Allie Torto: A Self-Made Vocal SensationColin Munro WoodBroome County, NY
Key OK Given to New EntityGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest PotholeTravel MavenArchbald, PA
Binghamton Porchfest 2022 Was A Smash Hit With Huge Crowds Mingling Among the Performances.Colin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
OCCT temporarily suspends Late Nite
For two weekends straight, Off Campus College Transport’s (OCCT) Late Nite service has been canceled. Late Nite bus routes run to and from campus on Friday and Saturday nights — frequently used by students to return from Downtown Binghamton or the West Side. But on Sept. 9, the first night of the LUMA festival, the service was suspended after students forced open closed doors on an OCCT bus.
susqcoindy.com
Susquehanna County economic development board begins to develop workplan
Members of the Susquehanna County Economic Development Advisory Board, along with the Progess Authority and county commissioners outlined a strategic plan in a day-long session last Thursday. The session was led by former Three Rivers Development Corporation master planner Jack Benjamin who guided Corning, NY, through rebuilding after devastating flooding...
Jeptha Hughes: The man who put the Hughes in Hughesville
Hughesville, Pa. — In the southeastern position of Lycoming County is the borough of Hughesville, which was incorporated in 1852. However, the borough’s history begins decades before that with the purchase of the land in 1816 from a farmer named John Heap. He sold the property to Jeptha Hughes. “(Jeptha Hughes) soon…laid out a town. It first took the name ‘Hughesburg’,” a writer said in the “History of Lycoming County”...
susqcoindy.com
Ash Trees & Broadband: Key topics at Claverack meeting
After two years of conducting their annual meeting virtually, staff and board members of Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative were happy to deliver reports on a variety of topics in person at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds in Meshoppen Township. The Wednesday, Aug. 31 gathering of hundreds of co-op members under a large white tent represented a move from Elk Lake High School and, previously, the Wysox Fire Company grounds.
Frustrations flow from Hanover Township water main break
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From laundry mishaps to early school dismissals, it’s been one problem after the other for people in Hanover Township. Wednesday night, crews were still busy working on repairing the water main break along the Sans Souci Parkway. Water flowed along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township like a […]
NewsChannel 36
Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
NewsChannel 36
Leader of the Pack Corporate Challenge returns to the Southern Tier
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - In light of Hunger Action Month, businesses went head-to-head at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier Friday morning to help kids get the meals they need this fall. Ten of the food bank's corporate sponsors went head-to-head this week to see who could pack food...
Court throws out Binghamton Plaza bankruptcy petition
Mayor Jared Kraham announced that yesterday a U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge dismissed the bankruptcy filing of New Jersey-based Galesi Realty on behalf of its Binghamton Plaza LLC.
Look Back: Murder trial lasted 17 days in 1953
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County prosecutors made several typographical errors in typing up the arrest warrant, in this case four warrants, for Jonah Roberts, who was charged with killing his wife Mary on June 10, 1952. When Roberts was brought before a Luzerne County...
Fresh Food Faceoff preview
Some of the best chefs in town are preparing to show off what can be done with ingredients grown here in Greater Binghamton.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton's German Club Holds Annual Oktoberfest
For over a hundred years, popular German festival Oktoberfest has found a home in Binghamton. For just 8 dollars, attendees enjoyed a host of German beer and cuisine. A local choir and live band were also featured. After years of pandemic restrictions, organizers said this year's event marked a return...
Man killed in Scranton housefire now identified
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Firefighters are investigating a deadly fire in the city. The Scranton fire Department said they were dispatched for a reported house fire on the 500 block of North Main Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Saturday. Scranton Fire Officials confirm one person had died. Another person was injured but […]
George Banks shootings: 40 years later
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — September 25th, 1982. A date that will forever be a part of Luzerne County history. "It's something that put Wilkes-Barre on that map. That was not something they wanted on the map," said former chief detective Jim Zardecki. It's been 40 years since George Banks, a...
Endicott May Install License Plate Readers at Village Entrances
Several license plate readers could be put in place at various spots in the village of Endicott to assist law enforcement agencies. Mayor Linda Jackson said police chief Patrick Garey has been working with a company to develop a proposal that would include plate readers and cameras. Speaking on WNBF...
18 Sports Live with Elmira legend Dana Carpenter
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports spoke with one of the greatest football players ever from Elmira. Friday night, Elmira High School re-dedicated its new sports complex to Thomas J. Hurley and named the field after legendary coach, Dick Senko. Longtime friend and colleague, Dana Carpenter, spoke with 18 Sports live from the new venue […]
Empty the shelters – reduced animal adoption fees
The Broome County Humane Society is participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters campaign which will run October 1st through 8th.
Furniture industry facing post-pandemic hiccup
FORTY FORT, Pa. — It's standing room only inside Kurlancheek's showroom in, unless you take one of the many seats filling up the space. "My store is 6500 square feet. Most stores are 20 to 60,000 square feet," said Ronnie Kurlancheek, president. Right now, it's 15 percent more full...
WETM
Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
Cheapest holiday flights from local airports
NEW YORK (WETM) – It’s the time of year to start thinking about the holidays. Millions of people will be taking to the skies to travel on vacations, to visit family, to just to get away. And if you’re booking a flight, one of your top concerns will be airfares. To create this survey of […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell Handles Chenango Forks in Battle of State Champions
The Maine-Endwell Spartans took down Chenango Forks on the road 33-21 in a battle of defending state champions. The Spartans went up 21-0 before a Blue Devil comeback, however, a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second half gave M-E the win.
