ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

OCCT temporarily suspends Late Nite

For two weekends straight, Off Campus College Transport’s (OCCT) Late Nite service has been canceled. Late Nite bus routes run to and from campus on Friday and Saturday nights — frequently used by students to return from Downtown Binghamton or the West Side. But on Sept. 9, the first night of the LUMA festival, the service was suspended after students forced open closed doors on an OCCT bus.
BINGHAMTON, NY
susqcoindy.com

Susquehanna County economic development board begins to develop workplan

Members of the Susquehanna County Economic Development Advisory Board, along with the Progess Authority and county commissioners outlined a strategic plan in a day-long session last Thursday. The session was led by former Three Rivers Development Corporation master planner Jack Benjamin who guided Corning, NY, through rebuilding after devastating flooding...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Jeptha Hughes: The man who put the Hughes in Hughesville

Hughesville, Pa. — In the southeastern position of Lycoming County is the borough of Hughesville, which was incorporated in 1852. However, the borough’s history begins decades before that with the purchase of the land in 1816 from a farmer named John Heap. He sold the property to Jeptha Hughes. “(Jeptha Hughes) soon…laid out a town. It first took the name ‘Hughesburg’,” a writer said in the “History of Lycoming County”...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
susqcoindy.com

Ash Trees & Broadband: Key topics at Claverack meeting

After two years of conducting their annual meeting virtually, staff and board members of Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative were happy to deliver reports on a variety of topics in person at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds in Meshoppen Township. The Wednesday, Aug. 31 gathering of hundreds of co-op members under a large white tent represented a move from Elk Lake High School and, previously, the Wysox Fire Company grounds.
CLAVERACK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Montrose, PA
Montrose, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WBRE

Frustrations flow from Hanover Township water main break

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From laundry mishaps to early school dismissals, it’s been one problem after the other for people in Hanover Township. Wednesday night, crews were still busy working on repairing the water main break along the Sans Souci Parkway. Water flowed along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township like a […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
NewsChannel 36

Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
NEWFIELD, NY
NewsChannel 36

Leader of the Pack Corporate Challenge returns to the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - In light of Hunger Action Month, businesses went head-to-head at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier Friday morning to help kids get the meals they need this fall. Ten of the food bank's corporate sponsors went head-to-head this week to see who could pack food...
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Jordan
Times Leader

Look Back: Murder trial lasted 17 days in 1953

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County prosecutors made several typographical errors in typing up the arrest warrant, in this case four warrants, for Jonah Roberts, who was charged with killing his wife Mary on June 10, 1952. When Roberts was brought before a Luzerne County...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton's German Club Holds Annual Oktoberfest

For over a hundred years, popular German festival Oktoberfest has found a home in Binghamton. For just 8 dollars, attendees enjoyed a host of German beer and cuisine. A local choir and live band were also featured. After years of pandemic restrictions, organizers said this year's event marked a return...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WBRE

Man killed in Scranton housefire now identified

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Firefighters are investigating a deadly fire in the city. The Scranton fire Department said they were dispatched for a reported house fire on the 500 block of North Main Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Saturday. Scranton Fire Officials confirm one person had died. Another person was injured but […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serving Trays#School Board#Linus K12#Linus High School#Retirement#Powers#Social Studies
Newswatch 16

George Banks shootings: 40 years later

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — September 25th, 1982. A date that will forever be a part of Luzerne County history. "It's something that put Wilkes-Barre on that map. That was not something they wanted on the map," said former chief detective Jim Zardecki. It's been 40 years since George Banks, a...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Live with Elmira legend Dana Carpenter

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports spoke with one of the greatest football players ever from Elmira. Friday night, Elmira High School re-dedicated its new sports complex to Thomas J. Hurley and named the field after legendary coach, Dick Senko. Longtime friend and colleague, Dana Carpenter, spoke with 18 Sports live from the new venue […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Newswatch 16

Furniture industry facing post-pandemic hiccup

FORTY FORT, Pa. — It's standing room only inside Kurlancheek's showroom in, unless you take one of the many seats filling up the space. "My store is 6500 square feet. Most stores are 20 to 60,000 square feet," said Ronnie Kurlancheek, president. Right now, it's 15 percent more full...
FORTY FORT, PA
WETM

Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Cheapest holiday flights from local airports

NEW YORK (WETM) – It’s the time of year to start thinking about the holidays. Millions of people will be taking to the skies to travel on vacations, to visit family, to just to get away. And if you’re booking a flight, one of your top concerns will be airfares. To create this survey of […]
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy