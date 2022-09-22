Read full article on original website
NYS designed the disastrous Chenango St. arch
NewsChannel 34 has learned that the failed Chenango Street arch that has cut Binghamton's Northside in two, was designed by New York State.
Police: Man killed in Windsor construction accident
Police say a 57-year-old man from Hillside was killed.
Frustrations flow from Hanover Township water main break
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From laundry mishaps to early school dismissals, it’s been one problem after the other for people in Hanover Township. Wednesday night, crews were still busy working on repairing the water main break along the Sans Souci Parkway. Water flowed along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township like a […]
Fire-Damaged Binghamton House Torn Down 228 Days After Blaze
A structure in a residential Binghamton neighborhood that was heavily damaged by fire last winter has finally been demolished. The burnt-out remains of the two-family house at 44 Lake Avenue in the First Ward had been an eyesore and what some called an "attractive nuisance" for more than seven months.
Sewer line break opens hole in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — The water company was dealing with a broken 18-inch sewer line in Dunmore. A large hole opened at the intersection of Poplar Street and Quincy Avenue. The intersection had to be closed to traffic. PA American Water says a contractor came and make repairs. Want to...
Multi-colored fence at center of neighborhood dispute
CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fence painted in the colors of the rainbow has led to controversy in a Luzerne County community. That controversy is unfolding in Conyngham. What started as a neighborhood dispute is now ramping up. The fence was put up to try to head off future problems between two neighbors. […]
Man dead after fire in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is dead after flames broke out at a home in Scranton Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to the 500 block of North Main Avenue in the city's west side. Heavy fire and smoke were visible when crews arrived on the scene. Officials say a...
City of Binghamton Issues Lockdown Warnings to Four Properties
At a press conference on Wednesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that the City had issued lockdown warning letters to four properties in Binghamton. Under the City's new lockdown law, the letters inform the building owners that their properties have been deemed a public nuisance, and gives them 30 days to submit a corrective action plan before the City files a complaint with the City Court to temporarily close the premises. Anyone using the property following the temporary closing of the premises would be subject to arrest.
Elmira Pizza Hut tentatively scheduled to open in November
The Daland Corporation, franchisee of the Elmira location, told 18 News that the Pizza Hut in the former Tops Plaza is tentatively scheduled to open in mid-November 2022.
Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
Two robberies, two counties, one suspect
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Township Police Department report that the suspect from Friday’s robbery of the Keystone Community Bank in Monroe County is the same suspect from Friday’s robbery of the FNCB Bank in Plains Township. According to police, the suspect entered the Keystone Community Bank at 11:43 a.m. Friday. The […]
Drug task force auctions off seized vehicles in Monroe County
CRESCO, Pa. — A red Mercedes and a dump truck were just a couple of the vehicles auctioned off at Auto in Motion in Cresco. More than 10 cars, most of which were seized by the Monroe County Drug Task Force, were sold to the highest bidder. Collin Waas...
Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
Man allegedly stole vehicle back after ATV engine ‘blows’
Bradford County, Pa. — A 24-year-old Drums resident allegedly threatened a man and his family if a vehicle was not returned to him. The man was scared when Pedro Luis Martinez showed up at his home near the 30000 block of Route 187 in Rome and demanded keys to the vehicle. Two days before the May 25 theft was reported, Martinez agreed to exchange the car for an ATV, according...
Leader of the Pack Corporate Challenge returns to the Southern Tier
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - In light of Hunger Action Month, businesses went head-to-head at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier Friday morning to help kids get the meals they need this fall. Ten of the food bank's corporate sponsors went head-to-head this week to see who could pack food...
Veteran real estate tax exemptions approved
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Commissioners have approved two county real estate tax exemptions for disabled, non-wartime, veterans. Previously only fully-disabled wartime veterans were eligible for these exemptions because of the verbiage in Title 51 of Pennsylvania’s Military Affairs. This resulted in a lot of non-wartime veterans or their spouses having their properties […]
Police investigating possible connection between two bank robberies
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Local police are investigating a possible connection between two bank robberies. The holdups happened on Friday within hours of each other in two counties. “It’s actually scary that it happened so close to home,” said Ed Hennigan, an Exeter resident. Two bank robberies in two counties. The Plains Township Police […]
Towanda man charged with breaking into Athens business
ATHENS TWP, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man was arrested after police say he was found to have broken into a business in Athens Township Wednesday night. According to the criminal complaint, 18-year-old Zayne McCarthy broke into New World Tobacco at 2368 Elmira St., Athens Township on Wednesday, Sept. 21, around 11:20 p.m. Athens Township […]
Horseheads Walmart to lose paper bags next month
The Chemung County store said it will soon stop selling paper bags altogether.
Pittston man sentenced for setting fire to own condemned house
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Pittston was sentenced up to 10 years in state prison for setting his condemned house on fire in October 2021. Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Joseph William Policare Sr., 57, to four-to-10 years in state prison on a charge of arson. Policare pled guilty to the charge but mentally ill on June 23.
