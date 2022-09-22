Read full article on original website
Jeptha Hughes: The man who put the Hughes in Hughesville
Hughesville, Pa. — In the southeastern position of Lycoming County is the borough of Hughesville, which was incorporated in 1852. However, the borough’s history begins decades before that with the purchase of the land in 1816 from a farmer named John Heap. He sold the property to Jeptha Hughes. “(Jeptha Hughes) soon…laid out a town. It first took the name ‘Hughesburg’,” a writer said in the “History of Lycoming County”...
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 9-26
Travels in Monroe county could be subject to delays this coming week. See PennDOT roadwork below. Monroe County, PA | According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week.
The race for Pennsylvania Governor is coming to Potter County on September 28
Larry’s Sport Center in Galeton will host Doug Mastriano. Mastriano is the Republican nominee in a heated race against current Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Doug retired as a Colonel in November 2017, after 30 years of active-duty service. He’s dedicated his life to fighting for freedom, defending our families, and serving the people of this exceptional nation.
Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties
A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
Fall Fest in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
Do you have land for sale? Coroner takes to Facebook to seek suitable property
Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner took to social media last week, looking for land that would suit a new building to house his office, a decontamination unit, garage for the county vehicles, and potential space for a forensic pathologist. According to Chuck Kiessling, Jr., he and the Lycoming County Commissioners met with UMPC officials earlier in September to discuss available land near the hospital where they could build a new facility. ...
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
Department of Aging offers bingo, food at Chemung County Fairgrounds
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging held two events today for local seniors to get outside, take home a meal and play some bingo! The Drive-in-Bingo and Drive-thru Picnic events were held today, September 23, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m at te Chemung County Fairgrounds in Horseheads. At the […]
Susquehanna County economic development board begins to develop workplan
Members of the Susquehanna County Economic Development Advisory Board, along with the Progess Authority and county commissioners outlined a strategic plan in a day-long session last Thursday. The session was led by former Three Rivers Development Corporation master planner Jack Benjamin who guided Corning, NY, through rebuilding after devastating flooding...
Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State
The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
Leader of the Pack Corporate Challenge returns to the Southern Tier
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - In light of Hunger Action Month, businesses went head-to-head at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier Friday morning to help kids get the meals they need this fall. Ten of the food bank's corporate sponsors went head-to-head this week to see who could pack food...
Bill Supporting Fair Funding for Merging Firehouses Passes Pennsylvania House
A bill supporting fair funding for merging firehouses passed the Pennsylvania House this week. On Thursday, Rep. Jerry Knowles (R-Berks/Carbon/Schuylkill) applauded unanimous House passage of his bill to ensure fire companies that choose to merge will continue to receive fair funding through the state’s Fire and EMS Grant Program.
Can The Power Company Control Your Thermostat In New York State?
As we wrap up summer and start to get ready for the cooler months, there are going to be plenty of times we're you're going to need to make some adjustments to your thermostat. Whether we get a late-season heatwave or an early winter snowstorm, this is always the time...
Pennsylvania Fishing Report – September 22, 2022
Anglers are catching walleye north and south of the causeway using crawler harnesses and stickbaits in 19 to 25 feet of water. Anglers are catching muskellunge trolling from boats north of the causeway. Anglers are catching catfish and Yellow Perch all throughout the reservoir. When fishing from the bridge of the causeway, be courteous and reel your lines in to allow boaters to pass. Be sure to use the correct navigational lights on boats between the hours of sunset and sunrise.
Pump problems contribute to drought emergency
HAZLETON, Pa. — After weeks without substantial rainfall, the Hazleton City Authority Water Department declared a drought emergency this week. Homes and businesses in 14 communities in Luzerne, Carbon, and Schuylkill counties are being told to cut water usage. The 2.5 square mile Dreck Creek Reservoir is now less...
Pennsylvania lawmakers working to tackle food insecurity
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Food insecurity is great in Pennsylvania, and with inflation, it continues to rise. While prices rise, jobs continue to pay the same, forcing families to dig deep into their budgets."We know that all of us are seeing rising prices at the grocery stores and the return to paying for school lunches is hurting the families that are just above the cutoff for federal free lunch programs," state Sen. Lindsey Williams said.One in five people in Pittsburgh is food insecure, and the problem just keeps getting worse. Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to make it easier.Just this week, Governor Tom...
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
In Pennsylvania governor’s race, Shapiro’s low-key style poses test for Dems
Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, is perhaps best known as an election denier who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. John Fetterman, the Democrat hoping to flip the state’s Senate seat, has revolutionized how campaigns use social media. And Dr. Mehmet Oz was a TV celebrity long before he launched a GOP Senate campaign.
