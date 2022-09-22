Read full article on original website
Ash Trees & Broadband: Key topics at Claverack meeting
After two years of conducting their annual meeting virtually, staff and board members of Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative were happy to deliver reports on a variety of topics in person at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds in Meshoppen Township. The Wednesday, Aug. 31 gathering of hundreds of co-op members under a large white tent represented a move from Elk Lake High School and, previously, the Wysox Fire Company grounds.
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 9-26
Travels in Monroe county could be subject to delays this coming week. See PennDOT roadwork below. Monroe County, PA | According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week.
NYS designed the disastrous Chenango St. arch
NewsChannel 34 has learned that the failed Chenango Street arch that has cut Binghamton's Northside in two, was designed by New York State.
Fate of former elementary school uncertain after board meeting
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Heated arguments broke out during Wednesday night’s Pocono Mountain School District’s Board Meeting. It was over an industrial company’s more than $8,000,000 offer to purchase a former elementary school in Tannersville. That company, Core5 LLC, is behind two controversial plans to build warehouses in Pocono Township. At the meeting, the public got […]
Frustrations flow from Hanover Township water main break
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From laundry mishaps to early school dismissals, it’s been one problem after the other for people in Hanover Township. Wednesday night, crews were still busy working on repairing the water main break along the Sans Souci Parkway. Water flowed along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township like a […]
Pump problems contribute to drought emergency
HAZLETON, Pa. — After weeks without substantial rainfall, the Hazleton City Authority Water Department declared a drought emergency this week. Homes and businesses in 14 communities in Luzerne, Carbon, and Schuylkill counties are being told to cut water usage. The 2.5 square mile Dreck Creek Reservoir is now less...
Drug task force auctions off seized vehicles in Monroe County
CRESCO, Pa. — A red Mercedes and a dump truck were just a couple of the vehicles auctioned off at Auto in Motion in Cresco. More than 10 cars, most of which were seized by the Monroe County Drug Task Force, were sold to the highest bidder. Collin Waas...
Jeptha Hughes: The man who put the Hughes in Hughesville
Hughesville, Pa. — In the southeastern position of Lycoming County is the borough of Hughesville, which was incorporated in 1852. However, the borough’s history begins decades before that with the purchase of the land in 1816 from a farmer named John Heap. He sold the property to Jeptha Hughes. “(Jeptha Hughes) soon…laid out a town. It first took the name ‘Hughesburg’,” a writer said in the “History of Lycoming County”...
79 hemp plants stolen from Bradford County field
Towanda, Pa. — A Bradford County man was charged with a felony after he admitted to stealing one hemp plant from a farm where the owner said a total of 79 plants were stolen. Nicholas Daniel Hughes, 29, of Towanda allegedly took a plant from the field on the 1100 block of Doane Hill Road, West Burlington Township. State Police accused Hughes after they discovered a hatchet and several leaves...
Two robberies, two counties, one suspect
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Township Police Department report that the suspect from Friday’s robbery of the Keystone Community Bank in Monroe County is the same suspect from Friday’s robbery of the FNCB Bank in Plains Township. According to police, the suspect entered the Keystone Community Bank at 11:43 a.m. Friday. The […]
Furniture industry facing post-pandemic hiccup
FORTY FORT, Pa. — It's standing room only inside Kurlancheek's showroom in, unless you take one of the many seats filling up the space. "My store is 6500 square feet. Most stores are 20 to 60,000 square feet," said Ronnie Kurlancheek, president. Right now, it's 15 percent more full...
Look Back: Murder trial lasted 17 days in 1953
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County prosecutors made several typographical errors in typing up the arrest warrant, in this case four warrants, for Jonah Roberts, who was charged with killing his wife Mary on June 10, 1952. When Roberts was brought before a Luzerne County...
Police: Man killed in Windsor construction accident
Police say a 57-year-old man from Hillside was killed.
Police investigating possible connection between two bank robberies
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Local police are investigating a possible connection between two bank robberies. The holdups happened on Friday within hours of each other in two counties. “It’s actually scary that it happened so close to home,” said Ed Hennigan, an Exeter resident. Two bank robberies in two counties. The Plains Township Police […]
Man killed in Scranton housefire now identified
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Firefighters are investigating a deadly fire in the city. The Scranton fire Department said they were dispatched for a reported house fire on the 500 block of North Main Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Saturday. Scranton Fire Officials confirm one person had died. Another person was injured but […]
George Banks shootings: 40 years later
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — September 25th, 1982. A date that will forever be a part of Luzerne County history. "It's something that put Wilkes-Barre on that map. That was not something they wanted on the map," said former chief detective Jim Zardecki. It's been 40 years since George Banks, a...
Towanda man charged with breaking into Athens business
ATHENS TWP, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man was arrested after police say he was found to have broken into a business in Athens Township Wednesday night. According to the criminal complaint, 18-year-old Zayne McCarthy broke into New World Tobacco at 2368 Elmira St., Athens Township on Wednesday, Sept. 21, around 11:20 p.m. Athens Township […]
WETM
Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
Pittston man sentenced for setting fire to own condemned house
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Pittston was sentenced up to 10 years in state prison for setting his condemned house on fire in October 2021. Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Joseph William Policare Sr., 57, to four-to-10 years in state prison on a charge of arson. Policare pled guilty to the charge but mentally ill on June 23.
Man allegedly stole vehicle back after ATV engine ‘blows’
Bradford County, Pa. — A 24-year-old Drums resident allegedly threatened a man and his family if a vehicle was not returned to him. The man was scared when Pedro Luis Martinez showed up at his home near the 30000 block of Route 187 in Rome and demanded keys to the vehicle. Two days before the May 25 theft was reported, Martinez agreed to exchange the car for an ATV, according...
