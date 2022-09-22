Read full article on original website
Related
Kicking off the Tour De Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Biking to overcome substance abuse, the Tour De Scranton took place in the Electric City Sunday. The charity bike ride raises money to support individuals struggling with substance use disorders. Riders began at Scranton High School and took different routes around the city. The bike ride...
Jeptha Hughes: The man who put the Hughes in Hughesville
Hughesville, Pa. — In the southeastern position of Lycoming County is the borough of Hughesville, which was incorporated in 1852. However, the borough’s history begins decades before that with the purchase of the land in 1816 from a farmer named John Heap. He sold the property to Jeptha Hughes. “(Jeptha Hughes) soon…laid out a town. It first took the name ‘Hughesburg’,” a writer said in the “History of Lycoming County”...
WETM
Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
NY Lottery winning tickets sold in Rochester, Binghamton
Winners are able to cash in their tickets up to one year from the date of the drawing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Endicott May Install License Plate Readers at Village Entrances
Several license plate readers could be put in place at various spots in the village of Endicott to assist law enforcement agencies. Mayor Linda Jackson said police chief Patrick Garey has been working with a company to develop a proposal that would include plate readers and cameras. Speaking on WNBF...
Look Back: Murder trial lasted 17 days in 1953
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County prosecutors made several typographical errors in typing up the arrest warrant, in this case four warrants, for Jonah Roberts, who was charged with killing his wife Mary on June 10, 1952. When Roberts was brought before a Luzerne County...
Man dead after fire in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is dead after flames broke out at a home in Scranton Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to the 500 block of North Main Avenue in the city's west side. Heavy fire and smoke were visible when crews arrived on the scene. Officials say a...
NewsChannel 36
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Binghamton Issues Lockdown Warnings to Four Properties
At a press conference on Wednesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that the City had issued lockdown warning letters to four properties in Binghamton. Under the City's new lockdown law, the letters inform the building owners that their properties have been deemed a public nuisance, and gives them 30 days to submit a corrective action plan before the City files a complaint with the City Court to temporarily close the premises. Anyone using the property following the temporary closing of the premises would be subject to arrest.
Cheapest holiday flights from local airports
NEW YORK (WETM) – It’s the time of year to start thinking about the holidays. Millions of people will be taking to the skies to travel on vacations, to visit family, to just to get away. And if you’re booking a flight, one of your top concerns will be airfares. To create this survey of […]
Pittston Prohibition Concert to be held Oct. 2
PITTSTON — For the second year in a row, Pittston Prohibition is back. This year, alongside national recording artist and headliner The
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton's German Club Holds Annual Oktoberfest
For over a hundred years, popular German festival Oktoberfest has found a home in Binghamton. For just 8 dollars, attendees enjoyed a host of German beer and cuisine. A local choir and live band were also featured. After years of pandemic restrictions, organizers said this year's event marked a return...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I felt fortunate to be alive,’ massacre survivor says
PLAINS TWP. — James Olson rolled up the sleeve of his sweatshirt to reveal his tattoo — “Sole Survivor ’82.”
40th anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in PA history
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU ) — Sunday marks 40 years since George Banks murdered 13 people in Luzerne County. Banks was convicted of shooting and killing seven children, five of his own, and six adults. At the time, it was one of the largest mass murders in the history of the United States and remains the […]
Search underway for bank robber in Monroe County
SWIFTWATER, Pa. — The search is on for whoever robbed a bank in the Poconos on Friday. According to police, the crook robbed the First Keystone Community Bank along Route 611 in Swiftwater around noon. Pocono Township Police are looking for the guy who robbed the bank in Monroe...
Sewer line break opens hole in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — The water company was dealing with a broken 18-inch sewer line in Dunmore. A large hole opened at the intersection of Poplar Street and Quincy Avenue. The intersection had to be closed to traffic. PA American Water says a contractor came and make repairs. Want to...
Towanda man charged with breaking into Athens business
ATHENS TWP, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man was arrested after police say he was found to have broken into a business in Athens Township Wednesday night. According to the criminal complaint, 18-year-old Zayne McCarthy broke into New World Tobacco at 2368 Elmira St., Athens Township on Wednesday, Sept. 21, around 11:20 p.m. Athens Township […]
Frustrations flow from Hanover Township water main break
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From laundry mishaps to early school dismissals, it’s been one problem after the other for people in Hanover Township. Wednesday night, crews were still busy working on repairing the water main break along the Sans Souci Parkway. Water flowed along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township like a […]
Pittston man sentenced for setting fire to own condemned house
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Pittston was sentenced up to 10 years in state prison for setting his condemned house on fire in October 2021. Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Joseph William Policare Sr., 57, to four-to-10 years in state prison on a charge of arson. Policare pled guilty to the charge but mentally ill on June 23.
Man allegedly stole vehicle back after ATV engine ‘blows’
Bradford County, Pa. — A 24-year-old Drums resident allegedly threatened a man and his family if a vehicle was not returned to him. The man was scared when Pedro Luis Martinez showed up at his home near the 30000 block of Route 187 in Rome and demanded keys to the vehicle. Two days before the May 25 theft was reported, Martinez agreed to exchange the car for an ATV, according...
Comments / 1